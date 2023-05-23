Loyal 9 Cocktails Summons You to Jury Duty… But It's Not What You Think

Loyal 9 Cocktails Summons You to Jury Duty… But It's Not What You Think

Loyal 9 found a way for consumers to pack more weekend and more boldness into summer calendars, and it's as simple as starting them sooner!

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vibe with Loyal 9 Cocktails this summer as the bold brand of canned vodka lemonade unveils a fresh new platform celebrating moments that are more exciting, more flavorful and more spontaneous – introducing "Less Less. More More." Rooted in the mindset that people should do more of the things they want to do, and less of the mundane things they don't want to do.

To kick off the anticipated summer Friday season, Loyal is hosting a pop-up party in New York City on Friday, June 9, which will live on consumers calendars under the code name “Jury Duty.” (PRNewswire)

On the heels of launching a NSFW (Not Safe For Winter) hotline to bring consumers summer early and a getaway to sunny California's Lemon Country , being bold and doing things with a twist are at the core of Loyal's core ethos. Now with the launch of Less. Less. More More., Loyal continues its mission to bring the flavor to all moments of life, encouraging consumers to capitalize on their rightfully earned Summer Fridays.

Let's be real, we've all been guilty of blocking time on our work calendars to ensure our colleagues respect the tradition of Summer Fridays. Now, fans everywhere can pack more weekend into their summer with the help of a Loyal calendar hold to book their Friday afternoon off.

To kick off the anticipated summer Friday season, the brand invites consumers 21+ to attend its pop-up party in New York City on June 9, which will live on consumers calendars under the code name "Jury Duty." This offers a plausible (and slightly cheeky) excuse to clear up their Friday afternoon and start the weekend sooner. Wave goodbye to your coworkers because once you arrive at "Jury Duty," you'll be greeted with bars serving up Loyal vodka lemonades, an epic DJ (named DJ Out Of Office no less), photo booths, a rooftop terrace and endless zest.

Starting May 26th, consumers 21+ can enter for a chance to RSVP at loyal9cocktails.com/more-weekend to attend the Loyal pop-up bar. Can't make it to your "Jury Duty appointment" on June 9? No worries, Loyal 9 has you covered – from Thursday, June 8th through Monday, June 12th consumers 21+ can use code: LOYALSUMMER to enjoy $5 off Drizly orders to skip the FOMO and get a taste of a Loyal weekend. Plus, the canned cocktail line is also keeping it real with a wide list of clever Friday appointments consumers can add to their calendars all summer long!

"At its core, Loyal embraces the bold path in life – because life with more flavor is undoubtedly more fun," says Stephanie Pavone, Loyal 9 Senior Brand Manager. "We've decided to shake up the expected, encouraging our consumers to take more time for themselves and to feel less bad about it– starting with their rightfully earned summer Fridays."

There is nothing "less" about Loyal 9 – like the brand's full-flavored, made with real citrus offerings, Loyal 9 cocktails are a perfect balance of sweet and tart, conveniently canned for any summer weekend plans.

The Less Less. More More campaign was created in partnership with creative agency, No Fixed Address and consists of a series of :06-second animated films, digital out-of-home, and influencer and social content encouraging 21+ year-old drinkers to bring less fizz and more flavor to their summer with the bold taste of real vodka and real lemons.

Available on shelves nationwide, Loyal 9 Cocktails are available in 4-packs of 12 oz cans with an ABV of 9% at a suggested retail price of $12.99. For more information, real-time updates about Loyal 9 and to find a retailer near you, follow @ loyal9cocktails on Instagram or visit loyal9cocktails.com .

Whether you're sipping Loyal 9 Cocktails while soaking up the sun at the beach, poolside or just chilling with friends at-home this summer, please drink responsibly.

About Loyal 9 Cocktails

Launched in 2018 in Rhode Island and acquired by Diageo in 2021, Loyal 9's vodka-based ready to drink cocktails have quickly captured the hearts of consumers. Loyal 9 combines the appeal of indulgent full flavor lemonade with high-quality ingredients and 9% ABV. With a portfolio of great tasting flavors, including Lemonade, Mixed Berry Lemonade, Lemonade + Iced Tea, and Watermelon Lemonade, Loyal 9's canned cocktails are all gluten-free and produced with real fruit. The brand's light-hearted look and feel, delivered in a modern convenient format, embodies the bold and fun, at-home and outdoor occasions.

About Diageo North America

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Casamigos, DeLeon and Don Julio tequilas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and their products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world.

For more information about Diageo, their people, brands, and performance, visit www.diageo.com . Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com , for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow at Twitter and Instagram for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

**Courtesy of Drizly. Must be 21+. Offer applicable for any product/drink/spirit from Drizly. Cannot be combined with any other offer. Per applicable law, value may be applied towards order total or shipping or delivery fees. Includes orders of non-alcoholic items. Valid 6/8/23 until 6/12/23, with code LOYALSUMMER.

MEDIA CONTACT:

TAYLOR

loyal9@taylorstrategy.com

Brooke Boat, DIAGEO

Brooke.Boat@Diageo.com

Loyal 9's light-hearted look and feel, delivered in a modern convenient format, embodies the bold and fun, at-home and outdoor occasions. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Loyal 9 Cocktails