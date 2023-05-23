Transfix Announces Partnership with Highway to Enhance Carrier Platform

– New integration designed to streamline carrier compliance and expand Transfix's qualified carrier network –

NEW YORK, May 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Transfix, Inc. ("Transfix") today announced a partnership with Highway , a carrier identification solution designed to reduce fraud and supercharge digital bookings. The integration aims to increase transparency and efficiency during the carrier compliance and onboarding processes.

"Our partnership with Highway gives us quick access to curated key information about carriers in our network and those seeking to join it by helping us to evaluate qualifications and maintain access to vetted fleets while simultaneously streamlining the onboarding process," said Tony Tzeng, Chief Product Officer. "By bringing together the world's best shippers and carriers, and connecting them in a secure, verified way, Transfix continues to deliver a transparent, trusted, and sustainable freight ecosystem."

Highway improves efficiency by replacing the standard practice of vetting a carrier through multiple sites. By integrating Highway's Carrier Identity Engine into the Transfix Carrier App (formerly known as Transfix FMS), both carriers with and without an existing Highway account will benefit from a faster insurance review and onboarding experience. As a result, we expect to have access to a more reliable and robust carrier network, as well as an increased level of service and support.

"We are excited about working with Transfix. From the early days of working with their team they challenged us to raise the bar. We are grateful for their early impact, their trust in our team, and we are excited about the future with Transfix," said Michael Caney, CCO of Highway.

Interested carriers can begin the Transfix onboarding process here .

About Transfix

Transfix drives modern supply chain impact at scale with the Transfix Intelligent Freight Platform™. By combining enterprise-grade, machine-learning technology with intuitive software and dedicated supply chain experts, Transfix is enabling organizations to deliver with high performance and high reliability, drive long-term strategy and capacity planning, take empty miles off the road, and optimize their networks, at scale. Today, Transfix connects shippers to nearly 30,000 carriers with real-time, many-to-many freight matching and the visibility they need to make their supply chains more efficient and environmentally responsible. Learn more at Transfix.io .

About Highway

Highway is Carrier Identity. We are focused on solving the digital identity problem in the trucking industry. We remove risk and friction between brokers and carriers by being the only onboarding provider with a Carrier Identity Engine. We manage carrier identity and solve the problem of fraud and double brokering while providing brokers with the richest data on carrier equipment to supercharge their capacity sourcing and vetting efforts. Highway accelerates connections and drives engagement, making the industry more integrated, digital, and secure.

