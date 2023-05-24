Blackpoint Launches New Product Expanding Security Ecosystem

Blackpoint takes cybersecurity a step further with its new product Managed Application Control to protect organizations and their customers from attacks by legitimate IT applications with a full SOC response

ELLICOTT CITY, Md., May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackpoint Cyber, the elite technology-focused cybersecurity company providing its streamlined security suite via managed service providers (MSPs), announced today the launch of its newest product, Managed Application Control, continuing Blackpoint's investment in building out the most comprehensive MSP security ecosystem available. The new solution goes beyond traditional approaches to application control, simplifying security management and improving productivity for MSPs and the businesses they serve.

Threat actors often evade endpoint protection systems by "living off the land," or misusing legitimate IT tools native to the target environment. Managed Application Control protects from these attacks with a uniquely curated, constantly updated block list of applications by Blackpoint's threat intelligence team. The approach stands in contrast to pure zero-trust or deny-all methods of application control, which produce operational bottlenecks. With Managed Application Control, organizations can still create custom rules and allow exceptions. But with Blackpoint's newest offering, IT administrators can reduce time spent on allowlists and endless verification requests.

"Our team knows the attacker tradecraft, so introducing another layer of security to our already robust ecosystem through Managed Application Control, at no additional cost, just makes sense," said Jon Murchison, CEO and founder of Blackpoint Cyber. "Protecting our partners and their customers is our primary goal, and we are committed to providing MSPs with an easily accessible bundle of solutions. It comes down to providing our partners with the most value on the market, including this new product, so they can protect their customers and focus on their margins and operations. It's extra productivity with no extra cost."

Blackpoint's team of top-tier experts and products focus on blocking risky and malicious applications. When an application is blocked, Blackpoint's security operations center (SOC) intervenes to investigate and stop any intrusion attempts, providing unparalleled protection and peace of mind for MSPs and their clients.

"At Blackpoint, we have always focused on threat actor mentality so we can stop threats as early in the attack cycle as possible," said David Rushmer, director of Blackpoint Cyber's Adversary Pursuit Group. "With Managed Application Control, the ability to dynamically respond to potential intrusions across the threat landscape means improved protection for our customers."

The offering is the latest addition to Blackpoint Response, a packaged bundle of integrated cybersecurity solutions that includes Managed Detection and Response (MDR), Managed Defender for Endpoint, Vulnerability Management, and Cloud Response for a unified defense against cyber threats.

Blackpoint Cyber offers a world-class, nation-state-grade cybersecurity ecosystem serving the MSP community. Using its own software and Security Operations Center (SOC), Blackpoint's true 24/7 Managed Detection & Response (MDR) service not only detects breaches earlier than any other solution on the market, but also provides an actual response rather than just an alert to keep MSPs and their clients' networks safe from widespread damage.

