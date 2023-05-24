SKEMA enters Top 30 of the world's best Executive Education schools

PARIS, May 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SKEMA continues its international momentum by entering the Top 30 of the best schools in the Financial Times 2023 Executive Education ranking.

Ranked as the 30th best school in the world among the selected 75 institutions, SKEMA has gained a place in the "Custom" ranking of tailor-made continuing education programmes for companies. For the first time, the school has also entered the "Open" ranking of inter-company programmes.

SKEMA obtained the highest scores in two major criteria: faculty diversity (ranked 7th worldwide) and client internationalisation (ranked 8th worldwide).

SKEMA's presence in this highly recognised international ranking reflects the school's close relationship with companies.

"These results are a testament to SKEMA's proximity to companies in the development of talents. SKEMA's Executive Education programmes provide managers and their teams with the most appropriate training solutions to generate sustainable performance and effectively meet new economic and societal challenges: globalisation, innovation, digitalisation, change management, sustainable development, and skills transfer," said Pascale Viala, director of the corporate office at SKEMA Business School.

With 10,000 students of 130+ nationalities and 54,000 graduates across 145 countries, SKEMA Business School is a global school which, through its research, its 70+ teaching programmes and its international multi-site structure, trains and educates the talents needed by 21st century companies. The school is now present in six countries: three campuses in France (Lille, Sophia Antipolis, Paris), three in China (Suzhou, Shanghai, Nanjing), one in the United States (Raleigh), one in Brazil (Belo Horizonte) and one in South Africa (Stellenbosch - Cape Town), as well as a resource and artificial intelligence research centre in Montreal, Canada. The faculty counts 190 professors divided into three academies (Globalisation, Innovation, and Digitalisation). The Research department has five centres that represent the main aspects of management. Please visit www.skema.edu for more information.

