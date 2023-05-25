Genesys Works Launches Tulsa Program to Grow Early-Career Talent Pool for Local Employers

With support from the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Ascension St. John, the program will provide summer training and paid, yearlong internships to high school seniors at select Tulsa Public Schools

TULSA, Okla., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing to expand its proven approach to early-career talent development, the nonprofit Genesys Works announced today the launch of its program in Tulsa.

Rising high school seniors at select Tulsa Public Schools will receive eight weeks of technical and professional skills training this summer and will then participate in paid, yearlong internships at local employers, including Williams, ConsumerAffairs, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Helmerich & Payne. (PRNewswire)

Genesys Works will provide summer training and paid internships to high school seniors at select Tulsa Public Schools.

Rising high school seniors at select Tulsa Public Schools will receive eight weeks of technical and professional skills training this summer and will then participate in paid, yearlong internships at local employers, including Williams, ConsumerAffairs, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma and Helmerich & Payne.

"ConsumerAffairs is investing in the Tulsa community by providing internships and opportunities for TPS seniors through the Genesys Works program," said Zac Carman, CEO of ConsumerAffairs, which helps consumers learn more about products before making big purchases. "There is no better way to learn about professional careers than a work-based experience like this."

Genesys Works participants will receive more than 60 hours of guidance, counseling and planning toward future career paths, including college selection and application assistance, certification training & placement, and financial aid support.

"Through our partnership with Genesys Works, Tulsa Public Schools will be able to offer students more meaningful work-based learning opportunities while simultaneously growing a skilled, career-ready talent pool for local employers," said Dr. Deborah Gist, superintendent of Tulsa Public Schools.

Dr. Gist serves on the steering committee of Genesys Works Tulsa, which also includes Mayor G. T. Bynum, Aydre Park, Talent Acquisition Manager at ONE Gas, and Stephania Grober, President of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma.

"This program is going to provide opportunities for TPS students to explore careers that exist right here in northeast Oklahoma, while providing employers here in Tulsa with an opportunity to begin developing a talent pool before these students pursue opportunities elsewhere," said Mayor Bynum, "It's a win-win-win for students, for employers, and for Tulsa's ongoing economic development."

Students accepted into the program will begin their training in June and will start their internships in August, working approximately 20 hours per week for $14 per hour.

"There's been a tremendous amount of enthusiasm and support for our expansion into Tulsa from both local employers and the public school system," said Jeffrey Artis, President and CEO of Genesys Works. "For employers, investing in early-career talent is critical to ensuring they have a pool of skilled, diverse applicants to draw from now and in the years to come."

Nationwide, more than 70 percent of Genesys Works alumni go on to graduate from college and report median annual earnings of $55,000 six years post-program. Three out of four participants are first generation college students, and more than 90 percent are people of color.

In keeping with its goal to make Tulsa the best city for children to be born, grow and succeed, Genesys Works has received initial support from the George Kaiser Family Foundation and Ascension St. John to support its expansion into Tulsa this year.

To partner with Genesys Works in Tulsa, contact Jamie Grant at jgrant@genesysworks.org.

About Genesys Works

Genesys Works provides pathways to career success for high school students in underserved communities. Our program consists of 8 weeks of technical and professional skills training, paid year-long corporate internships, college and career coaching, and long-term alumni support to move individuals out of economic inequality and into professional careers. Founded in 2002, Genesys Works now serves thousands of students annually in Houston, Chicago, Minneapolis/St. Paul, the San Francisco Bay Area, Washington's National Capital Region, New York City, and Tulsa. To learn more, visit genesysworks.org.

(PRNewsfoto/Genesys Works) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesys Works