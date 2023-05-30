The Home Depot to Host 2023 Investor and Analyst Conference on June 13

ATLANTA, May 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Home Depot®, the world's largest home improvement retailer, announced today that it will hold its 2023 Investor and Analyst Conference on Tuesday, June 13, at 9 a.m. ET.

A webcast of the event will be available by logging onto http://ir.homedepot.com/events-and-presentations and selecting the 2023 Investor and Analyst Conference icon. The webcast will be archived, and the replay will be available approximately two hours after the event has concluded.

At the end of the first quarter of fiscal year 2023, the Company operated a total of 2,324 retail stores in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, 10 Canadian provinces and Mexico. The Company employs approximately 475,000 associates. The Home Depot's stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: HD) and is included in the Dow Jones industrial average and Standard & Poor's 500 index.

