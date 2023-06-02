Shapellx Celebrates Grand Opening of Its Inaugural Physical Store in Atlanta, GA

ATLANTA, June 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Shapellx, a leading brand in shapewear and body shaping products, is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its first physical store in Atlanta, GA. Located at 855 Emory Point Dr, C-135 Atlanta, GA 30329, the store aims to bring an exciting and immersive shopping experience to customers while showcasing the brand's empowering philosophy.

Shapellx Inaugural Physical Store in Atlanta (PRNewswire)

To mark this significant milestone, Shapellx hosted the Atlanta Grand Opening Party, a spectacular event that welcomed esteemed media personalities, models, and influential figures. The festivities commenced with a ribbon cutting ceremony in front of the store, attended by press and enthusiastic attendees, signifying the official inauguration of the Atlanta store.

Shapellx as a brand invites women to celebrate their unique curves and express their inimitable style, revealing their true selves as they embrace the power within and engage the world around them with confidence. The brand's tagline, "Live, Laugh, Xpress," captures the essence of Shapellx's mission to empower women worldwide by being their genuine selves. With their extensive range of shapewear products, Shapellx enables women to feel confident, comfortable, and beautiful in their own skin.

Shapellx Atlanta Grand Opening Party (PRNewswire)

"Our mission at Shapellx is to create a world where women can fully express their unique beauty and reshape their lives," said Shane, Marketing Director of Shapellx. "Shapellx believes in more than just selling products; we aim to inspire a positive body image and self-confidence. With our thoughtfully designed shapewear and curated body shaping products, we help women embrace their curves, enhance their natural beauty, and feel empowered every day."

As Shapellx continues to expand its physical presence, the brand remains committed to its global mission worldwide. The Atlanta store serves as a testament to Shapellx's dedication to providing women with the tools and support they need to feel confident, embrace their curves, and Xpress their true genuine selves to the world.

"With the new physical store in Atlanta, we create a space where women can explore our products, connect with like-minded individuals, and feel inspired to embrace their unique journey," said Ebony Ndiaye,the Shapellx franchise storeowner in Atlanta. "We hope the store's success will lay the foundation for other stores around the country and perhaps around the world in the future," added Shane.

For more about Shapellx and its empowering shapewear products, visit www.shapellx.com or follow the brand on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/shapellxofficial/

