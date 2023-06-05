WiMi Hologram Cloud Launches Its Transformer Algorithm-based WiMi AI Assistant

BEIJING, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ: WIMI) ("WiMi" or the "Company"), a leading global Hologram Augmented Reality ("AR") Technology provider, today launched an artificial intelligence assistant using an advanced transformer algorithm, called WiMi AI Assistant, which is built up through years of R&D and improvement. WiMi successfully applied the transformer algorithm to natural language processing, providing users with a more intelligent and efficient communication platform.

The WiMi AI Assistant has the following highlights:

Transformer algorithm: WiMi AI Assistant uses an advanced transformer algorithm to automatically learn and understand human language and engage in intelligent conversations with humans. The introduction of the transformer algorithm enables the assistant to handle long-distance dependencies and complex contexts better, thus improving overall language understanding. Natural Language Processing: Through deep learning and big data, WiMi AI Assistant understands the user's context and needs and can quickly answer complex questions accurately. In addition, the assistant can learn and improve by itself, continuously optimizing the accuracy and efficiency of question responses. Personalized recommendations: WiMi AI Assistant can provide users with customized information recommendations based on their behavior and interests. Whether it's news, music, or movies, the assistant can precisely meet users' needs and bring them a more personalized experience. Multiple applications: WiMi AI Assistant can be applied in smart homes, intelligent customer service, and many other industries such as healthcare, finance, and education. This has significantly expanded the influence of artificial intelligence.

WiMi Hologram Cloud has always been committed to the R&D and application of innovative technologies. The launch of the WiMi AI Assistant is another significant breakthrough in artificial intelligence. WiMi will continue to increase its investment in R&D to provide users with more high-quality intelligent products and services.

About WIMI Hologram Cloud

WIMI Hologram Cloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) is a holographic cloud comprehensive technical solution provider that focuses on professional areas including holographic AR automotive HUD software, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR, head-mounted light field holographic equipment, holographic semiconductor, holographic cloud software, holographic car navigation and others. Its services and holographic AR technologies include holographic AR automotive application, 3D holographic pulse LiDAR technology, holographic vision semiconductor technology, holographic software development, holographic AR advertising technology, holographic AR entertainment technology, holographic ARSDK payment, interactive holographic communication and other holographic AR technologies.

Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company's beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Among other things, the business outlook and quotations from management in this press release and the Company's strategic and operational plans contain forward−looking statements. The Company may also make written or oral forward−looking statements in its periodic reports to the US Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on Forms 20−F and 6−K, in its annual report to shareholders, in press releases, and other written materials, and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Several factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward−looking statement, including but not limited to the following: the Company's goals and strategies; the Company's future business development, financial condition, and results of operations; the expected growth of the AR holographic industry; and the Company's expectations regarding demand for and market acceptance of its products and services.

Further information regarding these and other risks is included in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F and the current report on Form 6-K and other documents filed with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required under applicable laws.

View original content:

SOURCE WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc.