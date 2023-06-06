The Chinet® brand enhances product line with new sustainable products

DE SOTO, Kan., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Chinet® brand has introduced two new products, both of which aim to help reduce waste — The Chinet Classic® recycled clear cups and Chinet Classic® compostable straws. Both products are now available at select Target stores and Target.com.

Chinet Classic® Compostable Straw (PRNewswire)

The Chinet Classic® recycled clear cups are made from 100% recycled material and are available in a pack of 32, 17oz. cups, which recycles the equivalent of 51 plastic water bottles. The Chinet Classic® compostable straws are commercially compostable while maintaining the feel and durability of traditional plastic straws. They are sold in packs of 50 straws, which are sold separately from the recycled cups.

"For nearly 100 years, the Chinet® brand has believed that when people get together, powerful things can take place. Together, we can make a difference in protecting our planet for future generations," said Jordan Everett, Product Manager for the Chinet® brand. "The Chinet® brand is on a mission to bring more sustainable products to your gatherings by offering products made from recycled materials and that are commercially compostable."

Huhtamaki, the makers of the Chinet® brand, is committed to designing all its products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable and achieve carbon-neutral production by 2030. Along with the launches of these new products, they have taken several steps over the past year, such as the launching of ICON®, a recyclable ice cream packaging alternative. Read more about the company's sustainability efforts and other news here.

About the Chinet® brand

The Chinet® brand, a premium disposable tableware brand, was proudly created in the USA in the 1930s. With a long heritage of innovation, the Chinet® brand offers a full range of products designed for the experience. This includes everyday tableware in the Chinet Classic® line, premium partyware in the Chinet Crystal® line and insulated hot cups in the Chinet Comfort® line. For more information, visit MyChinet.com or stay connected with the brand on Facebook, Instagram, Pinterest and Twitter.

About Huhtamaki

Huhtamaki is a leading global provider of sustainable packaging solutions for consumers around the world. Our innovative products protect on-the-go and on-the-shelf food and beverages, and personal care products, ensuring hygiene and safety, driving accessibility and affordability, and helping prevent food waste. We embed sustainability in everything we do. We are committed to achieving carbon neutral production and designing all our products to be recyclable, compostable or reusable by 2030. Our blueloop™ sustainable packaging solutions are world-leading and designed for circularity.

We are a participant in the UN Global Compact, Huhtamaki is rated 'A' on the MSCI ESG Ratings assessment and EcoVadis has awarded Huhtamaki with the Gold medal for performance in sustainability. To play our part in managing climate change, we have set science-based targets that have been approved and validated by the Science-Based Targets initiative.

With 100 years of history and a strong Nordic heritage we operate in 37 countries and 116 operating locations around the world. Our values Care Dare Deliver guide our decisions and help our team of around 19 000 employees make a difference where it matters. Our 2022 net sales totalled EUR 4.5 billion. Huhtamaki Group is headquartered in Espoo, Finland and our parent company, Huhtamäki Oyj, is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. Find out more about how we are protecting food, people and the planet at www.huhtamaki.com.

Chinet Classic® Recycled Clear Cup (PRNewswire)

The Chinet® brand (PRNewsfoto/The Chinet® brand) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Chinet® brand