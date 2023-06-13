National Coalition Convenes at the U.S. Capitol to Address Epidemic of Loneliness and Isolation

In recognition of Global Loneliness Awareness Week (June 12th-18th), the event brings together national leaders to raise awareness about the crisis of social isolation and loneliness and to share solutions for fostering social connection.

WASHINGTON, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Last month, U.S. Surgeon General, Dr. Vivek Murphy, released an advisory outlining a multi-sector approach for fostering individual and institutional actions to address the healing effects of social connection. Today, the Coalition to End Social Isolation & Loneliness (CESIL), as part of Global Loneliness Awareness Week, will hold its annual Connections at the Capitol: Discussions on Loneliness, Isolation, and the Path Forward. This signature event convenes notable policymakers, thought leaders, and innovators at the U.S. Capitol and across the country to raise awareness of the country's social isolation and loneliness crisis.

"Unmet social needs including loneliness and social isolation can severely and negatively influence health outcomes."

The program features:

Remarks from Senator Chris Murphy (D-CT) and Senator Tina Smith (D-MN), longtime champions of pro-social policies, highlighting initiatives to build a path to a more socially connected nation.

A keynote from Kier Gaines, licensed therapist and advisor, and counselor for White House mental health initiatives, offering remarks on the importance of mental and social health and disrupting the stigma against mental healthcare through his unique, transparent, and authentic approach to the conversation.

A panel discussion moderated by Author and Poet, Brian Turner including Joy Burkhard, Founder and Director of the Policy Center for Maternal Health, Prince Taylor , National Director for the VA Center for Development & Civic Engagement, and Izzy Boring , Collegiate Student Athlete & Young Adult Advocate, that explores the effects of social isolation and loneliness on some of the most important and vulnerable members of our society: mothers, veterans, and young adults.

"Evidence shows that mothers and caregivers for young children, veterans, and young adults, are all high-risk populations for social isolation and/or loneliness. It is vital to shed light on the needs of these key populations during our annual Global Loneliness Awareness Week event where we will hear from leading experts and persons with lived experiences on approaches for strengthening social connectedness," said Jillian Racoosin, Executive Director of the Coalition to End Social Isolation and Loneliness.

The event is sponsored by Humana Inc. as part of the Far from Alone campaign, whose mission in partnership with CESIL is to increase the public's awareness of the power of human connections to help address loneliness by partnering with a diverse group of stakeholders who advocate for policy change that creates greater opportunities for social connectedness.

"Unmet social needs – including loneliness and social isolation – can severely and negatively influence health outcomes. Addressing rising levels of disconnection will require multi-stakeholder leadership and action to ensure that people from all communities have the opportunity to thrive and maintain social connectivity," said Tamara Smith, MPH, CHES, Associate VP of Health Equity Strategy at Humana. "Far from Alone in partnership with CESIL brings together thought leaders to engage in this critical discussion."

Connections at the Capitol: Discussions on Loneliness, Isolation, and the Path Forward will be held today both in-person and virtually from 4:30 PM – 6:30 PM ET. For more information about today's programming, please visit the event page, or register here to join.

The Coalition to End Social Isolation & Loneliness (CESIL) brings together a diverse set of national organizations including consumer groups, health plans, health care providers, technology innovators, patient advocates and more to develop and advocate for federal policy solutions to address the crisis of social isolation and loneliness. For more information, please visit: endsocialisolation.org

"Far From Alone" is a campaign led by Humana Inc. that brings together partners committed to improving the mental health and wellness of others by increasing social connectedness. In collaboration with a collective of partners, "Far From Alone" promotes resources that increase social connectedness and reduce feelings of loneliness. For more information about the campaign, please visit: FarfromAlone.com

