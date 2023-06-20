BOURNEWOOD HEALTH SYSTEMS WELCOMES NEW CEO

Maria Jackson moves from COO role to take the helm at one of the Boston area's oldest, most well-respected independent psychiatric facilities

BROOKLINE, Mass., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bournewood Health Systems is excited to announce that it has promoted Maria Jackson to the position of Chief Executive Officer. Previously serving as Bournewood's COO, she brings extensive managerial and leadership knowledge in behavioral healthcare to the role. A licensed clinical social worker with nearly two decades of experience in the behavioral health field, Jackson has served as program director for the Senior Behavioral Health Unit at St. Joseph's Hospital in Nashua, New Hampshire, and as CEO at Haverhill Pavilion Behavioral Health Hospital in Haverhill, Massachusetts. A hands-on boss who is passionate about providing individualized trauma-informed care, Jackson succeeds former Bournewood CEO Marcia Fowler, who recently retired.

Bournewood is a full-service, independent, privately-owned psychiatric facility located in Brookline, Massachusetts, that has been serving the community for more than 135 years. They provide mental health and substance use treatment services and programs in six inpatient units and seven partial-hospitalization programs, serving adults and adolescents ages 12 to 18 in all diagnostic categories with a trauma-informed, person-centered approach. Bournewood also offer's adult and adolescent PHP services at outpatient facilities in Dedham, Woburn, and Lowell.

"It is an honor to be the next one to steward Bournewood's 140-year legacy of providing trauma-informed behavioral healthcare, support, hope, and recovery," Jackson said of the new role.

A pillar in the community, Bournewood also serves as a teaching hospital for medical students, psychiatric residents and fellows, undergraduate psychology students, social workers, nursing students, and expressive therapy students from top universities and schools in the Boston area.

Bournewood is part of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, the industry leader in trauma, addiction, and co-occurring disorder treatment, with a history that spans more than 45 years. MBH is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. Providing evidence-based treatment for those struggling with trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, mental health issues, and co-occurring conditions, MBH's full continuum of programs and services deliver personalized treatment plans to people from all walks of life, meeting them at their point of need to help achieve long-term recovery.

Learn more about Bournewood at Bournewood.com. For more information on Meadows Behavioral Healthcare, visit meadowsbh.com or call 800-244-4949.

