HiddenLayer Named to the 2023 CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups

HiddenLayer recognized for achievements in Security for AI

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CB Insights today named HiddenLayer to its seventh annual AI 100 ranking , showcasing the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

"This year's AI 100 cohort are developing game changing innovations that meaningfully impact the world around them," said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights' Intelligence Unit. "From healthcare to climate tech, we've seen incredibly novel applications of AI, particularly in the generative AI space. Our winners are shaping the future of AI and its possibilities, and as the future unfolds, I cannot wait to see what they accomplish next."

"Being named to the CB Insights AI 100 list is an extraordinary honor for HiddenLayer. We are immensely proud to stand among the brightest innovators who are reshaping the future of AI and ensuring its safe and responsible use across all sectors," said Chris Sestito, CEO of HiddenLayer. "This prestigious recognition validates the unwavering commitment of the HiddenLayer team to push the boundaries of Security for AI and safeguard our clients' most valuable IP."

Utilizing the CB Insights platform , the research team picked these 100 private market vendors from a pool of nearly 9,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on CB Insights datasets — including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, business relationships, Yardstiq transcripts, investor profiles, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, and team strength — and criteria such as tech novelty and market potential. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

With enterprises growing interest in the use of Artificial Intelligence, HiddenLayer has been a welcomed entrant to a new category, providing security solutions for machine learning algorithms, models and the data that powers them. Most recently, HiddenLayer was named "Most Innovative Start-up" at RSA's Innovation Sandbox Competition, a platform widely recognized as a catapult for success for the most promising cybersecurity companies with the top 10 finalists collectively having celebrated 75 acquisitions and $12.5 billion in investments over the last 18 years.

Quick facts on the 2023 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals : Since 2019, the 2023 AI 100 cohort has raised nearly $22B — driven by OpenAI's $13B worth of investments from Microsoft — across 223 deals.

Unicorns : There are 15 companies with $1B+ valuations on the list.

Most Represented Categories: The cohort is broken down across 14 industries, 19 cross-industry applications, and 11 categories of AI development tools.

Geographic distributions: This year's winners represent 13 different countries across the globe. Sixty-seven of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. The UK comes in second with 10 winners, and Canada follows closely with 7. Other countries home to a winner/winners on this year's list include the Netherlands , Sweden , China , and Germany .

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world's best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About HiddenLayer

HiddenLayer, a Gartner recognized AI Application Security company, is a provider of security solutions for machine learning algorithms, models & the data that power them. With a first-of-its-kind, non-invasive software approach to observing & securing ML, HiddenLayer is helping to protect the world's most valuable technologies. https://hiddenlayer.com/

