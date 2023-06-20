INDEPENDENT LIFE APPOINTS GEORGE LUECKE AS CHIEF OPERATIONS OFFICER

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Independent Life Insurance Company ("Independent Life") announced today the appointment of George Luecke as Chief Operating Officer ("COO"). Luecke will continue to serve as President & Chief Strategy Officer of Independent Insurance Group, LLC ("Independent Group"), Independent Life's parent. As Independent Life COO, he will report to James Atkins, Independent Life's Chief Executive Officer, and will continue to report to Michael Upchurch, Independent Group's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, in his group roles.

"This announcement is part of our continued evolution to a larger, more diversified insurance enterprise," commented Atkins. "We will be able to more fully coordinate and integrate our day-to-day annuity operations with our overarching group strategy by creating and internally filling this COO role with such a qualified and experienced insurance executive, whom I've had the pleasure of working closely with for the last few years."

Luecke has 28 years of experience in multi-disciplinary roles focused on insurance. Prior to beginning to work with Independent Group in 2019, he served as an executive at long-established insurance companies such as MetLife in addition to entrepreneurial start-ups. Prior to directly joining the insurance industry, he was an investment banker specializing in mergers, acquisitions and capital solutions for insurance and reinsurance clients, first at Merrill Lynch and then as one of the founders of Bank of America's Financial Institutions Group. After graduating from Harvard Law School, he began his career as a corporate attorney at Simpson Thacher & Bartlett.

