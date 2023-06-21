LASKO INTRODUCES SMART TOWER FAN POWERED BY ARIA FOR HOME

Market leader offers smart home comfort anytime, from anywhere, with the launch of an intelligent tower fan and Aria for Home app

WEST CHESTER, Pa., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lasko Products, a market leader in home environment products, announced today a new era of connectivity with the introduction of Aria for Home, a smartphone control app available on IOS and Android, and an all-new 40" Smart Oscillating Tower Fan Powered by Aria.

"With the evolution of smart home appliances, it was an evident next step to develop a system that would allow consumers the convenience to control their Lasko devices from anywhere in the home via a smartphone or speaker," said Eric Hansen, SVP of Home Environment at Lasko Products. "The 40" Smart Oscillating Tower Fan is just one of many new home environment solutions that will be powered by Aria for Home, and we're looking forward to expanding our lineup of high-quality, innovative, and functional products to deliver connected comfort to homes nationwide."

Designed for ultimate ease of use, the sleek and modern 40" Smart Oscillating Tower Fan can be controlled via smartphone or tablet using the Aria for Home app, hands-free with voice commands with smart speakers such as Google or Alexa, or by the physical buttons on the fan itself. Additional highlights include:

5 Refreshing Speeds and Widespread Oscillation : With five-speed settings and a 90˚ oscillation feature for complete room coverage, users can customize comfort preferences by changing the speed or turning the oscillation feature.

Built-In Timer : Set it and forget it with a built-in timer that can be set for up to 9 hours.

Dark Mode : Exclusive to the Aria for Home app, Dark Mode helps you sleep by turning off the device's LED interface within 5 seconds of a button being pressed.

Safety Features: For added protection, the 40" Smart Oscillating Tower Fan is ETL listed and features The Blue Plug, a trusted safety fuse technology designed to cut off electric current to the fan if it detects a potentially hazardous electrical fault in the unit's motor or power supply.

The 40" Smart Oscillating Tower Fan Powered by Aria is now available on Amazon.com and Walmart.com. For more information, please visit Lasko.com.

About Lasko

Lasko is a leading home environment products company, providing fans, heaters, air purifiers, humidifiers, home ventilation products, water damage remediation products, and more. Lasko has been engineering and building high-performance home environment products with leading-edge designs in the U.S. and around the world for 116 years. Started in 1906 by Mr. Henry Lasko, the company has grown to an international organization whose products can be found at major retailers and online under the Lasko, Air King, B-Air, and Guardian brands. For more information, please visit Lasko.com, AirKingLimited.com, B-Air.com, and GuardianTechnologies.com.

