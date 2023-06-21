WELLSVILLE, N.Y., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LJUNGSTRӦM has signed another contract with Riggs Distler & Company, Inc. to provide specialized structural steelwork for the Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind projects.

LJUNGSTRÖM signs another order for New England's growing offshore wind capacity

Revolution Wind and South Fork Wind are joint venture projects between Ørsted and Eversource. The offshore wind farms will be located approximately 15 miles south of Rhode Island, and 35 miles east of Montauk Point with a combined capacity of over 800MW. The South Fork project is expected to begin commercial operations by the end of 2023 and Revolution Wind by the end of 2025.

Deliveries for the Revolution and South Fork projects will be made to the Ørsted offshore wind construction hub facility at ProvPort in Rhode Island, where Riggs Distler will directly employ more than 125 skilled tradesmen and women from local labor unions to assemble the components.

"We continue to expand our ongoing relationship with Riggs Distler on these important projects and are proud to be supporting Ørsted and Eversource on their development of offshore wind projects with our innovation driven manufacturing background and expertise." said Matt Ferris, Managing Director, LJUNGSTRӦM USA. Ferris noted further that, "It is great to see how our order book for secondary steel structural components, from our Wellsville facility, now totals more than 2,800 MW of offshore wind capacity. This underscores the great confidence in our service, technology, and solutions."

The additional orders are further proof of LJUNGSTRÖM's success in constantly developing its business to provide tailor-made solutions to manufacturing and logistic challenges for large offshore wind tower platform components. LJUNGSTRÖM is the first U.S. supplier with proven experience on delivering secondary steel components for U.S. offshore wind projects, and has developed new proprietary fabrication processes and tooling to support the scale and serial production requirements.

LJUNGSTRÖM, a division of the ARVOS Group, is a global leader providing innovative solutions to a diversified range of industries, with a focus on environmentally beneficial technologies to enable more efficient and cleaner operations. With a century of history in Wellsville, NY, LJUNGSTRÖM has a proven track record of expertise in engineering, manufacturing, and field services.

