Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP and Bernstein Litowitz Berger & Grossmann LLP Announce Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement of In re Kraft Heinz Securities Litigation

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

NORTHERN DISTRICT OF ILLINOIS

IN RE KRAFT HEINZ SECURITIES LITIGATION Case No. 1:19-cv-01339 Honorable Jorge L. Alonso

SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT; (II) SETTLEMENT HEARING; AND (III) MOTION FOR ATTORNEYS' FEES AND LITIGATION EXPENSES

TO: All persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired The Kraft Heinz Company ("Kraft Heinz") common stock or call options on Kraft Heinz common stock, or sold put options on Kraft Heinz common stock, from November 6, 2015 through August 7, 2019, inclusive ("Class Period"), and were damaged thereby ("Settlement Class"):

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY; YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the United States District Court for the Northern District of Illinois ("Court"), that the above-captioned action ("Action") has been provisionally certified as a class action for purposes of settlement, except for certain persons and entities who are excluded from the Settlement Class by definition as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement dated May 2, 2023 ("Stipulation") and the detailed Notice of (I) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Settlement; (II) Settlement Hearing; and (III) Motion for Attorneys' Fees and Litigation Expenses ("Notice"). The Stipulation and Notice can be viewed at www.KraftHeinzSecuritiesLitigation.com.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Court-appointed Lead Plaintiffs Sjunde AP-Fonden and Union Asset Management Holding AG and additional named Plaintiff Booker Enterprises Pty Ltd. (collectively "Plaintiffs"), and defendants Kraft Heinz, Bernardo Hees, Paulo Basilio, David Knopf, Alexandre Behring, George Zoghbi, Rafael Oliveira, and 3G Capital Partners and its affiliates, including the following affiliated funds and business entities: 3G Capital, Inc. (a Delaware corporation) and the Cayman Islands entities 3G Global Food Holdings, L.P., 3G Global Food Holdings GP LP, 3G Capital Partners LP, 3G Capital Partners II LP, and 3G Capital Partners Ltd (collectively, "Defendants") have reached a proposed settlement of the Action on behalf of the Settlement Class for $450,000,000 in cash ("Settlement"). If approved by the Court, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action.

A hearing ("Settlement Hearing") will be held on September 12, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Central Time, before the Honorable Jorge L. Alonso, United States District Judge for the Northern District of Illinois, in Courtroom 1903 of the Everett McKinley Dirksen United States Courthouse, 219 South Dearborn Street, Chicago, IL 60604, to determine, among other things: (i) whether, for purposes of settlement, the Action should be certified as a class action on behalf of the Settlement Class, Plaintiffs should be appointed as class representatives for the Settlement Class, and Lead Counsel should be appointed as class counsel for the Settlement Class; (ii) whether the Settlement on the terms and conditions provided for in the Stipulation is fair, reasonable, and adequate to the Settlement Class, and should be finally approved by the Court; (iii) whether the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Defendants and the releases specified and described in the Stipulation (and in the Notice) should be granted; and (iv) whether Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees in the amount of 20% of the Settlement Fund and payment of expenses in an amount not to exceed $3.2 million (which amount may include a request for reimbursement of the reasonable costs and expenses incurred by Plaintiffs directly related to their representation of the Settlement Class) should be approved. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the website for the Settlement, www.KraftHeinzSecuritiesLitigation.com.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Settlement Fund. This notice provides only a summary of the information contained in the detailed Notice. You may obtain a copy of the Notice, along with the Claim Form, on the website for the Settlement, www.KraftHeinzSecuritiesLitigation.com. You may also obtain a copy of the Notice and Claim Form by contacting the Claims Administrator by mail at Kraft Heinz Securities Litigation, c/o JND Legal Administration, P.O. Box 91207, Seattle, WA 98111; by calling toll free 1-844-798-0760; or by sending an email to info@KraftHeinzSecuritiesLitigation.com. Copies of the Notice and Claim Form can also be found on Lead Counsel's websites www.ktmc.com and www.blbglaw.com.

If you are a Settlement Class Member, in order to be eligible to receive a payment from the proposed Settlement, you must submit a Claim Form postmarked (if mailed), or online via www.KraftHeinzSecuritiesLitigation.com, no later than October 10, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Claim Form. If you are a Settlement Class Member and do not submit a proper Claim Form, you will not be eligible to share in the distribution of the net proceeds of the Settlement, but you will nevertheless be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

If you are a member of the Settlement Class and wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a request for exclusion such that it is received no later than August 22, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice. If you properly exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will not be bound by any releases, judgments, or orders entered by the Court in the Action and you will not receive any benefits from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and/or Lead Counsel's motion for attorneys' fees and Litigation Expenses must be filed with the Court and delivered to Lead Counsel and Defendants' Counsel such that they are received no later than August 22, 2023, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, THE CLERK'S OFFICE, DEFENDANTS, OR DEFENDANTS' COUNSEL REGARDING THIS NOTICE. All questions about this notice, the Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to Lead Counsel or the Claims Administrator.

Requests for the Notice and Claim Form should be made to the Claims Administrator:

Kraft Heinz Securities Litigation

c/o JND Legal Administration

P.O. Box 91207

Seattle, WA 98111

1-844-798-0760

info@KraftHeinzSecuritiesLitigation.com

www.KraftHeinzSecuritiesLitigation.com

All other inquiries should be made to Lead Counsel:

Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP

Sharan Nirmul, Esq.

Richard A. Russo, Jr., Esq.

Joshua A. Materese, Esq.

280 King of Prussia Road

Radnor, PA 19087

1-610-667-7706

-and-

Jennifer L. Joost, Esq.

One Sansome Street, Suite 1850

San Francisco, CA 94104

1-415-400-3000

info@ktmc.com

BERNSTEIN LITOWITZ BERGER & GROSSMANN LLP

Katherine M. Sinderson, Esq.

Salvatore J. Graziano, Esq.

Jesse L. Jensen, Esq.

1251 Avenue of the Americas

New York, NY 10020

1-800-380-8496

settlements@blbglaw.com

BY ORDER OF THE COURT

United States District Court

Northern District of Illinois

