North Highland's Navid Ahdieh and Wayne Messina Named as "2023 Top Consultants" By ALM Consulting Magazine

ATLANTA , June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- North Highland , the leading change and transformation consultancy, has announced that Navid Ahdieh, managing director and global leader of Strategy and Management Consulting, and Wayne Messina, vice president and Public Sector lead, have been named 2023 Top Consultants by ALM Consulting Magazine.

The ALM Top Consultants Award honors consultants who are established as trusted advisors by exhibiting an ability to innovate, deliver high levels of client service and affect positive change among their peers, industry and firm.

Navid Ahdieh was honored for his Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI). With over 25 years of consulting experience and accomplishments, he's known for challenging internal systems to give consideration and opportunities to underrepresented groups, ensuring that teams avoid legacy thinking and behaviors that stand in the way of achieving equity.

"It is wonderful to be witnessed and recognized for the contributions my team and I am dedicated to achieving in the equity space at North Highland," said Ahdieh. "This award highlights North Highland's commitment to the belief that diverse, inclusive and empowered teams are central to helping clients and communities maximize the benefits they experience from change and transformation."

Additionally, Wayne Messina was honored in the category of Excellence in Client Services. With over 25 years of consulting experience, Messina specializes in helping clients successfully action complex transformations, working closely to optimize processes and collaborating with applicable governing bodies to secure appropriate funding – all while maintaining his people-first approach.

"It is an honor to be awarded because I love what I do every day, and acknowledging my hard work to make change happen has been humbling and rewarding," said Messina. "This recognition equips me with the opportunity to help my colleagues and clients build their own path."

ALM Consulting Magazine hosted the Top Consultants awards dinner on June 15 in New York City, where winners were recognized for their accomplishments. Read the complete list of winners here: https://www.event.consultingmag.com/topconsultants/2023-honorees

