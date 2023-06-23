SMX (Security Matters) Public Limited Company Announces Pricing of $3.2 Million Public Offering

NEW YORK, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SMX (Security Matters) PLC (NASDAQ:SMX; SMXWW) announced today an underwritten public offering of securities for gross proceeds of approximately $3.2 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and offering expenses payable by the Company and excluding any exercise of the underwriter's option to purchase any additional securities as described herein.

The public offering is comprised of (i) 13,333,333 ordinary shares of the Company, par value $0.0001 per share (or ordinary share equivalents), (ii) 13,333,333 warrants in the form of Warrant A to subscribe for 13,333,333 ordinary shares, at an exercise price of $0.24 per share and (iii) 13,333,333 warrants in the form of Warrant B to subscribe for 13,333,333 ordinary shares, at an exercise price of $0.24 per share.

The Company also granted the underwriter a 45-day option to subscribe for, in the aggregate, (a) up to 1,999,999 additional ordinary shares (or ordinary share equivalents) at a subscription price per share of $0.24, and/or (b) 1,999,999 warrants in the form of Warrant A to subscribe for an aggregate of 1,999,999 ordinary shares at an exercise price of $0.24 per warrant, and/or (c) 1,999,999 warrants in the form of Warrant B to purchase an aggregate of 1,999,999 ordinary shares at a purchase price of $0.24 per warrant, which may be subscribed for in any combination.

EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC is acting as sole underwriter and bookrunner for this offering. Ruskin Moscou Faltischek P.C. and Arthur Cox LLP represented the Company and Lucosky Brookman LLP represented EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC.

The Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") declared effective a registration statement on Form F-1 relating to these securities on June 22, 2023. A final prospectus relating to this offering will be filed with the SEC. The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which may be obtained, when available, from: EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC, 590 Madison Avenue, 39th Floor, New York, NY 10022, at (212) 970-5150.

About SMX

As global businesses faces new and complex challenges relating to carbon neutrality and meeting new governmental and regional regulations and standards, SMX is able to offer players along the value chain access to its marking, tracking, measuring and digital platform technology to transition more successfully to a low-carbon economy.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information in this press release includes "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. In addition, any statements that refer to projections, forecasts or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions, are forward-looking statements. The words "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intends," "may," "will," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements in this press release may include, for example: the completion of the offering; the satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the offering; the intended use of proceeds from the offering; successful launch and implementation of SMX's joint projects with manufacturers and other supply chain participants of steel, rubber and other materials; changes in SMX's strategy, future operations, financial position, estimated revenues and losses, projected costs, prospects and plans; SMX's ability to develop and launch new products and services; SMX's ability to successfully and efficiently integrate future expansion plans and opportunities; SMX's ability to grow its business in a cost-effective manner; SMX's product development timeline and estimated research and development costs; the implementation, market acceptance and success of SMX's business model; developments and projections relating to SMX's competitors and industry; and SMX's approach and goals with respect to technology. These forward-looking statements are based on information available as of the date of this press release, and current expectations, forecasts and assumptions, and involve a number of judgments, risks and uncertainties. Accordingly, forward-looking statements should not be relied upon as representing views as of any subsequent date, and no obligation is undertaken to update forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date they were made, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities laws. As a result of a number of known and unknown risks and uncertainties, actual results or performance may be materially different from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Some factors that could cause actual results to differ include: the ability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; changes in applicable laws or regulations; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on SMX's business; the ability to implement business plans, forecasts, and other expectations, and identify and realize additional opportunities; the risk of downturns and the possibility of rapid change in the highly competitive industry in which SMX operates; the risk that SMX and its current and future collaborators are unable to successfully develop and commercialize SMX's products or services, or experience significant delays in doing so; the risk that the Company may never achieve or sustain profitability; the risk that the Company will need to raise additional capital to execute its business plan, which may not be available on acceptable terms or at all; the risk that the Company experiences difficulties in managing its growth and expanding operations; the risk that third-party suppliers and manufacturers are not able to fully and timely meet their obligations; the risk that SMX is unable to secure or protect its intellectual property; the possibility that SMX may be adversely affected by other economic, business, and/or competitive factors; and other risks and uncertainties described in SMX's filings from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

