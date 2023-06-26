Insurtech Company Raincoat Raises an Additional $6.5M to Invest in Financial Resiliency in the Wake of Climate Disaster

The San Juan-based company will use its funding to scale the platform in new markets and assist more individuals impacted by natural disasters in recovering from a catastrophe

Raincoat aims to modernize the insurance industry by developing scalable weather insurance solutions that process instant individual claims based on the magnitude of the event – instead of the magnitude of losses incurred

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Raincoat , a startup developing scalable climate insurance solutions that enable instantly processed individual claims, today announced the closing of an additional $6.5 million seed round bringing its total raised to date to $11 million. The funding round was led by TwoSigma Ventures - along with European based VC firm Mundi Ventures, Revolution's Rise of the Rest Seed Fund and EleFund. This round of capital will support the company's expansion to new markets to provide FEMA-like services – much faster than existing emergency solutions – after particular disasters such as hurricanes and earthquakes in the Caribbean, Mexico, and the Gulf Coast, wildfires in the west, and threats such as flood, drought, and excessive rain in Colombia and Brazil. This funding will continue to accelerate innovation in an industry eager for new solutions and to protect over 3 billion people and 120 million businesses at risk of being affected by natural disasters.

In less than a year, Raincoat has provided disaster relief protection to thousands of individuals and families with successfully executed payments in all of their active markets. Today, Raincoat is positioned as the fastest growing insurtech startup aimed at reinventing the industry by enabling immediate payments following climate disasters and offering coverage for losses that traditional insurance companies typically exclude. Raincoat's embedded parametric insurance model enables distribution channels to offer protection against the occurrence of a specific event given fixed parameters, such as the magnitude of the event – instead of the magnitude of losses incurred. Raincoat works with financial institutions, governments, and insurers to deploy automated, end-to-end products for protecting individuals and small businesses affected by these natural disasters.

The latest data reports that the total losses from natural catastrophes, including those not covered by insurance, were $270 billion in 2022 . That is down from around $320 billion in 2021 and near the average of the previous five years.

"We look forward to pushing the limits of what's possible and bringing our technology to more communities thanks to this new round of capital. Insurance should be there to protect you – and the expectation of payment after a catastrophe should not create anxiety – but rather bring ease," said Jonathan González, Raincoat CEO and co-founder. "We are innovating today for the current and future generations and look forward to working with more local and international players to make this happen," he added.

Raincoat was founded in response to the aftermath of Hurricane María, which struck Puerto Rico in 2017, and destroyed thousands of homes and businesses and left millions without power and water for months. Local residents, including families of the co-founders, waited on a slow and bureaucratic claim process only to be rejected months after submitting it. Three years later, Puerto Rico alone has $1.6 billion in outstanding insurance claims that remain unpaid.

"Climate disaster is now happening with more frequency and intensity than ever before, and the insurance industry at present, based on manual claim adjustments that take months or even years to process, just cannot scale to match the growing risk. The world needs innovative, scalable data-driven solutions like Raincoat to make businesses and families more resilient," said Colin Beirne, Partner at Two Sigma Ventures.

"Investing in Raincoat represents a strategic opportunity to tap into the transformative potential of parametric insurance. Raincoat's strong suit positions them as a prominent player in the industry. Their offering of fully automated solutions to address climate risks at-scale sets them apart in this space," said Moisés Sánchez, General Partner at Mundi Ventures.

As natural disasters increase in frequency and intensity, Raincoat develops white label climate insurance products enabling a new generation of parametric insurance-at-scale. Operating within the expanding space of parametrics, Raincoat's uniquely B2B2C approach enables individual policies offered via partnerships with insurers, financial institutions, and governments. Creating highly-scalable climate insurance products, Raincoat aims to democratize financial resilience in the face of cataclysmic disasters. For those in need, its technology ensures instantly processed claims triggering payments when needed most. In 2023, Raincoat was recognized by Fast Company's World Changing Ideas in the Rapid Response category . The company has raised a total of $11 million to-date. For more information please visit www.raincoat.com or download the press kit .

