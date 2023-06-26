Join ASUS at ISTE 2023

Explore the latest ASUS devices for all facets of education from K-12 to higher education

See devices built for esports, content creation and STEAM programs

Learn about ASUS' innovative sustainability efforts in product design, digital equity and packaging

Meet industry experts and schedule one-on-one meetings with ASUS sales representatives onsite

PHILADELPHIA, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ASUS is pleased to announce the latest lineup of devices for education at ISTE Live 2023. The lineup features an array of innovative education solutions for students and educators in the K-12, higher education, STEAM and esports education sectors.

Explore the latest ASUS devices for all facets of education from K-12 to higher education at ISTE 2023 (PRNewswire)

ASUS is pleased to announce innovative education technology solutions for students and educators at ISTE Live 2023.

Join ASUS at ISTE Booth #2304

Between June 26th and 28th, join us in person at the Pennsylvania Convention Center in Philadelphia to see ASUS education ecosystem, meet with product experts, and schedule one-on-one meetings with ASUS sales representatives to learn about devices that are shaping the future in education. At the booth, ASUS will also host live sessions with industry thought leaders starting Monday, June 26th through Tuesday, June 27th between 2:00PM and 3:30PM ET

Devices for K-12 education

At ASUS, we design technology solutions to meet the unique needs of K-12 educational institutions. As textbooks and worksheets are replaced with interactive digital learning materials, ASUS offers Windows and ChromeOS laptops that improve collaboration, streamline instruction, and keep the learning environment secure. Our entry-level one-to-one learning devices are ruggedized to survive classroom mishaps and coated with ASUS Antimicrobial Guard to ensure they stay sanitary and clean. Equipped with a rubber bumper, scratch-resistant display, and spill- and tamper-resistant keyboard, the ASUS lineup of laptops for education are a dependable partner for learning. ASUS educational devices also feature a modular design and include bottom-panel captive screws for easy maintenance and repair to minimize downtime. For classrooms that prefer lightweight, ultraportable one-to-one learning devices, ASUS also offers options that feature a slim-bezel design that fits a larger screen into a compact chassis. See solutions below for K-12 education:

Ruggedized:

Lightweight and compact:

ASUS Chromebook CX1 (CX1400/CX1500/CX1700): Available in 14, 15, and 17-inch options, this lightweight, ultraportable device features a long-lasting battery for maximized productivity. With speedy performance, robust security and convenient features, this laptop is perfect for any student.

ASUS Chromebox 5: Offering outstanding performance and instantaneous response for incredible productivity. It's powered by up to a 12th Gen Intel® Core™ i7 processor that delivers blistering processing speeds to cater to the most demanding tasks. And with up to 32 GB DDR4 memory, ASUS Chromebox 5 enables easy multitasking without slowdowns.

ASUS ExpertBook B1 (B1402/B1502, 12th Gen Intel): For worry-free connectivity in the classroom, this laptop is equipped with enterprise-grade security and a comprehensive set of I/O ports. It is also available in 14 and 15-inch configurations.

ASUS ExpertCenter PN64-E1: No lightweight when it comes to performance, boasting the latest 13th Gen Intel® Core™ CPU with Intel® Iris® Xe graphics*. It can be specified in a variety of multi-storage combinations, including an ultrafast PCIe® Gen 4 SSD for rapid boot-up and app load times.

Devices for higher education and teachers

Students in higher education are ready to apply the skills and knowledge they've acquired over years of study toward their career goals and passion projects. In addition to requiring the durability, versatility, and easy maintenance qualities that are found in K-12 laptops, they need their devices to provide high performance and seamless connectivity. ASUS ChromeOS laptops for higher education are built to do more with the power of Intel Core processors and Intel Iris Xe graphics. These thin-and-light devices also offer military grade durability and feature USB-C and HDMI ports for flexible connectivity. Although designed for students in higher education, ASUS ChromeOS laptops are also suitable devices for teachers who need cutting-edge performance in and outside the classroom. For teachers who prefer Windows devices, ASUS offers ExpertBook laptops that provide exceptional power, robust security, and a comprehensive set of ports — including HDMI and up to Thunderbolt 4 USB Type-C ports — all in a lightweight, compact chassis. See solutions below for higher education and teacher devices:

ASUS Chromebook CX34 Flip (CX3401, 12th Gen Intel): Featuring an eye-catching new color — Zinc — a robust Intel® Core™ processor, a garaged stylus, and a 360° ErgoLift hinge for multi-modal usage, this device is the essence of style, performance, and versatility.

ExpertBook B3 Flip (B3402, 12th Gen Intel): Equipped with a 3 MP world-facing high-resolution camera, this device allows teachers to capture photos, videos, and documents to share with students in tablet or tent modes. A garaged stylus is also included for easy notetaking and annotating. Powered by 12th gen Intel® Core™ processors, this laptop ensures smooth multitasking when preparing lesson plans.

ASUS BE279QSK is a 27-inch Full HD monitor that features an integrated Full HD (2MP) webcam, microphone array, and stereo speakers for video conferencing and live-streaming. With Full HD resolution and an IPS panel for wide-angle viewing, it delivers incredibly sharp imagery and stunning video playback. Its ergonomic design with tilt, swivel, pivot and height adjustments provides a comfortable viewing experience, and compatibility with a standard 100 x 100mm VESA mount allows flexible wall mounting or installation on a display arm.

Devices for esports and STEAM programs

For students who are passionate about gaming, participating in a competitive esports program at school can be a great way to find motivation to improve their academic performance, develop vital leadership and collaboration skills, and experience first-hand the pride that comes from representing their school. Educational institutions that are looking to implement a dedicated esports program can count on ASUS ROG gaming systems to deliver optimal performance when it matters most. With their Intel Core CPUs and NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphics cards, these machines reliably render game worlds at high frames per second, giving the students a crucial edge up in competition. In addition to empowering students to take their passion for gaming to the next level, ROG gaming systems are powerful tools for STEAM learning. Their graphics cards, processing resources, plentiful RAM, and speedy storage serve equally well as platforms for teaching students 3D rendering and animation, video editing, architecture, and graphics design. See solutions below for esports education programs:

ROG G22CH: Despite its 10L small form factor, this desktop gaming PC is packed with powerful hardware, including up to an Intel® Core™ i9-13900KF processor and an NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series graphics card — allowing schools to be mindful of space without compromising performance.

ROG Strix G18 (2023) G814: Equipped with powerful hardware often found in desktop PCs, this laptop is the perfect portable solution for schools that don't have a dedicated space for an esports lab.

ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM: The ROG Swift OLED PG27AQDM includes a custom heatsink and an innovative internal component layout designed to draw heat away from the OLED panel to minimize the likelihood of image burn-in. Thanks to these features and an enlarged top air vent, the Swift OLED PG27AQDM can dissipate heat more efficiently to operate at 5% lower average temperatures compared to other 27-inch OLED gaming monitors. This display also boasts a 17%* increase in brightness compared to the previous generation OLED panel.

ROG Azoth Keyboard: ROG Azoth is a gaming custom keyboard in a 75% keyboard form factor. This highly customizable keyboard provides gamers with everything that they need in a compact, space-saving layout. Its silicone gasket mount with three layers of dampening foams combines for a unrivaled typing experience. The hot swappable ROG NX switches can be quickly replaced, either for repair or to customize the typing feel. The OLED display offers unbounded personalization options, and with tri-mode connectivity with 2.4 GHz SpeedNova technology, students can enjoy low-latency wireless connectivity.

ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair: The ROG Destrier Ergo Gaming Chair is engineered for both strength and comfort and includes a solid aluminum frame, breathable mesh cradle and soft PU foam padding.

Devices for content creation in education

Many of today's students are passionate about content creation, including photo editing, video game design, 3D animation, and film production. Not only are these creative hobbies for students to explore, but they are also growing career opportunities. ASUS ProArt devices help students overcome limitations and challenge their own creativity. For example, masters' students of the Integrated Design and Media Program at NYU Tandon School of Engineering harnessed the processing and graphical power of ASUS ProArt Studiobook laptops and ProArt desktop workstations to execute their thesis projects. For students who prefer to unleash their creativity directly with a stylus and a touchscreen, ASUS has ExpertBook laptop offerings that feature multimodal functionality, allowing more intuitive input in tablet or tent modes. See solutions below for content creation in education:

ProArt Studiobook 16 3D OLED (H7604): This device pushes every boundary — from performance to display technology — to provide students with an interactive and creative STEAM learning experience. The 3D OLED display with ASUS Spatial Vision technology provides students with a glasses-free 3D visual experience, powered by NVIDIA® GeForce RTX™ 40 Series graphics. As the Solar System becomes a 360° space and diagrams of dinosaurs transform into 3D models, students can interact with their educational materials using the ASUS Dial, giving them better context and a deeper understanding and appreciation of the world around them.

ASUS ProArt Station PD5: Driven by its powerful NVIDIA® graphics card, this desktop workstation is perfect for everything from photo and video editing to 3D modeling, rendering and animation. It also features creator-friendly innovations, including ASUS Lumiwiz®, which indicates the status of the CPU, GPU, and more to offer creators an at-a-glance insight into their performance and rendering progress.

4K HDR monitor designed for professional video editors. This Calman Verified display features a wide color gamut with 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB coverage and is factory pre-calibrated to achieve an average Delta E < 2 for exceptional color accuracy. For added convenience, the built-in USB-C® port offers DisplayPort™ support, superfast data transfers, and 96-watt power delivery via a single cable. ASUS ProArt PA279CRV: A 27-inchHDR monitor designed for professional video editors. This Calman Verified display features a wide color gamut with 99% DCI-P3 and 99% Adobe RGB coverage and is factory pre-calibrated to achieve an average Delta E < 2 for exceptional color accuracy. For added convenience, the built-in USB-C® port offers DisplayPort™ support, superfast data transfers, and 96-watt power delivery via a single cable.

ExpertBook B6 Flip (B6602F, 12th Gen Intel): Featuring enterprise-grade components, this mobile workstation pushes every limit to deliver the speed, power, security, and portability creatives need — with a flippable, stylus-compatible touchscreen form that can turn itself to any task.

Devices for computer lab and administration

While the use of one-to-one devices is becoming increasingly commonplace in a classroom setting, computer labs still serve as a critical resource to help students with their education and learning. For example, subjects like programming, engineering, as well as photo and video editing require greater computing power and larger screens. ASUS ExpertCenter desktop and AiO solutions offer modern, compact, and stylish devices that provide consistent and quiet performance — perfect for a shared space like a computer lab. These devices are also optimized for productivity, making them ideal for administrative tasks as well. See solutions below for computer lab and administration devices:

ExpertCenter D7 SFF D700SD: Built to handle daily computing tasks in an ultracompact and sleek package, so computer labs and offices can have a flexible and neat workspace.

ExpertCenter E5 AiO 24: Equipped with a next-level Intel® Core™ processor, generous 16 GB DDR4 memory and comprehensive connectivity, this sleek, ultracompact desktop — with audio and visual built in — powers through any task with ease.

To learn more about full ASUS education solutions contact ASUS' sales team.

For education notebooks, desktops devices, please contact B4B@asus.com

For education displays, MiniPcs and peripherals, please contact B4BOPBG@asus.com



(PRNewsfoto/ASUS Computer International) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ASUS Computer International