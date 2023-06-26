LANDSEA HOMES INTRODUCES 'SMART HOME ACTIVATION' SERVICE TO HOMEOWNERS WITH BEST BUY

All High Performance Homes now receive complimentary service including in-home smart home activation from a Best Buy Geek Squad expert

DALLAS, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) ("Landsea Homes" or the "Company"), a publicly traded residential homebuilder is now providing one-of-a-kind smart home activation service and assistance for homeowners to make the most of their connected home with the help of Best Buy Geek Squad experts as part of its High Performance Home program.

"Landsea Homes has come to be nationally recognized for our responsibly designed High Performance Homes. This relationship with Best Buy allows us to continue setting the standard for innovative building technology while providing a living experience that enhances the lives of our homeowners," said Mike Forsum, president and COO of Landsea Homes. "It provides our homeowners with the consistency to customize their home technology to fit their lifestyle needs and allows them to experience our latest home technology innovations with ease."

Upon moving into the new home, a technology expert with Best Buy Geek Squad will coordinate a personalized meeting to walk homeowners through their home automation technology device set up, ensure all apps are functioning properly, show them how to use the features, and answer any questions or concerns. The smart home activation service includes a complimentary personal home visit to customize all the features that are included in their new Landsea home.

"We take great pride in our customer service and our ability to make the home buying process as seamless as it can be. This is just another way we can offer our homeowners a great experience with Landsea Homes," added Forsum.

Each High Performance Home includes an Apple® HomePod mini® that allows homeowners to control all smart home automation features, including entry door locks, thermostat, garage door opener, light dimmer switches, and more from anywhere within or outside the home.

Homeowners in all Landsea Homes markets, including Arizona, Florida, Northern and Southern California, and Texas will be able to utilize the smart home activation service.

Landsea Homes' High Performance Home Program consists of four key pillars including home automation, sustainability, energy savings and healthy lifestyle. All homes are responsibly designed to respect the planet—with money-saving innovation to stay healthier and more comfortable, and home automation technology supported by a partnership with Apple®.

Landsea Homes has positioned itself as a leader in new-home innovation and technology, committed to sustainable building practices, and conducts a multitude of energy-efficient, sustainable and environmentally friendly practices that results in lighter environmental impact, fewer resource consumption, reduced carbon footprint, and now, improved overall well-being.

About Landsea Homes Corporation

Landsea Homes Corporation (Nasdaq: LSEA) is a publicly traded residential homebuilder based in Dallas, Texas that designs and builds best-in-class homes and sustainable master-planned communities in some of the nation's most desirable markets. The company has developed homes and communities in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona, Florida, Texas and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles, and Orange County. Landsea Homes was named the 2022 winner of the prestigious Builder of the Year award, presented by BUILDER magazine, in recognition of a historical year of transformation.

An award-winning homebuilder that builds suburban, single-family detached and attached homes, mid-and high-rise properties, and master-planned communities, Landsea Homes is known for creating inspired places that reflect modern living and provides homebuyers the opportunity to "Live in Your Element." Our homes allow people to live where they want to live, how they want to live – in a home created especially for them.

Driven by a pioneering commitment to sustainability, Landsea Homes' High Performance Homes are responsibly designed to take advantage of the latest innovations with home automation technology supported by Apple®. Homes include features that make life easier and provide energy savings that allow for more comfortable living at a lower cost through sustainability features that contribute to healthier living for both homeowners and the planet.

Led by a veteran team of industry professionals who boast years of worldwide experience and deep local expertise, Landsea Homes is committed to positively enhancing the lives of our homebuyers, employees, and stakeholders by creating an unparalleled lifestyle experience that is unmatched.

