SimpliSafe® Launches Breakthrough 24/7 Live Guard Protection Feature to Help Deter Crime

As emergency response times increase, home security company introduces new camera and monitoring technology to provide real time deterrence

BOSTON, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SimpliSafe , maker of award-winning smart home security systems, today announced the release of 24/7 live guard protection and the Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera . The industry-first professional monitoring feature, which is enabled by the new Smart Alarm Indoor Camera, can help stop crime in real time by allowing monitoring agents to see and speak directly with intruders.

At a time when police response times are taking longer in many cities, SimpliSafe is evolving the role of home security from passively connecting first responders to emergencies to proactively intervening. In 2022, the national average response time for reported crimes was nearly ten minutes. The groundbreaking monitoring and hardware innovations are designed to help customers receive a more immediate intervention when they need it most.

In addition to live agent voice intervention, the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera is the only home security camera that has an AI-powered motion sensor that sounds a built-in siren when unusual motion is detected1, further deterring intruders.

"Police response times are getting longer. They receive an estimated 600,000 calls per day, are facing unprecedented burnout and turnover and are struggling to recruit and retain officers," says Christian Cerda, Chief Executive Officer at SimpliSafe. "In an emergency, time is a matter of life or death. We identified an opportunity where we could leverage technology advancements to get people the intervention they need more immediately. These innovations are designed to help stop crime before first responders can arrive on the scene, enhancing customer safety in a way like never before."

Over the past three years, SimpliSafe has reduced the number of false alarm dispatches by 50 percent. Live guard protection and the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera are likewise intended to help improve the strained emergency ecosystem overall. These innovations will help to reduce the noise created by false alarms so that true emergencies get the accurate, fast response they need.

The camera's video verification and 24/7 live guard protection features allow agents to capture evidence and verify whether or not a threat is real.

The Smart Alarm Indoor Camera has advanced AI-powered motion detection technology that can accurately distinguish between pets and potential intruders.

Through two-way agent audio, live guard protection gives customers yet another path to cancel false alarms before emergency responders are dispatched.

SimpliSafe is also introducing two additional next-generation security sensors – the SimpliSafe Smoke & Carbon Monoxide (CO) Detector and the SimpliSafe Gen 2 Motion Sensor. Both sensors have enhanced accuracy that will likewise reduce the burden of false alarms.

The Smoke & CO Detector can differentiate between a real hazard, like fire or heavy smoke, and non-threatening events, like lighter smoke from burning food.

The Gen 2 Motion sensor has the advanced ability to distinguish between people and pets.

To celebrate the new innovations and their impact on public safety, SimpliSafe is partnering with actor and community advocate, LaRoyce Hawkins, who has a unique connection both on- and off-screen to the challenges facing our emergency infrastructure and, ultimately, the people who rely upon it.

"I am all too familiar with the challenges that our first responders face given my on-camera role as a police officer, as well as my involvement in my community," says Hawkins. "I'm excited to partner with SimpliSafe to show how their innovative products and features, like 24/7 live guard protection and the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera, provide real time help during emergencies and alleviate some of the strain first responders face. I want the peace of mind knowing my loved ones are safe, which is why I use and trust SimpliSafe."

As part of the launch, SimpliSafe released a new multi-channel advertising campaign, which builds on the "In Here" campaign introduced last September. The new campaign introduces 24/7 live guard protection and the Smart Alarm Indoor Camera, illustrating their combined ability to provide unsurpassed protection, help stop crime and get consumers the help they need.

24/7 live guard protection is available today as part of the Fast Protect™ plan, SimpliSafe's most comprehensive, yet affordable, professional monitoring plan. The new Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera and Smoke & CO Detector are available on SimpliSafe.com today. The Gen 2 Motion Sensor is available at select retailers today and will be available on SimpliSafe.com next month. The Smart Alarm Wireless Indoor Security Camera and Gen 2 Motion Sensor will launch in the U.K. in July and will be available at SimpliSafe.co.uk .

About SimpliSafe

SimpliSafe fundamentally changed the alarm industry, pioneering a new way to make home the safest place on earth for everyone. Founded in 2006, SimpliSafe now protects millions of people and is committed to its founding goal: to make every home secure. SimpliSafe has been coined the number one home security pick by several highly-esteemed publications and was recently awarded " Best Home Security System of 2023 " by U.S. News & World Report. SimpliCam, SimpliSafe, and the SimpliSafe logo are the registered trademarks of SimpliSafe, Inc. in the US and other countries.

SimpliSafe (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE SimpliSafe