KIA AMERICA NAMED AMONG LIST OF 2023 BEST SUV BRANDS BY U.S. NEWS & WORLD REPORT

Kia Telluride, EV6, Sportage, Niro, Seltos, Soul, and Sorento noted as some of the top-rated SUVs according to the publication's ranking system

Newest recognition follows multiple U.S. News & World Report accolades for Kia's line of award-winning vehicles this year

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report has named Kia America among the "Best SUV Brands" for 2023. The annual list recognizes manufacturers that have the highest overall scores in safety, features, predicted reliability ratings, fuel economy ratings, and driving impressions across SUV lineups.

Kia America named among list of 2023 Best SUV Brands by U.S. News & World Report. (PRNewswire)

"Kia America remains committed to developing award-winning vehicles that meet the diverse needs of consumers today," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "While the SUV segment continues to grow in popularity, we are honored to be recognized as one of the top SUV brands by U.S. News & World Report."

Kia's 2023 SUV lineup has received numerous awards from the publication this year. The 2023 Kia Telluride was named "Best 3-Row SUV for Families" for the fourth consecutive year and the 2023 Kia EV6 was named "Best Electric Vehicle for Families" for 2023.

Designed for the U.S. market and assembled exclusively at Kia's manufacturing facility in West Point, Georgia*, the Telluride flagship SUV is a head-turning proposition and a sales success. For 2023, the Telluride features redesigned elements inside and out, highlighted on both the Telluride X-Line and Telluride X-Pro trims, and brings an expanded list of ADAS technology1 for greater peace-of-mind and driver confidence.

The electrifying Kia EV6 rocked the EV segment when it went on sale last year, launching Kia's ambitious Plan S strategy to become a leader in sustainable mobility. The EV6 is offered in three variants: Wind, GT-Line and GT2. Wind and GT-Line are available in rear-wheel and all-wheel drive3, while GT is offered only in all-wheel drive. Compatible with ultrafast 800v DC fast chargers, the EV6 can go from a 10 percent to 80 percent state of charge in approximately 18 minutes on a 350-kW charger.4

"A top spot in our rankings is a testament to quality, and Kia stands out in some very competitive segments," said Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Kia SUVs such as the family-friendly Telluride, as well as the Sportage Hybrid and EV6, earn ratings that are exceptional within each of their respective classes."

