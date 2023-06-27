TIFIN and Hamilton Lane to Launch Groundbreaking AI-Powered Investment Assistant for Private Markets

Investment assistant is intended for integration within wealth platforms and digital marketplaces used by advisors and investors allocating to the private markets

Joint venture is part of TIFIN.AI, TIFIN's initiative to build B2B AI assistants for financial services

BOULDER, Colo. and CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TIFIN , the AI platform for wealth, and leading global private markets investment manager Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE), today announced the launch of a new AI-powered investment assistant that will combine Hamilton Lane's high-quality private markets data and intelligence with TIFIN's AI technology and capabilities.

TIFIN Logo (PRNewsfoto/TIFIN) (PRNewswire)

The offering, believed to be the first of its kind within the private markets, is set to redefine the landscape of alternative investment innovation. It will be available as an API and is intended for integration within the wealth platforms and digital marketplaces used by advisors and investors allocating to the private markets. It will merge TIFIN's technology with Hamilton Lane's industry-leading database that draws on more than $16.7 trillion in private markets commitments across 51 vintage years, along with an expansive library of expert, research-based market analysis. The resulting investment assistant will provide data-centric information around private markets benchmarking, forecasting, and diligence and will help educate private wealth investors and their intermediaries on the asset class and current trends within the private markets.

Erik Hirsch, Vice Chairman and Head of Strategic Initiatives at Hamilton Lane, commented: "The private markets is a complex and rapidly-evolving asset class, and reliable, transparent data has historically been difficult to come by, particularly for private wealth investors. Through our own internal development and strategic partnerships like this one with TIFIN, we are providing tools to help educate and inform, and are working to transform the way investors engage with this asset class."

"TIFIN continues to focus on impact through innovation at speed," said Dr. Vinay Nair, Founder & Chief Executive Officer of TIFIN. "We are excited to partner with Hamilton Lane to bring this remarkable capability to life. We believe this will simplify the intricacies of private market investing and empower advisors and their clients to approach this asset class with more confidence."

The revolutionary offering can be customized for large wealth enterprises and their approved funds and is intended to seamlessly integrate into their wealth management toolkit as a conversational interface. The technology leverages TIFIN's AI expertise in deploying AI assistants through a proprietary architecture that combines large language models with proprietary data and compliance-approved workflows. This AI-powered investment assistant builds upon TIFIN's legacy of creating compliant and investment-specific natural language assistants, exemplified by the success of Magnifi among self-directed investors, as well as Hamilton Lane's legacy of creating market-leading benchmarks and analytics tools that power investment selection and portfolio construction, exemplified by the success of Cobalt LP among institutional investors.

About Hamilton Lane

Hamilton Lane (Nasdaq: HLNE) is one of the largest private markets investment firms globally, providing innovative solutions to institutional and private wealth investors around the world. Dedicated exclusively to private markets investing for more than 30 years, the firm currently employs approximately 600 professionals operating in offices throughout North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. Hamilton Lane has nearly $857 billion in assets under management and supervision, composed of $112 billion in discretionary assets and approximately $745 billion in non-discretionary assets, as of March 31, 2023. Hamilton Lane specializes in building flexible investment programs that provide clients access to the full spectrum of private markets strategies, sectors and geographies. For more information, please visit www.hamiltonlane.com or follow Hamilton Lane on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/hamilton-lane/ .

About TIFIN

TIFIN is an AI and innovation platform for wealth. TIFIN was created to build engaging and intelligent wealth experiences for better financial lives.

TIFIN manages Magnifi , a consumer-focused marketplace that delivers investment personalization through next-gen intelligence and an AI investing assistant; TIFIN Wealth , an AI engine that enables organic growth for financial advisors, wealth enterprises, and workplace financial providers through investment proposals, marketing automation, and data science; TIFIN AMP , an AI platform to modernize distribution for Asset Management firms; and TIFIN Studios, an incubation platform for new business creation.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this release may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "will", "expect", "believe", "estimate", "continue", "anticipate", "intend", "plan" and similar expressions are intended to identify these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements discuss management's current expectations and projections relating to our financial position, results of operations, plans, objectives, future performance and business. All forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause actual results to be materially different. You should evaluate all forward-looking statements in the context of the risks and uncertainties disclosed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Part I, Item 1A of Hamilton Lane's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023 and subsequent reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included in this release are made only as of the date hereof. Hamilton Lane undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information or future events, except as otherwise required by law.

Alternative Investments

Investing in alternative assets involves higher risks than traditional investments and is suitable only for sophisticated investors. Alternative investments are often sold by prospectus that discloses all risks, fees, and expenses. They are not tax efficient and an investor should consult with his/her tax advisor prior to investing. Alternative investments have higher fees than traditional investments and they may also be highly leveraged and engage in speculative investment techniques, which can magnify the potential for investment loss or gain and should not be deemed a complete investment program. The value of the investment may fall as well as rise and investors may get back less than they invested.

