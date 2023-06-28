AKC REUNITE AWARDS 500TH GRANT FOR ADOPT A K-9 COP PROGRAM

- Cedar Rapids Police Department Receives Milestone Grant -

NEW YORK, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AKC Reunite, the largest non-profit pet microchip identification and recovery service provider in the United States, is thrilled to announce that it has awarded its milestone 500th grant through its AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program, totaling $3.7 million in donations. The 500th grant was awarded to the Cedar Rapids Police Department in Cedar Rapids, Iowa which purchased a Bloodhound named Ranger.

Ranger with his handler, Sergeant Nathan Trimble. (PRNewswire)

Ranger, in addition to his handler, Sergeant Nathan Trimble, is now the eighth member of the Cedar Rapids Police Department's K-9 Unit. He is also the first Bloodhound to join the unit. While the other dogs in the unit are dual-trained in patrol functions including suspect apprehension and narcotics or explosive detection, Ranger's singular focus will be tracking, making him an excellent addition to the team.

"We are so thankful to all the AKC clubs and other donors who have helped make this grant program the amazing success that it is" said Tom Sharp, AKC Reunite President & CEO. "The impact of these dogs to protect and serve throughout the country cannot be overstated."

The Adopt a K-9 Cop matching grant program allows AKC Reunite to match funds from AKC Clubs, AKC-affiliated organizations and the public, three-to-one, up to $7,500 per grant. Funds are raised by contributions from AKC dog clubs and community members. The Cedar Rapids Police Department grant was sponsored by the Cedar Rapids Kennel Association.

These donations help police departments affected by lack of funding throughout the United States purchase the K-9 police dogs they desperately need, as many of the police dogs acquired with the help of these grants are used for important work such as patrol dogs as well as detection dogs, helping to locate narcotics, explosives and/or evidence.

"The Cedar Rapids Police Department Canine Unit is incredibly appreciative of the AKC Reunite program's financial assistance to bring Ranger to our Department," said Sergeant Nathan Trimble, Ranger's handler. "He's the first bloodhound for CRPD and we're all impressed with the way Bluegrass Bloodhounds in Leichtfield, KY started his training and their involvement with our team. He's developing into an outstanding tracking asset."

Created in 2013, AKC Reunite's Adopt a K-9 Cop program has given out grants to police departments in 40 states. The program still has 58 grants left to award in 2023.

"I started the program to help police departments in need, where a lack of funding meant that they would not have a canine to protect the public as well as their first responders," said Christopher Sweetwood, AKC Board Member and Ambassador for the program. "When there is a need, we are there. We are proud to reach this milestone of 500 Police K-9's purchased for our communities. We look forward to reaching the milestone of 1,000 grants."

"Police departments across the U.S. recognize the importance of the AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop grant," said Don Slavik, President of the United States Police Canine Association (USPCA). "With their exceptional scent and odor detection skills, these dogs are an invaluable asset."

Learn more about how to get involved in AKC Reunite Adopt a K-9 Cop program and see pictures and stories of dogs already donated at https://www.akcreunite.org/k9/.

To support the program, go to https://www.akcreunite.org/donate/.

