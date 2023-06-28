NOON AESTHETICS ANNOUNCES COLLABORATION WITH LEADING INDUSTRY INJECTOR JORDAN WHITE, BSN, RN

IRVINE, Calif., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NOON Aesthetics, a leading provider of advanced premium medical grade skincare, is excited to announce its collaboration with renowned industry expert and Urban Aesthetics owner, Jordan White ACNP-S, BSN, RN @the_murse_injector. With this partnership, NOON Aesthetics aims to leverage White's expertise and influence as a Key Opinion Leader (KOL) to further enhance its brand visibility and expand its authority in the medical aesthetics space.

As the owner of Urban Aesthetics, known for its commitment to delivering exceptional results and personalized skincare treatments, Jordan White has established himself as a trusted expert in the field of aesthetics. With a loyal and dedicated following, White's expert knowledge and passion for skincare make him the ideal collaborator for NOON Aesthetics.

NOON Aesthetics has always been at the forefront of innovation, constantly pushing boundaries to develop groundbreaking professional skincare to address a wide range of skin concerns. By joining forces with Jordan White, the company aims to strengthen its position as a leader in the industry, while also benefiting from White's expertise in educating and advising individuals on the benefits of integrated skincare.

"We are thrilled to partner with Jordan White and have him as a Key Opinion Leader for NOON Aesthetics," said Eran Rosman, CEO at NOON Aesthetics. "Jordan's deep understanding of the industry, combined with his dedication to providing exceptional skincare solutions, aligns perfectly with our mission of helping individuals achieve their desired goals. With his valuable insights and influential presence, we are confident that this collaboration will significantly contribute to our brand's growth and success."

As a KOL Jordan White will collaborate with NOON Aesthetics on various initiatives, including product development, educational content creation, and sharing his experiences with NOON Aesthetics' range of innovative medical grade skincare solutions. While utilizing advanced scientific data, White will provide valuable insights into the latest skincare trends, techniques, and tips, empowering individuals to make informed decisions about their skincare routines.

"I am honored to be collaborating with NOON Aesthetics," said Jordan White. "Their commitment to excellence and innovation, including their patented DermShield technology, aligns with my own passion for providing the best skincare solutions to my patients. I am excited to share my knowledge and experiences with NOON Aesthetics' products, and together, we will strive to make a positive impact on the professional skincare industry."

The collaboration between NOON Aesthetics and Jordan White as a KOL represents a significant milestone for both entities, as they work together to redefine the standards of skin health. By combining their expertise and shared vision, they aim to inspire individuals to embrace self-care and achieve their skin health through cutting-edge, science-backed skincare.

