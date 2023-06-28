Two Cardiac Nurses Win Grand Prizes After Over 11,000 Votes Cast in Oak Point University's Second Annual Contest

More Than 200 #BuiltToBeANurse Nominees Lauded for

Exceptional Nursing Contributions

CHICAGO, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Oak Point University is pleased to announce the grand prize winners of its 2023 Built to Be a Nurse Contest. Oak Point University, a healthcare institution that has prepared students for successful careers as nurses and nurse leaders since 1914, launched its second annual recognition contest during National Nurses Week. Eighteen finalists were chosen: nine in each of two categories—Oak Point University alum and non-alum. The more than 11,000 public votes cast from June 12 through June 23 determined the two grand prize winners.

Cardiac nurses, Lludid Maxinez (left) and Stacey Keeler (right), have won Oak Point University's second annual Built to Be a Nurse Contest. More than 11,000 public votes were cast to determine the 2023 grand prize winners. (PRNewswire)

The grand prize winners are Oak Point alum Lludid Maxinez and non-alum Stacey Keeler. Lludid "Lu" Maxinez, MSN, RN, CVRN-BC, is a cardiac telemetry nurse at Ascension St. Francis in Evanston. Stacey Keeler, RN, BSN, is a program coordinator at the Cardiac Innovations & Structural Heart Center at Edward Heart Hospital.

In her multiple nominations, Maxinez is lauded for her leadership, her calm and decisive demeanor in critical situations, and the care she exhibits for her patients as well as her entire healthcare team. In 2021, her employer recognized her as "Nurse of the Year." She is passionate about healthcare and earned an advanced degree from Oak Point University to become a family nurse practitioner (NP). Maxinez's long-term goal is to become a cardiac NP.

"Winning the Built to Be a Nurse contest is a reminder that nursing is not just a profession, but a calling. It's a privilege to be entrusted with the well-being of others, and I am humbled by this recognition. I am living my greatest contribution to healthcare by serving my community," said Maxinez. "Oak Point University helped me find my true calling. Being a nurse has given me more than just recognition but the opportunity to touch a patient's life one day at a time!"

In her multiple nominations, grand prize winner Keeler is recognized by her peers, family, and patients for her leadership roles in the cath lab and structural heart departments. While it's clear that patient care is where her heart is, her experience is also utilized in the creation of new units. Keeler began her career in healthcare as a radiologic technologist but yearned to provide a more significant role in the care of patients. She became the clinical leader of more than 100 people in the cardiac cath department and for the past eight years has worked in the structural heart program.

"It is a privilege to work with a group of dedicated professionals who symbolize the meaning of compassion. Nurses make a difference advocating for patients and their families, as well as ensuring patients trust in their care," said Keeler. "From a young age, I have always had the desire to help others—from my siblings to my friends, parents, and colleagues. I have truly never dreamed of doing anything else. Nursing is my passion and calling."

"Congratulations to our grand prize winners Lludid and Stacey, two inspiring women truly built to be nurses," said Therese A. Scanlan, EdD, president of Oak Point University. "We are proud of all of our #BuiltToBeANurse nominees and finalists, and we hope that we have inspired the next generation of nurses by sharing their stories."

Maxinez and Keeler each receive a vacation package for two and the opportunity to appear in the next "Built to Be a Nurse" campaign featuring nurses and their stories. The campaign's goal is to share with the world that what nurses do every day is not only difficult but challenging—emotionally, physically, and intellectually. Nurses do their jobs with empathy, grace, determination, and grit. On top of that, they are smart, resilient, and resourceful like no other. Not everyone is meant to be a nurse—but some are built to be.

About Oak Point University

Oak Point University, formerly Resurrection University, is a private, not-for-profit nursing and health sciences educational institution committed to creating healthier tomorrows, with campuses in Chicago and Oak Brook, Illinois. The University offers undergraduate and graduate programs in nursing, undergraduate programs in radiography, and business-to-business education through its Partner Solutions. Oak Point provides the most cutting-edge simulation technologies in the region and is a top option for those seeking degrees and certifications in healthcare. Visit oakpoint.edu for more information.

About the "Built to Be a Nurse" Contest

Entrants/nominators must be legal U.S. residents and eighteen (18) years of age or older. Nominees must be Registered Nurses or Licensed Practical Nurses, legal U.S. residents, and twenty-one (21) years of age or older at the time of nomination. The nomination period begins on 5/6/2023 at midnight CDT and ends on 6/10/2023 at midnight CDT. Public voting of finalists starts on or about 6/12/2023 at noon CDT and ends on 6/23/2022 at midnight CDT. Sponsored by: Oak Point University, Chicago and Oak Brook, IL. For entry form and official rules, please visit BuiltToBeANurse.org.

