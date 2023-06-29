From Home Fragrance to Hand Care: Trapp Fragrances Debuts New Hand Soap and Lotion Collection

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury home fragrance brand Trapp Fragrances is entering the hand care market with new hand soaps and lotions. Available in three of Trapp's most popular fragrances – Orange Vanilla, Lavender de Provence and Palo Santo – the new collection was spurred by customer demand.

"We surveyed our high-end fragrance buyers who requested that we expand into this category, and that sentiment was echoed by our social media followers," explains Faultless Brands CEO and President Mike Lipski. "At Trapp, we believe that fragrances elevate everyday moments into sensory experiences, and that now extends to handwashing and skin care."

Packaged in shatterproof, recyclable, 8-ounce bottles, the products are cruelty-free, paraben-free, phthalate-free and SLS-free. The moisturizing hand soaps are made with aloe vera. The hand lotions use antioxidant-rich cupuaçu seed butter, which hydrates and restores skin elasticity, and oat bran extract, which naturally cleanses skin by removing dirt and oil.

Trapp hand soaps ($14) and hand lotions ($16) can be purchased at trappfragrances.com/collections/soaps-lotions in the following fragrances:

No. 04 Orange Vanilla | Brazilian Orange, Tahitian Vanilla, Tonka Bean

No. 25 Lavender de Provence | French Lavender, Clary Sage, Vanilla Orchid

No. 77 Palo Santo | Peruvian Palo Santo, Oakmoss, Kashmiri Saffron

For more information, visit the Trapp website

About Trapp Fragrances

Trapp Fragrances is a luxury home fragrance brand headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri, that specializes in premium soy wax blend candles, reed diffusers, ultrasonic diffuser oils, wax melts and fragrance mists. Made with the highest quality botanicals, Trapp products are filled with more fragrance than anything else on the shelf and are guaranteed to fill a room with fragrance in minutes. www.trappfragrances.com.

