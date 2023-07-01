Hyundai Motor America Reports June and Q2 2023 Sales

June Total Sales Increased 10%; Q2 Total Sales up 14%

All-Time Monthly Total Sales Records for IONIQ 5, Tucson PHEV & Kona EV

Green Car Sales Climb; Represent 20% of Retail Sales Up 53%

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., July 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyundai Motor America reported total June sales of 69,351 units, an 10% increase compared with June 2022. Hyundai set best-ever total sales in June for Elantra HEV (+227%), Elantra N (+27%), IONIQ 5 (+10%), Santa Fe PHEV (+9%), Santa Fe HEV (+280%), Tucson PHEV (+84%), Tucson HEV (+37%), Santa Cruz (+4%) and Kona EV (+239%).

"Our award-winning EV line-up continues to build momentum with the best all-time monthly sales for the IONIQ 5 and the first time with over a thousand units sold for the IONIQ 6," said Randy Parker, CEO, Hyundai Motor America. "Our strong retail partners and the right product at the right time have enabled us to attract new and existing customers to the Hyundai brand."

June Retail Highlights

Hyundai sold 61,991 retail units in June, a slight 2% decrease compared to June 2022. Hyundai set best-ever retail sales in June for Elantra HEV, Elantra N, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe PHEV, Santa Fe, HEV, Tucson, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV and Santa Cruz. Hyundai Green sales represented 20% of retail volume and increase of 53% year-over-year. SUVs represented 74% of the retail mix.

Q2 and First Half Highlights

In Q2, Hyundai sold 210,164 units (+14%) and 394,613 vehicles in the first half (+15%). All-time best Q2 records were set for Elantra HEV, Elantra N, IONIQ 5, Santa Fe PHEV, Santa Fe HEV, Tucson PHEV, Tucson HEV, Santa Cruz and Kona EV. Fleet sales represented 9% of total volume in Q2.

June Total Sales Summary



Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Hyundai 69,351 63,091 +10 % 210,164 184,191 +14 % 394,613 343,867 +15 %

June Product and Corporate Activities

Vehicles Jun-23 Jun-22 % Chg Q2 2023 Q2 2022 % Chg 2023 YTD 2022 YTD % Chg Accent 0 2,088 0 % 0 4,733 0 % 30 7,430 -100 % Elantra 13,424 8,372 +60 % 42,265 26,772 +58 % 74,738 48,844 +53 % Ioniq 0 0 0 % 0 118 0 % 0 3,662 0 % Ioniq 5 3,136 2,853 +10 % 7,905 7,448 +6 % 13,641 13,692 -0 % Ioniq 6 1,162 0 0 % 3,023 0 0 % 3,245 0 0 % Kona 6,261 6,101 +3 % 18,705 17,251 +8 % 37,925 32,787 +16 % Nexo 8 49 -84 % 40 105 -62 % 105 271 -61 % Palisade 5,873 6,866 -14 % 19,845 22,612 -12 % 39,447 43,637 -10 % Santa Cruz 3,627 3,502 +4 % 10,743 9,803 +10 % 20,050 18,203 +10 % Santa Fe 11,624 10,691 +9 % 32,616 32,313 +1 % 61,142 57,895 +6 % Sonata 3,834 4,736 -19 % 12,844 11,851 +8 % 27,334 19,595 +39 % Tucson 17,707 15,648 +13 % 54,421 44,416 +23 % 100,591 84,071 +20 % Veloster 0 197 0 % 1 667 -100 % 6 1,129 -99 % Venue 2,695 1,988 +36 % 7,756 6,102 +27 % 16,359 12,651 +29 %

