International Tennis Hall of Fame and Infosys Launch Immersive Metaverse Museum Experience

Breaking new ground, ITHF and Infosys bring tennis history, artifacts and incredible stories to fans around the world connecting people who love the sport of tennis

NEWPORT, R.I., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY), (BSE: INFY), (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, and the International Tennis Hall of Fame today announced the debut of a dynamic Metaverse museum, bringing the ITHF experience to tennis fans around the world. In a Hall of Fame first, this deeply interactive, immersive offering brings the museum's collection and the stories of its Hall of Famers into the Metaverse. The ITHF Metaverse is now available at tennisfame.com/metaverse, with a virtual reality experience currently in development.

In the Metaverse, fans can experience the hallowed grounds of the ITHF, combining real and virtual elements. They can view larger-than-life holographic statues of Hall of Famers and learn about the legends via their careers, stats, trivia and more. As a user navigates the Metaverse, they can browse through a number of different Hall of Famers and artifacts to find out more and answer trivia questions to earn points to claim rewards in the ITHF virtual shop.

Featured Hall of Famers include Martina Navratilova, Rod Laver, Billie Jean King, Arthur Ashe and 2023 inductee Esther Vergeer, among many others. Fans can discover iconic items from throughout tennis history in the Hall of Fame's collection, including an original pair of Stan Smith Adidas sneakers, a racquet used by Stefanie Graf during her Golden Slam in 1988, and a dress worn by Serena Williams at the 2018 US Open designed by Virgil Abloh.

"Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame have embarked on a truly transformational process to take the physical museum into a 3D digital environment," said Dan Faber, CEO, ITHF. "Induction into the Hall of Fame is the ultimate honor in tennis, and Newport is where a player's career is cemented in history. This cutting-edge experience takes history beyond borders and provides an immersive avenue for fans of all ages to be inspired by the legends' careers, accomplishments and stories."

"Carefully crafted digital infrastructure is taking center stage, enhancing our understandings of and interactions with experiences," said Sumit Virmani, Infosys EVP and Global Chief Marketing Officer, Infosys. "Through this Metaverse, Infosys and the International Tennis Hall of Fame are bridging physical and digital worlds to redefine the fan experience and bring fans closer to their favorite historical moments. It has created a strong digital foundation for the ITHF to experiment and engage new tennis enthusiasts with the history and heritage of the sport on platforms accessible to the millions of fans around the world."

Within the experience, users can express themselves through many fun personalization options, including snapping photos to create and customize their digital avatars, chatting with friends, watching videos and feeling like they are truly on the grounds of the ITHF in Newport. Users can also step foot on the famous grass Horseshoe Court and play a game of tennis at the iconic venue.

The new ITHF experience launches just weeks ahead of the upcoming Infosys Hall of Fame Open and the Induction of wheelchair tennis legends Esther Vergeer of the Netherlands and Rick Draney of the United States, to be held Saturday, July 21 in Newport.

Beyond the Metaverse, the Infosys Hall of Fame Open hosted by the ITHF will also leverage innovations like the Infosys Match Centre, providing fans with rich AI-powered insights and new ways of following the tennis action during the tournament. Additionally, players will be able to record and offset their carbon footprint to Newport through the recently launched Carbon Tracker developed by Infosys in collaboration with the ATP.

About the International Tennis Hall of Fame

The International Tennis Hall of Fame (ITHF) is a non-profit organization that preserves and promotes the history of tennis and celebrates its champions, thereby serving as a vital partner in the growth of tennis globally. The ITHF is located in Newport, Rhode Island, in the United States, with Hall of Famers hailing from 27 nations around the world. The Hall of Fame honors these legends and chronicles the sport's history in a comprehensive interactive museum in Newport and programming to celebrate the sport around the world. For information on the International Tennis Hall of Fame and its programs, visit tennisfame.com.

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. We enable clients in more than 56 countries to navigate their digital transformation. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, or our future financial or operating performance are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding the execution of our business strategy, our ability to attract and retain personnel, our transition to hybrid work model, economic uncertainties, technological innovations such as Generative AI, the complex and evolving regulatory landscape including immigration regulation changes, our ESG vision, our capital allocation policy and expectations concerning our market position, future operations, margins, profitability, liquidity, capital resources, and our corporate actions including acquisitions. Important factors that may cause actual results or outcomes to differ from those implied by the forward-looking statements are discussed in more detail in our US Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law.

