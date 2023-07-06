DITA VON TEESE ANNOUNCES NEW LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY DITA LAS VEGAS: A JUBILANT REVUE AT HORSESHOE LAS VEGAS

General on sale begins Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. PT at

ticketmaster.com/DitaVegas ;

Show to debut in the Jubilee Theater on October 5, 2023

LAS VEGAS, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Queen of Burlesque, Dita Von Teese, announced today her premiere residency, DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue, at Horseshoe Las Vegas, opening in the Jubilee Theater on Thursday, Oct. 5, 2023. A lifelong aficionado of the iconic Las Vegas show Jubilee—the last remaining showgirl production of its kind that ran at Bally's Las Vegas from 1981 through 2016—Dita is debuting a new show merging her signature burlesque acts with the celebrated Jubilee aesthetic, including incorporating some of the show's original costumes and sets.

Jubilee with HS (PRNewswire)

Click here for admat, photos and video

DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue is the most lavishly staged burlesque production ever, anywhere. This is the art of burlesque at its most bona fide and beautiful embodiment—from choreography to costumes, stage production to razzle dazzle. Dita's own marquee revues are the grandest staged and most attended worldwide, selling out millions of seats in landmark theaters. On the crystal-speckled heels of the recent European and U.S. Glamonatrix tour, this new Vegas revue marks the inaugural arrival in this glittering city for the undisputed Queen of Burlesque.

As Marquee Star and under her exacting Creative Direction, with this 75-minute nonstop show, Dita tips her hat to the spectacular spirit of Jubilee of yore and the historic theater at Horseshoe, putting to maximum effect its epoch-making hydraulic lifts, floating platforms and renowned passerelle. The iconic Jubilee costumes created by the legendary Bob Mackie and Pete Menefee will sparkle again under the klieg lights, as Dita and Company conjure the verve of the Vegas showgirl in a re-imagined way as only she can.

"It's been my dream to create a show that honors the great American art forms of burlesque and the showgirl," notes Dita. "After many tours across Europe, Australia, the U.S. and Canada, to secure a home in Las Vegas—the showbiz capital of the world—and with the vaunted Jubilee legacy, well, I couldn't be more ecstatic. I visited the show many times before it went dark, never getting enough of the spectacle of feathers and rhinestones! It was the ultimate showgirl revue, from the theater to the Mackie-Menefee costumes."

"Like burlesque, the showgirl is no relic of the past," she notes. "It's powerful to see this art form evolve and thrive, and that includes beauty and gender standards within it. I speak from experience: I never fit the height, figure or age standards to be a ballet dancer, or a Crazy Horse cast member, or even a showgirl. But I've always been about shattering expectations. This Vegas residency," Dita underscores, "will be no different."

"Dita Von Teese is an iconic, universally loved performer and the perfect person to breathe new life into Jubilee's sets and costumes," said Kurt Melien, President of Live Nation Las Vegas. "DITA LAS VEGAS will fill the gap in what Las Vegas entertainment has been missing over the last few years – a classic showgirl production - and bring something new and fresh to audiences with Dita's unique take on the original show."

Collaborating with Dita to stage this unprecedented show is Director and Executive Producer Michael Schwandt, among the most dynamic trailblazers in creative and stage direction for live experiences today. Schwandt's extensive body of work includes innovative live stage spectaculars, such as Cirque du Soleil's R.U.N. & the groundbreaking global hit TV series "The Masked Singer." Other notable work includes "Miss Universe, The World Cup, Ringling Bothers & The Olympics." His roster of superstar artists includes Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Ariana Grande, Diplo, Katy Perry, Bush & Janelle Monae, among many others.

DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue will electrify the Jubilee Theater stage select Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings at 9 p.m., including special New Year's Eve weekend performances on December 28, 29, 30 and 31.

Dita's exclusive fan presale tickets will be available beginning Friday, July 7 at 10 a.m. PT. Caesars Rewards members, Caesars Entertainment's loyalty program, as well as Live Nation and Ticketmaster customers, will also have access to a presale beginning Monday, July 10 at 10 a.m. PT. All presales will end Wednesday, July 12 at 10 p.m. PT. Tickets for DITA LAS VEGAS go on sale Thursday, July 13 at 10 a.m. PT.

For a complete show schedule and to purchase tickets, please visit ticketmaster.com/DitaVegas .

About Dita Von Teese

Dita Von Teese is internationally recognized as the Queen of Burlesque, having set a history-making benchmark for this great American art form with unrivaled artistry, flair and sophistication as performer, creative director, choreographer and producer.

Dita's signature style has made her muse to some of the greatest couturiers and designers—influencing their collections, appearing on their runways, in their campaigns and on red carpets. She has also led the way as designer, collaborator and entrepreneur, with eponymous forays in fashion, beauty, music, publishing, spirits and entertainment production.

On stage, Dita is renowned for delighting audiences with a nonpareil romp into fantasy and spectacle, her original and ornate sets and haute couture costumes swathed in Swarovski crystals dazzling transcontinental audiences. Jean-Paul Gaultier, Elie Saab, Alexis Mabille and Jenny Packham are among the fashion designers who create looks for her performances, and her custom footwear is always by Christian Louboutin. Many of her most awe-inspiring costumes are realized in collaboration with legendary corsetier Mr. Pearl and burlesque star-turned-designer Catherine D'Lish.

So extraordinary are her performances and productions that Dita is a marquee ambassador worldwide for the artform.

Taylor Swift tapped Dita to play a burlesque-styled fairy godmother to the pop icon's Cinderella in the star-studded video "Bejeweled," the chart-topping track off Swift's 2022 bestselling album, Midnights. Dita even shares two of her trademark martini glasses in the video, the two icons taking a sparkling spin within them. Weeks before, Dita teased cinema goers across the globe in the 2022 critically acclaimed film "Don't Worry Darling," with Harry Styles, Florence Pugh and Olivia Wilde.

It is a style that Dita has also taken to market with namesake collections in lingerie, gloves and jewelry; hats with Hood London; and a signature clothing collection in collaboration with Austrian-based designer Lena Hoschek that is in the works.

It always comes back to the curtain call, of course, and Dita's four full-length revues are the grandest tours in burlesque history: "Strip, Strip, Hooray!" (2013-2016), "The Art of the Teese" (2017), "Dita Von Teese and the Copper Coupe" (2018), and "Glamonatrix" (2019 and 2022-2023).

These sensational spectaculars showcase a gender- and body-diverse cast of the crème de la crème of neo-burlesque performers, hailing from all over the world. In 2022, as in 2019 (a tour interrupted due to the pandemic), Dita and her star troupe staged "Glamonatrix" in historic theatres across Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the US—including five sold-out nights at the London Palladium, and packed houses at the prestigious Folies Bergère in Paris and Burgtheatre in Vienna. Dita made theatrical history bringing burlesque to the Opera Garnier Monte Carlo, with Prince Albert II of Monaco in attendance.

For more, visit dita.net, as well as on Instagram, Patreon, Facebook or Twitter @ditavonteese.

About Live Nation Las Vegas

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts, and Live Nation Sponsorship. Live Nation Las Vegas produces residency shows from Garth Brooks and Rod Stewart at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace; Maroon 5, Usher, Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars at Dolby Live at Park MGM; The B-52s, ZZ TOP, Earth, Wind & Fire, FOREIGNER, STYX and Chicago at The Venetian Theatre at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas; Kelly Clarkson, Keith Urban and Miranda Lambert at Bakkt Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino; and Erika Jayne and Santana at House of Blues. Live Nation Las Vegas also brings other world-famous artists to many of the city's other premier concert venues including Allegiant Stadium, T-Mobile Arena, MGM Grand Garden Arena, Michelob ULTRA Arena, the Pearl at Palms Casino Resort, Downtown Las Vegas Events Center and more. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com . Find Live Nation Las Vegas on Facebook , Instagram and follow us on Twitter .

About Horseshoe Las Vegas

The newly rebranded Horseshoe Las Vegas is located at the center of the world-renowned Las Vegas Strip, across from Caesars Palace and next to Paris Las Vegas. The 44-acre resort consists of two 26-story hotel towers with more than 2,800 guestrooms, including the renovated Resort Rooms and 244 suites . Home to the World Series of Poker® (WSOP), the resort features nearly 70,000 square feet of casino space and a WSOP Hall of Fame Poker Room. For entertainment, Dita Von Teese stars in "DITA LAS VEGAS: A Jubilant Revue" in the historic Jubilee Theater. Additionally, The Magic Attic exclusively offers magic-inspired productions. Dining options include Horseshoe's signature fine dining experience, Jack Binion's Steak; Chef Martin Yan's first Las Vegas restaurant, M.Y. Asia; a food court; Nosh Deli and LavAzza. Guy Fieri's newest concept, Flavortown Sports Kitchen, also joins the roster of eateries. The resort offers a fitness center, the Blu Pool and attractions such as Twilight Zone by Monster Mini Golf, REAL BODIES, The Cabinet of Curiosities Lounge, Dino Safari: A Walk Thru Adventure and the ARCADE at Horseshoe Las Vegas. Horseshoe Las Vegas is operated by a subsidiary of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: CZR). For more information, please visit caesars.com/horseshoe-las-vegas or the Caesars Entertainment media room . Find Horseshoe Las Vegas on Facebook and follow on Twitter and Instagram . Must be 21 or older to gamble. Know When To Stop Before You Start.® If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, crisis counseling and referral services can be accessed by calling or texting 1-800-GAMBLER, Caesars License Company, LLC.

DITA VON TEESE ANNOUNCES NEW LAS VEGAS RESIDENCY DITA LAS VEGAS: A JUBILANT REVUE AT HORSESHOE LAS VEGAS (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Caesars Entertainment) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Caesars Entertainment, Inc.