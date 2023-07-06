Stokastic Unveils Revolutionary New Sims Tools

Empowering Users to Outsmart Professional DFS Players

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stokastic, a leading innovator in sports betting and Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS) tools and analytics, is proud to announce the release of its groundbreaking Stokastic Sims product. Currently offered for both MLB and PGA, this revolutionary no-code solution empowers players to compete with, and beat, professional DFS players.

Stokastic's Sims launch is a game changer in the DFS world and cements it as a leader in sports data and analytics.

Seasoned DFS professionals have long leveraged simulations, but now, with Stokastic Sims, any player can effortlessly do the same. Bryan Berryman, Senior Product Manager and one of the architects behind the Sims, emphasizes, "This tool levels the playing field and empowers everyone, regardless of technical expertise and skill level, to delve into the world of advanced simulations." Berryman is confident that Stokastic Sims will reshape the landscape of DFS for years to come.

With comprehensive metrics, in-depth analysis, and advanced features, the Sims Tools build on Stokastic's legacy of providing its subscribers with invaluable insights for informed decision-making. The launch of the MLB and PGA Sims is a game changer in the world of DFS lineup optimization and cements Stokastic's place as a leader in sports data and analytics.

Founded in 2017 by DFS enthusiasts, Stokastic's mission is to serve the sophisticated DFS player by building the best data-based tools. Stokastic recognizes that today's engaged sports fan is analytically-minded and demands more from subscription services. Stokastic aims to serve this audience by augmenting the spectator experience with the most advanced, and accessible, DFS tools, such as its MLB and PGA simulations.

Stokastic, a Chicago-based, employee-owned company, is a dominant player in Daily Fantasy Sports and sports betting software, media and analytics. Founded in 2017 by top-ranked DFS players, the enterprise has since grown to a team of 45 full-time staff and over 100 contributors covering all major sports and offering an integrated suite of fantasy sports and sports betting products and tools. With a commitment to excellence, Stokastic continues to grow its community of millions of avid sports gamers while redefining the boundaries of what is possible in the world of daily fantasy sports.

