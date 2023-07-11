Ismael Cala and Vilma Núñez to speak about the entrepreneurial mindset at El Negocio de ser tú

Targeted at entrepreneurs, professionals, and leaders in the process of reinvention, this seminar will be held in a hybrid format (online and in-person) to discover the keys to personal and professional success.

MIAMI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On July 31 and August 1, the "El Negocio de ser tú" seminar will take place in Miami, offering a unique event where participants will develop a strategic vision of business and marketing to boost their entrepreneurship and personal brand.

"El Negocio de ser tú" is an initiative created by Ismael Cala, a renowned speaker and best-selling author, in collaboration with the distinguished marketing and personal branding expert, Vilma Núñez. This two-day event will bring together creative minds and thought leaders in an inspiring environment, where participants can learn proven strategies for success, develop key skills, and establish valuable connections with professionals from various industries.

Ismael Cala, creator of Cala Academy, expressed his enthusiasm, stating: "This meeting represents a unique opportunity to share knowledge and experiences with those who wish to propel their personal and professional development. Over these two days, we will address relevant topics that will help participants discover their true potential and achieve their goals."

Vilma Núñez, CEO of Convierte Más group, shared her thoughts on the importance of this meetup: "The significance of this gathering for ambitious entrepreneurs with a mission is that there will be a before and after in this event, as they will not only gain knowledge but also an action plan to achieve results."

During the seminar, which will be held at the Hyatt Regency Miami Hotel, participants will have the opportunity to attend keynote speeches by experts in various fields, interactive workshops, and networking sessions. Topics to be covered include the entrepreneurial mindset, time management, effective leadership, persuasive communication, and personal branding, among others.

"El Negocio de ser tú" promises to be an enriching and motivating experience for all attendees, providing practical tools and valuable insights for personal and professional growth.

For more information about the event and to secure your spot, whether in-person or online, please visit the official website: https://cala.academy/evento.

About Ismael Cala:

Ismael Cala is a life and human development strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker. For over five years, he hosted the show CALA on CNN in Spanish, becoming one of the most beloved and influential communicators in the Americas. He is the president of the CALA Group business consortium and the Ismael Cala Foundation, and author of books such as The Power of Listening, Life is a Pinata, The Emotional Illiterate, Un buen hijo de P..., The Secret of Bamboo, and Wake Up with Cala, among others. He currently serves as the rector of the Hispanic University of Mentors.

About Vilma Núñez:

CEO of Convierte Más Group and Business Marketing Advisor. Dean at American Business University. Through her consulting, mentoring, and training, she helps brands and professionals sell more using online marketing, advertising, and sales techniques. Vilma is a marketing communicator, creator of digital methodologies, author of books, international speaker, and one of the first women to venture into digital businesses with ebooks, online courses, and certifications in 2013.

She currently leads as CEO of Convierte Más group, a conglomerate of software companies, consulting firms, agencies, and online schools that provide online marketing and advertising solutions.

Host of "Vende Más con Vilma" podcast, which has over 4,500,000 listens worldwide.

View original content:

SOURCE Cala Enterprises Corporation