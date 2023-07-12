Air Canada Opens First Maple Leaf Lounge at San Francisco International Airport

Exclusive 165-seat space located in Terminal 2, features airline's first outdoor terrace, range of premium amenities

Lounge provides elevated comfort and convenience to departing San Francisco customers

28th lounge globally with more to come, including at Newark Terminal A this week

MONTREAL, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Air Canada has opened its brand-new Maple Leaf Lounge at San Francisco International Airport (SFO), the airline's 28th lounge worldwide, and its third Maple Leaf Lounge in the U.S. The modern and exclusive respite, located in Terminal 2, features Air Canada's first outdoor lounge terrace, together with a range of premium amenities, food and beverages, making the travel experience for eligible customers even more comfortable and convenient before their flights to Canada and beyond.

"We're thrilled to bring our Maple Leaf Lounge experience to San Francisco International Airport, giving our Bay Area customers a way to enjoy Air Canada's award-winning product and glowing hearted hospitality from the moment they arrive," said Jacqueline Harkness, Managing Director, Products and Services at Air Canada. "It's one more way we're investing to become San Francisco's favourite way to travel internationally."

In addition to the range of services and amenities the airline's Maple Leaf Lounges are known for, the newest Lounge features an expansive outdoor terrace with aircraft and runway views. The 165-seat, 8168 square ft. (761 square metre) airport retreat elevates Air Canada's flight and airport experience for customers travelling from California to Canada or through to Europe, Asia and Australia via three of the airline's main hubs: Toronto Pearson, Montreal Trudeau, and Vancouver International Airports.

The new Maple Leaf Lounge at SFO will pay homage to its California location both through its design and decor, and the food and beverage selections presented, which highlight local makers and flavours. Unique seafood offerings, including the iconic San Francisco fish stew cioppino, will be on offer alongside a selection of California wines, and beer from Sierra Nevada Brewing Company and Anchor Brewing—America's first craft beer.

Additional details include:

Premium Food and Beverage Offerings

Self-serve (hot and cold) buffet, showcasing local flavours

Bar with bartender serving a selection of wines (including from Canada and California ), in addition to local craft beers, a curated cocktail menu, and espresso

Amenities and Space

The Lounge, designed with San Francisco -based architectural firm Gensler, is the first of its kind with an outdoor terrace, featuring two vapor fireplaces produced by Canadian company CF + D

165 seats (135 interior + 30 exterior)

E-Gates and biometric identification for seamless, hands-free lounge entry

Showers with heated towel racks

VIP room for up to 10 people

Collection of multidisciplinary art that reflects and pays homage to California and Canada

Artists featured include Canadian painter Shawn Evans , and a custom mural from California artist Amos Goldbaum

The new space is Air Canada's latest addition to its growing lounge network. Air Canada has also re-introduced Newark Liberty International Airport to its roster of lounges with the opening of the new United ClubSM location in Newark Terminal A. In this new location, Air Canada will be uniquely co-located within the United Club, offering a dedicated Air Canada customer service desk and an access policy consistent with Air Canada's Maple Leaf Lounges.

Air Canada's Maple Leaf lounges, including San Francisco and the new United ClubSM in Newark Terminal A, are available to Air Canada customers who are Aeroplan 50K, 75K, and Aeroplan Super Elite Status members, Star Alliance Gold members, Aeroplan premium co-brand cardholders, and customers departing on a business class ticket with Air Canada or another Star Alliance member.

Air Canada's Global Lounge Offering

As a leading global carrier, Air Canada offers lounges in 19 airports worldwide including at New York's LaGuardia and Newark airports and at Los Angeles and San Francisco airports in California. Eligible customers travelling in International Business Class from the carrier's global hubs at Toronto Pearson or at Vancouver also have access to exclusive, award-winning Air Canada Signature Suites located at those respective airports. Eligible customers travelling abroad may also enjoy Maple Leaf Lounges at London Heathrow and Frankfurt.

Year-Round Daily Flights from SFO to Canada

Air Canada, in partnership with United Airlines, offers up to 21* daily flights from San Francisco to Vancouver, Calgary, Edmonton, Toronto and Montreal, representing up to approximately 21,000* seats weekly. Select flights between San Francisco and Toronto are operated onboard wide-body aircraft offering Air Canada's lie-flat pods.

*One-way flights (SFO to Canada) operated by Air Canada or United Airlines– based on peak week travel in September 2023.

About Air Canada

Air Canada is Canada's largest airline, the country's flag carrier and a founding member of Star Alliance, the world's most comprehensive air transportation network. Air Canada provides scheduled service directly to more than 180 airports in Canada, the United States and Internationally on six continents. It holds a Four-Star ranking from Skytrax. Air Canada's Aeroplan program is Canada's premier travel loyalty program, where members can earn or redeem points on the world's largest airline partner network of 45 airlines, plus through an extensive range of merchandise, hotel and car rental rewards. Its freight division, Air Canada Cargo, provides air freight lift and connectivity to hundreds of destinations across six continents using Air Canada's passenger and freighter aircraft. Air Canada has committed to a net zero emissions goal from all global operations by 2050. Air Canada shares are publicly traded on the TSX in Canada and the OCTQX in the US.

