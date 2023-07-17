Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Senior Management Change

SHENZHEN, China, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Tencent Music Entertainment Group ("TME," or the "Company") (NYSE: TME and HKEX: 1698), the leading online music and audio entertainment platform in China, today announced that Mr. Cheuk Tung Tony Yip has tendered his resignation as the Company's Chief Strategy Officer and in his other relevant roles for personal reasons, effective August 31, 2023.

"On behalf of the Company, we would like to express our deep gratitude to Tony for his invaluable contributions to TME's achievements over the past five years. Since joining in 2018, Tony has led our two successful public listings on the New York Stock Exchange in 2018 and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in 2022. Tony's professional expertise was instrumental to TME's development by continuously refining our strategic focus, providing deep insights into the global online music and entertainment industry, supporting business development, capital markets and investment strategies, and establishing confidence in our Company among the investor community." said Mr. Cussion Pang, Executive Chairman of TME.

"It has been my greatest pleasure to be a part of TME. I feel immense pride in the Company's accomplishments over the years, especially its commitment towards driving the long-term healthy development of the online music industry and the incredible journey of growing its online music paying users from less than 20 million from the beginning of 2018 to over 90 million by the first quarter of 2023. I am truly grateful for Cussion, Ross and the Board for their trust, as well as for the support from everyone that I had been working with during my years in TME," said Mr. Tony Yip. "While I now look forward to spending more time with my family overseas and on pursuing other personal interests, I am highly confident in the TME team and the Company's future potential as China's leading online music and audio entertainment platform."

