LensCrafters Announces Launch of New Contemporary Flagship In Toronto, Ontario Set for a July 21st Opening

NEW YORK, July 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LensCrafters, one of the largest optical retail brands in North America, announced the opening of the company's first flagship in Canada, scheduled to open in Toronto on July 21st at 33 Bloor Street East. The new flagship store, located in Toronto's premiere Yorkville shopping district, will further position LensCrafters as a modern optical retail leader of exclusive brands and reinforce the company as a trusted eyecare and eyewear authority in the region. The milestone opening, in the heart of Toronto's high-end fashion destination on Bloor Street, is part of LensCrafters' continued North America expansion plans. The company opened its first two flagship stores in New York City in 2020 and two more in San Francisco in 2021 and Palo Alto last year.

The new elevated flagship will encompass the latest advanced digital technology and state-of-the-art design blending eye-catching finishes to create a dynamic customer journey. From quality eye exams to shopping for the perfect frame, the new location will showcase an expanded selection of designer eyewear styles and brands that include Burberry, Dolce & Gabbana, Persol, Versace, and Prada. The flagship will leverage a wide range of tools to afford customers more opportunities to meet their needs for a premium in store experience. Customers will be able to digitally explore the wide variety of EssilorLuxottica collections and brands, customize Ray-Ban and Oakley frames, and virtually try-on any frame thanks to the Virtual Mirror technology through LensCrafters' Smart Shopper interactive in store tool.

"As LensCrafters continues to expand in the US and Canada, we look forward to advancing the brand this year with the rollout of our new flagship store in Toronto this month," said Alfonso Cerullo, President & GM of LensCrafters, North America. "Appealing to the well-known local shopping hub on Bloor Street, the store will reflect the effortless integration of design and technology, giving customers a more individualized experience that allows them to easily browse the vast luxury assortment of both optical and sun frames. At the end of the day, we want to be a top destination in the community when it comes to finding the best vision care solutions that resonate with our customers and help people express themselves while seeing well at the same time."

The collection of luxury optical and sun styles along with superior lens design and technology by Essilor, will give the brand a larger footprint in the eyewear market. The new flagship will be equipped with high-resolution digital screens and led-walls displaying eyewear and campaigns to allow customers an immersive experience around the brand's offering. An added focus will be given to the storytelling of prescription lenses through interactive applications installed both on iPads and touch screens, leveraging the see-through technology to simulate lens features and effects for better vision.

About LensCrafters

LensCrafters, the leading optical retailer in North America, was founded in 1983 and currently operates over 1,000 stores in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. With a mission of helping people look and see their best, LensCrafters has a passion for vision care and offers the best selection of the latest trends in eyewear from leading designer brands as well as incomparable personalized service from Doctors of Optometry located at or next to its stores. LensCrafters opened its first Macy's location in April of 2016 and three flagship stores in New York City and San Francisco in 2021. The brand's trusted doctors and associates continue to make an impact by giving the gift of vision through the company's partner efforts with OneSight EssilorLuxottica Foundation, providing access to quality vision care and glasses in underserved communities worldwide. LensCrafters is currently the number one contributor to OneSight in North America. For more information, visit www.lenscrafters.com.

Media Contact:

