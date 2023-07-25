Alcresta Therapeutics Announces Publication of Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Position Paper Confirming Inline Enzyme Cartridges are Safe and Effective

WALTHAM, Mass., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc., a leading commercial-stage company focused on developing and commercializing novel enzyme-based products, today announced the publication of a position paper in the May issue of the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis. The paper, titled "Nutritional considerations for a new era: A CF foundation position paper", was written by a multidisciplinary committee organized by the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation to provide guidance in the rapidly changing landscape of cystic fibrosis nutrition.

The position paper states, "For [people with CF] using enteral tube feeds, using an inline enzyme cartridge with immobilized lipase has been shown to be safe and effective for digesting nutrients and promoting weight gain. This data has become available since publication of the CFF Enteral Feeding Guidelines in 2016 (31,79–82)." This finding is identified as a "Key Take-Away" in the position paper.

Alcresta's RELiZORB® product is the only inline enzyme cartridge on the market. RELiZORB is a first-of-its-kind digestive enzyme cartridge designed to mimic the function of pancreatic lipase. RELiZORB is indicated for use in pediatric patients (ages five years and above) and adult patients to hydrolyze fats in enteral formula.

"We are excited about the acceptance of RELiZORB as a safe and effective option for enterally fed patients with cystic fibrosis," said Dave Recker M.D., Acting Chief Medical Officer of Alcresta Therapeutics. "This publication highlights how the nutritional landscape for cystic fibrosis has continued to evolve, including RELiZORB gaining recognition as standard of care for enterally fed patients with CF."

To read the full publication, visit the Journal of Cystic Fibrosis homepage at www.elsevier.com/locate/jcf.

About Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is dedicated to developing and commercializing novel, enzyme-based products designed to address challenges faced by patients living with gastrointestinal disorders and rare diseases. Alcresta currently markets RELiZORB for enterally fed patients with pancreatic insufficiency, which occurs in cystic fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, and pancreatitis, and is developing platform applications for patients with short bowel syndrome (SBS) and prematurely born infants treated in the NICU. Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc. is backed by top-tier investors: Athyrium Capital Management, Bessemer Venture Partners, HealthQuest Capital, and Frazier Healthcare Partners. More information can be found at www.alcresta.com.

Internal Media Contact:

Natalie Bronfin

Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.

media@alcresta.com

617-431-3600

View original content:

SOURCE Alcresta Therapeutics, Inc.