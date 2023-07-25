Sanofi Consumer Healthcare North America Earns B Corp Certification in Recognition of Environmental, Social Impact

First large consumer healthcare company to earn B Corp Certification

Rigorous certification marks significant progress by maker of Allegra®, Icy Hot®

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- After making strides in environmental sustainability and social impact commitments, Sanofi Consumer Healthcare North America is pleased to announce it has earned B Corp Certification. This designation follows a rigorous evaluation and is the first time such certification has been granted to a large consumer healthcare company. Sanofi Consumer Healthcare North America has products in nearly 54 million households in the U.S and Canada, including Allegra®, Icy Hot®, Dulcolax® and Unisom®.

Businesses certified by B Lab, a third-party non-profit, are leaders in the global movement for an equitable, sustainable economy. B Lab measures a company's entire social and environmental impact and attaining B Corp Certification means a company meets high standards of social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency.

Andrew Loucks

Head of North America Consumer Healthcare, Sanofi

"We are honored to join the B Corp movement alongside other companies aiming to transform business into a force for good. A recent study by NielsenIQ found that 78 percent of US consumers say that a sustainable lifestyle is important to them1 and we are committed to meeting this demand by integrating sustainable practices into every aspect of our operations. Our B Corp Certification is another step in our journey to champion better self-care for a healthier society and a healthier planet."

Sanofi Consumer Healthcare North America earned B Corp Certification because of its continued commitment to social impact and sustainability, including:

Eliminating 35 tons of plastic packaging per year by removing plastic windows on Allegra®, Nasacort®, and other products as part of the goal to reduce the environmental footprint of our products and increase packaging recyclability

Reducing operational (scopes 1 and 2) greenhouse gas emissions of its North American manufacturing site by 77% since 2019 as part of the goal – across all scopes – to build a road to carbon neutrality by 2030 and net-zero emissions by 2045

Powering North American manufacturing and distribution site with 100% renewable electricity as part of the goal to reach this benchmark for all global manufacturing operations by 2025

Attaining 41% representation of women in senior leadership roles as part of the goal to reach 50/50 gender parity in senior leadership positions by 2025

Renovating basketball courts in under resourced communities via the "Comebaq Courts" initiative with Icy Hot and the Shaquille O'Neal Foundation

Providing access to organized sports opportunities for Canadian youth facing socio-economic barriers via a partnership with KidSport Canada as part of the global goal to reach 5M people by 2030 through on-the-ground programs

Learn more about Sanofi Consumer Healthcare North America's B Corp Certification here.

About Sanofi

We are an innovative global healthcare company, driven by one purpose: we chase the miracles of science to improve people's lives. Our team, across some 100 countries, is dedicated to transforming the practice of medicine by working to turn the impossible into the possible. We provide potentially life-changing treatment options and life-saving vaccine protection to millions of people globally, while putting sustainability and social responsibility at the center of our ambitions.

Sanofi is listed on EURONEXT: SAN and NASDAQ: SNY

1McKinsey & Company and NielsenIQ, 2023

