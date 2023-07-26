ACANA™ Pet Food Team Announces Full Line of ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™ Wet Cat Food Made with Nutritious Bone Broth

High 80% Moisture Content in Each Can Keeps Cats Hydrated and Nourished During Every Life Stage

AUBURN, Ky., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the ACANA™ pet food team announced the launch of a full line of wet cat food: ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™, thoughtfully crafted from start to finish with ingredients like high-quality protein from animal sources, bone broth and salmon oil.

ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™, available in both 3-ounce and 5.5-ounce cans, contains 85%1 animal ingredients and completely nourishes felines at every stage of life. The food contains 80% moisture in each can, which is vital for cats' healthy hydration.

As animals that evolved from desert dwellers, like lions and cheetahs, cats obtain most of their hydration through food, not by drinking water. Cats in nature live on small animals, which provide most of their nutrition and hydration.2 Veterinarians recommend wet cat food for hydration, and one 5.5-ounce can of ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™ provides half of a cat's daily water requirement.

ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™ is available in six flavorful, protein-rich recipes with hydrating bone broth, including one recipe specifically designed to help support growing kittens:

ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™ Chicken and Tuna Recipe (for kittens)

ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™ Chicken and Fish Recipe

ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™ Beef, Chicken and Tuna Recipe

ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™ Lamb and Lamb Liver Recipe

ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™ Salmon and Chicken Recipe

ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™ Tuna and Chicken Recipe

The recipes contain Omega-6 vitamins from chicken to help support a healthy coat and skin, and most recipes feature Omega-3 vitamins from fish and fish oil ingredients for added benefits. The soft texture pâté is abundant in fresh or raw3 animal ingredients to nourish cats, plus delicious bone broth for even more hydration and flavor cats will crave. ACANA™ pet food always sources high quality ingredients like animal meat from fresh or raw2 chicken, turkey, meat, fish and eggs.

ACANA PREMIUM PÂTÉ™ is available for purchase at major pet retailers starting at $1.69 MSRP for a 3-ounce can and $2.69 MSRP for a 5.5-ounce can.

ABOUT ACANA™ PET FOOD

The ACANA™ name was inspired by its birthplace in the farmlands of Alberta, Canada and through generations has become synonymous with quality. In ACANA™ food, every ingredient matters when it comes to feeding pets a nutritious diet rich in animal protein and balanced with fruit & vegetables. All ACANA™ recipes are thoughtfully crafted to provide quality nutrition so pets live a full and healthy life as a happy member of the family. With a delicious variety of recipes and a range of options to suit every pet, ACANA™ products include kibble, freeze-dried food and treats, biscuits and wet food. To learn more, visit acana.com.

ABOUT CHAMPION PETFOODS

Champion Petfoods is an award-winning pet food maker with a reputation of trust spanning over 35 years. Founded in a small town in Alberta, Canada, Champion has grown to be a key player in the global premium pet food industry across three major global geographies. Our purpose, To Earn Pet Lover Trust Every Day so Pets Thrive for a Lifetime, provides the foundation for our highest aspirations as a company. And our Food Philosophy drives us to provide the highest quality in every ORIJEN™ and ACANA™ food we make for cats and dogs. We specialize in making foods that are Biologically Appropriate to nourish as nature intended. All of our ingredients are selected from a carefully curated group of farmers, ranchers and fisheries, whom we know and trust. Our foods are crafted by passionate nutrition and health experts in world class kitchens, and as Pet Lovers ourselves, we strive for the highest quality and food safety in every food we make. To learn more, visit championpetfoods.com.

1 Exclusive of water

2 Source: TheSprucePets.com

3 Our included fresh ingredients are delivered refrigerated and our included raw ingredients are delivered frozen.

