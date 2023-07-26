BlackBerry to Participate in Upcoming Investor Events

BlackBerry executives to speak at upcoming JP Morgan and Canaccord Genuity conferences

WATERLOO, ON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced its participation at the following investor conferences:

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited) (PRNewswire)

JP Morgan Auto Conference – Wednesday, August 9, 2023, at 5:20pm ET

John Wall, SVP and Head of BlackBerry QNX, and Tim Foote, VP Investor Relations, will join Ryan Brinkman, JP Morgan, for a fireside chat. Register here for the live audio stream.

Canaccord Genuity 43rd Annual Growth Conference – Thursday, August 10, 2023, at 8:30am ET

John Giamatteo, President of BlackBerry's Cybersecurity Business Unit, and Tim Foote, VP Investor Relations, will join Mike Walkley, Canaccord, for a fireside chat. Register here for the live video stream.

A replay of both events will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

About BlackBerry

BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 235M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:

BlackBerry Investor Relations

+1 (519) 888-7465

investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited