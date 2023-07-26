Meta Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

MENLO PARK, Calif., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meta Platforms, Inc. (Nasdaq: META) today reported financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2023.

(PRNewsfoto/Meta) (PRNewswire)

"We had a good quarter. We continue to see strong engagement across our apps and we have the most exciting roadmap I've seen in a while with Llama 2, Threads, Reels, new AI products in the pipeline, and the launch of Quest 3 this fall," said Mark Zuckerberg, Meta founder and CEO.

Second Quarter 2023 Financial Highlights





Three Months Ended June 30,



In millions, except percentages and per share amounts

2023

2022

% Change Revenue

$ 31,999

$ 28,822

11 % Costs and expenses

22,607

20,464

10 % Income from operations

$ 9,392

$ 8,358

12 % Operating margin

29 %

29 %



Provision for income taxes

$ 1,505

$ 1,499

— % Effective tax rate

16 %

18 %



Net income

$ 7,788

$ 6,687

16 % Diluted earnings per share (EPS)

$ 2.98

$ 2.46

21 %

Second Quarter 2023 Operational and Other Financial Highlights

Family daily active people (DAP) – DAP was 3.07 billion on average for June 2023 , an increase of 7% year-over-year.

Family monthly active people (MAP) – MAP was 3.88 billion as of June 30, 2023 , an increase of 6% year-over-year.

Facebook daily active users (DAUs) – DAUs were 2.06 billion on average for June 2023 , an increase of 5% year-over-year.

Facebook monthly active users (MAUs) – MAUs were 3.03 billion as of June 30, 2023 , an increase of 3% year-over-year.

Ad impressions and price per ad – In the second quarter of 2023, ad impressions delivered across our Family of Apps increased by 34% year-over-year and the average price per ad decreased by 16% year-over-year.

Revenue – Revenue was $32.0 billion , an increase of 11% year-over-year, and an increase of 12% year-over-year on a constant currency basis.

Costs and expenses – Total costs and expenses were $22.61 billion , an increase of 10% year-over-year. This includes accrued legal expenses of $1.87 billion and restructuring charges of $780 million in the second quarter of 2023.

Capital expenditures – Capital expenditures, including principal payments on finance leases, were $6.35 billion for the second quarter of 2023.

Share repurchases – We repurchased $793 million of our Class A common stock in the second quarter of 2023. As of June 30, 2023 , we had $40.91 billion available and authorized for repurchases.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities – Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities were $53.45 billion as of June 30, 2023 . Free cash flow was $10.96 billion in the second quarter of 2023.

Long-term debt – Long-term debt was $18.38 billion as of June 30, 2023 .

Headcount – Headcount was 71,469 as of June 30, 2023 , a decrease of 14% year-over-year. Approximately half of the employees impacted by the 2023 layoffs are included in our reported headcount as of June 30, 2023 .

Restructuring

Beginning in 2022, we initiated several measures to pursue greater efficiency and to realign our business and strategic priorities. As of June 30, 2023, we have substantially completed planned employee layoffs while continuing to assess facilities consolidation and data center restructuring initiatives.

A summary of our restructuring charges, including subsequent adjustments, for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 by major activity type is as follows (in millions):





Three Months Ended June 30, 2023

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023



Facilities

Consolidation

Severance

and Other

Personnel

Costs

Data Center

Assets

Total

Facilities

Consolidation

Severance

and Other

Personnel

Costs

Data Center

Assets

Total Cost of revenue

$ 9

$ —

$ (51)

$ (42)

$ 67

$ —

$ (220)

$ (153) Research and development

159

136

—

295

643

455

—

1,098 Marketing and sales

43

218

—

261

180

222

—

402 General and administrative

36

230

—

266

164

413

—

577 Total

$ 247

$ 584

$ (51)

$ 780

$ 1,054

$ 1,090

$ (220)

$ 1,924

During the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, we recorded total restructuring charges of $705 million and $1.64 billion under our FoA segment, respectively, and $75 million and $286 million under our RL segment, respectively. These charges lowered our operating margin by two percentage points and three percentage points for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively, and our diluted EPS by $0.25 and $0.61 for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, respectively.

CFO Outlook Commentary

We expect third quarter 2023 total revenue to be in the range of $32-34.5 billion. Our guidance assumes a foreign currency tailwind of approximately 3% to year-over-year total revenue growth in the third quarter, based on current exchange rates.

We anticipate our full-year 2023 total expenses will be in the range of $88-91 billion, increased from our prior range of $86-90 billion due to legal-related expenses recorded in the second quarter of 2023. This outlook includes approximately $4 billion of restructuring costs related to facilities consolidation charges and severance and other personnel costs. We expect Reality Labs operating losses to increase year-over-year in 2023.

While we are not providing a quantitative outlook beyond 2023 at this point, we expect a few factors to be drivers of total expense growth in 2024 as we continue to invest in our most compelling opportunities, including artificial intelligence (AI) and the metaverse.

First, we expect higher infrastructure-related costs next year. Given our increased capital investments in recent years, we expect depreciation expenses in 2024 to increase by a larger amount than in 2023. We also expect to incur higher operating costs from running a larger infrastructure footprint.

Second, we anticipate growth in payroll expenses as we evolve our workforce composition toward higher-cost technical roles.

Finally, for Reality Labs, we expect operating losses to increase meaningfully year-over-year due to our ongoing product development efforts in augmented reality/virtual reality and investments to further scale our ecosystem.

We expect our full-year 2023 capital expenditures to be in the range of $27-30 billion, lowered from our prior estimate of $30-33 billion. The reduced forecast is due to both cost savings, particularly on non-AI servers, as well as shifts in capital expenditures into 2024 from delays in projects and equipment deliveries rather than a reduction in overall investment plans.

Looking ahead, while we will continue to refine our plans as we progress throughout this year, we currently expect total capital expenditures to grow in 2024, driven by our investments across both data centers and servers, particularly in support of our AI work.

Absent any changes to U.S. tax law, we expect the tax rate for the rest of the year to be similar to the second quarter of 2023.

In addition, we continue to monitor the active regulatory landscape. With respect to EU-U.S. data transfers, we saw a positive development with the European Commission's adoption of a final adequacy decision, which allows us to continue to provide our services in Europe. This is good news, though broadly speaking, we continue to see increasing legal and regulatory headwinds in the EU and the US that could significantly impact our business and our financial results.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements regarding our future business plans and expectations. These forward-looking statements are only predictions and may differ materially from actual results due to a variety of factors including: the impact of macroeconomic conditions on our business and financial results, including as a result of geopolitical events; our ability to retain or increase users and engagement levels; our reliance on advertising revenue; our dependency on data signals and mobile operating systems, networks, and standards that we do not control; changes to the content or application of third-party policies that impact our advertising practices; risks associated with new products and changes to existing products as well as other new business initiatives, including our metaverse efforts; our emphasis on community growth and engagement and the user experience over short-term financial results; maintaining and enhancing our brand and reputation; our ongoing privacy, safety, security, and content review efforts; competition; risks associated with government actions that could restrict access to our products or impair our ability to sell advertising in certain countries; litigation and government inquiries; privacy, legislative, and regulatory concerns or developments; risks associated with acquisitions; security breaches; and our ability to manage our scale and geographically-dispersed operations. These and other potential risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from the results predicted are more fully detailed under the caption "Risk Factors" in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on April 27, 2023, which is available on our Investor Relations website at investor.fb.com and on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2023. In addition, please note that the date of this press release is July 26, 2023, and any forward-looking statements contained herein are based on assumptions that we believe to be reasonable as of this date. We undertake no obligation to update these statements as a result of new information or future events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement our condensed consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (GAAP), we use the following non-GAAP financial measures: revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect, and free cash flow. The presentation of these financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for, or superior to, financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. Investors are cautioned that there are material limitations associated with the use of non-GAAP financial measures as an analytical tool. In addition, these measures may be different from non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies, limiting their usefulness for comparison purposes. We compensate for these limitations by providing specific information regarding the GAAP amounts excluded from these non-GAAP financial measures.

We believe these non-GAAP financial measures provide investors with useful supplemental information about the financial performance of our business, enable comparison of financial results between periods where certain items may vary independent of business performance, and allow for greater transparency with respect to key metrics used by management in operating our business.

We exclude the following items from our non-GAAP financial measures:

Foreign exchange effect on revenue. We translated revenue for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 using the prior year's monthly exchange rates for our settlement or billing currencies other than the U.S. dollar, which we believe is a useful metric that facilitates comparison to our historical performance.

Purchases of property and equipment; Principal payments on finance leases. We subtract both purchases of property and equipment, net of proceeds and principal payments on finance leases in our calculation of free cash flow because we believe that these two items collectively represent the amount of property and equipment we need to procure to support our business, regardless of whether we procure such property or equipment with a finance lease. We believe that this methodology can provide useful supplemental information to help investors better understand underlying trends in our business. Free cash flow is not intended to represent our residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures.

For more information on our non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP measures, please see the "Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results" table in this press release.

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (In millions, except per share amounts) (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue $ 31,999

$ 28,822

$ 60,645

$ 56,729 Costs and expenses:













Cost of revenue 5,945

5,192

12,054

11,197 Research and development 9,344

8,690

18,725

16,397 Marketing and sales 3,154

3,595

6,198

6,907 General and administrative (1) 4,164

2,987

7,049

5,347 Total costs and expenses 22,607

20,464

44,026

39,848 Income from operations 9,392

8,358

16,619

16,881 Interest and other income (expense), net (99)

(172)

(19)

213 Income before provision for income taxes 9,293

8,186

16,600

17,094 Provision for income taxes 1,505

1,499

3,102

2,942 Net income $ 7,788

$ 6,687

$ 13,498

$ 14,152 Earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:













Basic $ 3.03

$ 2.47

$ 5.24

$ 5.21 Diluted $ 2.98

$ 2.46

$ 5.18

$ 5.19 Weighted-average shares used to compute earnings per share attributable to Class A and Class B common stockholders:













Basic 2,568

2,704

2,577

2,714 Diluted 2,612

2,713

2,604

2,729



















(1) The second quarter 2023 general and administrative expenses include accrued legal expenses of $1.87 billion, which mostly relate to the fine imposed by the Irish Data Protection Commission in the ongoing data transfers matter and the adoption of new fining guidelines by the European Data Protection Board. This resulted in a $1.30 billion increase in accruals related to our ongoing legal proceedings compared to the same period in 2022.

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In millions) (Unaudited)

June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 Assets





Current assets:





Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,785

$ 14,681 Marketable securities 24,661

26,057 Accounts receivable, net 12,511

13,466 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 3,603

5,345 Total current assets 69,560

59,549 Non-marketable equity securities 6,208

6,201 Property and equipment, net 87,949

79,518 Operating lease right-of-use assets 12,955

12,673 Intangible assets, net 856

897 Goodwill 20,659

20,306 Other assets 8,501

6,583 Total assets $ 206,688

$ 185,727







Liabilities and stockholders' equity





Current liabilities:





Accounts payable $ 3,093

$ 4,990 Partners payable 772

1,117 Operating lease liabilities, current 1,396

1,367 Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 24,660

19,552 Total current liabilities 29,921

27,026 Operating lease liabilities, non-current 16,440

15,301 Long-term debt 18,382

9,923 Other liabilities 7,912

7,764 Total liabilities 72,655

60,014 Commitments and contingencies





Stockholders' equity:





Common stock and additional paid-in capital 69,159

64,444 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (3,106)

(3,530) Retained earnings 67,980

64,799 Total stockholders' equity 134,033

125,713 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 206,688

$ 185,727

META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash flows from operating activities















Net income

$ 7,788

$ 6,687

$ 13,498

$ 14,152 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

2,623

1,979

5,147

4,135 Share-based compensation

4,060

3,351

7,111

5,850 Deferred income taxes

(1,137)

(453)

(1,757)

(1,016) Impairment charges for facilities consolidation

232

—

1,002

— Other

212

189

204

(33) Changes in assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(1,424)

(522)

1,122

2,035 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

(54)

(435)

767

138 Other assets

37

(25)

67

(132) Accounts payable

(51)

237

(1,155)

(645) Partners payable

(116)

73

(356)

(33) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities

5,290

1,180

5,624

1,943 Other liabilities

(151)

(64)

33

(122) Net cash provided by operating activities

17,309

12,197

31,307

26,272 Cash flows from investing activities















Purchases of property and equipment

(6,216)

(7,572)

(13,058)

(13,013) Proceeds relating to property and equipment

82

44

101

170 Purchases of marketable debt securities

(717)

(2,220)

(803)

(6,288) Maturities and sales of marketable debt securities

1,816

3,159

2,351

8,626 Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets

(83)

(363)

(527)

(1,216) Other investing activities

(85)

(7)

(10)

(17) Net cash used in investing activities

(5,203)

(6,959)

(11,946)

(11,738) Cash flows from financing activities















Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(1,692)

(1,002)

(2,701)

(1,927) Repurchases of Class A common stock

(898)

(5,233)

(10,263)

(14,739) Proceeds from issuance of long-term debt, net

8,455

—

8,455

— Principal payments on finance leases

(220)

(219)

(484)

(452) Other financing activities

(353)

(109)

(231)

(105) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

5,292

(6,563)

(5,224)

(17,223) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

(14)

(550)

71

(698) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

17,384

(1,875)

14,208

(3,387) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of the period

12,420

15,353

15,596

16,865 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of the period

$ 29,804

$ 13,478

$ 29,804

$ 13,478

















Reconciliation of cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash to the condensed consolidated balance sheets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 28,785

$ 12,681

$ 28,785

$ 12,681 Restricted cash, included in prepaid expenses and other current assets

165

228

165

228 Restricted cash, included in other assets

854

569

854

569 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

$ 29,804

$ 13,478

$ 29,804

$ 13,478



META PLATFORMS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Supplemental cash flow data















Cash paid for income taxes, net

$ 1,102

$ 2,139

$ 1,507

$ 2,641 Cash paid for interest, net of amounts capitalized

$ —

$ —

$ 182

$ — Non-cash investing and financing activities:















Property and equipment in accounts payable and accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 3,845

$ 4,543

$ 3,845

$ 4,543 Acquisition of businesses in accrued expenses and other current liabilities and other liabilities

$ 217

$ 43

$ 217

$ 43 Settlement of convertible notes in exchange of equity securities in other current assets

$ —

$ 131

$ —

$ 131 Other current assets through financing arrangement in accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ 14

$ 214

$ 14

$ 214 Repurchases of Class A common stock in accrued expenses and other current liabilities

$ —

$ 70

$ —

$ 70

Segment Results

We report our financial results for our two reportable segments: Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL). FoA includes Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services. RL includes augmented and virtual reality related consumer hardware, software, and content.

The following table presents our segment information of revenue and income (loss) from operations:

Segment Information (In millions) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 Revenue:















Advertising

$ 31,498

$ 28,152

$ 59,599

$ 55,150 Other revenue

225

218

430

433 Family of Apps

31,723

28,370

60,029

55,583 Reality Labs

276

452

616

1,146 Total revenue

$ 31,999

$ 28,822

$ 60,645

$ 56,729

















Income (loss) from operations:















Family of Apps

$ 13,131

$ 11,164

$ 24,351

$ 22,647 Reality Labs

(3,739)

(2,806)

(7,732)

(5,766) Total income from operations

$ 9,392

$ 8,358

$ 16,619

$ 16,881



Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Results (In millions, except percentages) (Unaudited)



Three Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022 GAAP revenue

$ 31,999

$ 28,822

$ 60,645

$ 56,729 Foreign exchange effect on 2023 revenue using 2022 rates

274





1,089



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 32,273





$ 61,734



GAAP revenue year-over-year change %

11 %





7 %



Revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change %

12 %





9 %



GAAP advertising revenue

$ 31,498

$ 28,152

$ 59,599

$ 55,150 Foreign exchange effect on 2023 advertising revenue using 2022 rates

269





1,075



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect

$ 31,767





$ 60,674



GAAP advertising revenue year-over-year change %

12 %





8 %



Advertising revenue excluding foreign exchange effect year-over-year change %

13 %





10 %





















Net cash provided by operating activities

$ 17,309

$ 12,197

$ 31,307

$ 26,272 Purchases of property and equipment, net

(6,134)

(7,528)

(12,957)

(12,843) Principal payments on finance leases

(220)

(219)

(484)

(452) Free cash flow

$ 10,955

$ 4,450

$ 17,866

$ 12,977

