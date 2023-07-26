PCS Software Launches FreightNet, a Free Network Designed to Connect Carriers and Shippers

An innovative service that enables Carriers to maximize market exposure to Shippers and expand their business opportunities.

HOUSTON, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PCS Software, an AI-Powered, Transportation Management Platform for Shippers and Carriers, announced the launch of FreightNet, a ground-breaking network designed to foster direct connections between big-brand Shippers and Carriers.

FreightNet.ai is a free network to connect quality Carriers and Shippers directly. (PRNewswire)

FreightNet promotes sustainable logistics practices by improving transparency between the Carrier and the Shipper.

FreightNet, a dynamic and free-to-use network, allows high-quality carriers to register and share their preferred lanes and assets. Carriers that meet PCS quality standards will be visible to PCS Software's Shipper clientele. This enables Carriers to maximize exposure with Shippers, connect with leading brands, and build more profitable relationships.

PCS Shipper customers can leverage the ability to connect with quality Carriers within their TMS or register their private fleet to gain visibility into backhaul opportunities and reduce empty miles. Direct access to quality Carriers eliminates confusion and enables more effective partnerships.

"I am excited to introduce FreightNet to the market, as it represents a significant step forward in our commitment to enhancing the freight industry. With FreightNet, we are providing quality carriers and shippers with a valuable, free tool that will improve their capabilities, streamline operations, and foster stronger relationships. We aim to facilitate faster and more efficient communications and connections within the industry. FreightNet will bring positive changes, enabling carriers and shippers to unlock new opportunities and drive business growth. This is just another example of our innovative journey, and we look forward to delivering more advanced solutions to shape the future of freight." - Chris Poelma, CEO of PCS Software.

FreightNet registration is now open to all carriers and private fleets that meet our PCS Quality Standards. Join us today by signing up at www.freightnet.ai.

About PCS Software

PCS Software is an AI transportation management platform leader driving disruptive innovation for mid to large-sized enterprise shippers, carriers, and brokers in the United States and Canada. Cloud-based, API-integrated, PCS Software automates the entire transportation logistics operation via a single, comprehensive solution. Accessible via the web or the companion mobile app, the PCS platform delivers powerful functionality to manage rate and route optimization, mode selection, dispatch/tendering, carrier and fleet management, safety & compliance, freight yard management, settlement/accounting, and more. For more information, please visit PCS Software at www.pcssoftware.com.

Media Contact

Bess Lauer

Sr. Director, Marketing

besslauer@pcssoft.com

PCS Logo (PRNewsfoto/PCS Software) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PCS Software