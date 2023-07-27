Erie Indemnity Reports Second Quarter 2023 Results

Net Income per Diluted Share was $2.25 for the Quarter and $3.90 for the Six Months of 2023

ERIE, Pa., July 27, 2023 Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ: ERIE) today announced financial results for the quarter and six months ending June 30, 2023. Net income was $117.9 million, or $2.25 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2023, compared to $80.1 million, or $1.53 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2022. Net income was $204.1 million, or $3.90 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2023, compared to $148.8 million, or $2.84 per diluted share, in the first six months of 2022.

2Q and First Half 2023 (in thousands) 2Q'23 2Q'22

1H'23 1H'22 Operating income $ 134,158 $ 104,000

$ 244,701 $ 188,312 Investment income (loss) 11,627 (2,094)

6,895 915 Interest expense and other (income), net (3,305) 558

(6,642) 1,084 Income before income taxes 149,090 101,348

258,238 188,143 Income tax expense 31,238 21,201

54,145 39,377 Net income $ 117,852 $ 80,147

$ 204,093 $ 148,766













2Q 2023 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $30.2 million, or 29.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $88.8 million , or 16.3 percent, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $1.2 million , or 8.0 percent, in the second quarter of 2023 compared to the second quarter of 2022.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Income from investments before taxes totaled $11.6 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to loss from investments before taxes of $2.1 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net investment income was $13.5 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $8.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net investment income included less than $0.1 million of limited partnership earnings in the second quarter of 2023 compared to losses of $0.3 million in the second quarter of 2022. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $1.7 million in the second quarter of 2023 compared to $10.3 million in the second quarter of 2022.

First Half 2023 Highlights

Operating income before taxes increased $56.4 million, or 29.9 percent, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022.

Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services increased $158.9 million , or 15.4 percent, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022.

Management fee revenue - administrative services increased $2.0 million , or 7.1 percent, in the first six months of 2023 compared to the first six months of 2022.

Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

Income from investments before taxes totaled $6.9 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $0.9 million in the first six months of 2022. Net investment income was $15.7 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $18.8 million in the first six months of 2022. Net investment income included $10.7 million of limited partnership losses in the first six months of 2023 compared to earnings of $2.5 million in the first six months of 2022. Net realized and unrealized losses on investments were $7.0 million in the first six months of 2023 compared to $17.6 million in the first six months of 2022.

Webcast Information

Indemnity has scheduled a pre-recorded audio broadcast on the Web for 10:00 AM ET on July 28, 2023. Investors may access the pre-recorded audio broadcast by logging on to www.erieinsurance.com.

Erie Insurance Group

According to A.M. Best Company, Erie Insurance Group, based in Erie, Pennsylvania, is the 12th largest homeowners insurer, 12th largest automobile insurer and 13th largest commercial lines insurer in the United States based on direct premiums written. Founded in 1925, Erie Insurance is a Fortune 500 company and the 19th largest property/casualty insurer in the United States based on total lines net premium written. Rated A+ (Superior) by A.M. Best, ERIE has more than 6 million policies in force and operates in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

News releases and more information are available on ERIE's website at www.erieinsurance.com.

"Safe Harbor" Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995:

Statements contained herein that are not historical fact are forward-looking statements and, as such, are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual events and results to differ, perhaps materially, from those discussed herein. Forward-looking statements relate to future trends, events or results and include, without limitation, statements and assumptions on which such statements are based that are related to our plans, strategies, objectives, expectations, intentions, and adequacy of resources. Examples of forward-looking statements are discussions relating to premium and investment income, expenses, operating results, and compliance with contractual and regulatory requirements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual outcomes and results may differ materially from what is expressed or forecasted in such forward-looking statements. Among the risks and uncertainties, in addition to those set forth in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, that could cause actual results and future events to differ from those set forth or contemplated in the forward-looking statements include the following:

dependence upon our relationship with the Erie Insurance Exchange ("Exchange") and the management fee under the agreement with the subscribers at the Exchange;

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the growth of the Exchange, including:

dependence upon our relationship with the Exchange and the financial condition of the Exchange, including:

costs of providing policy issuance and renewal services to the Exchange under the subscriber's agreement;

ability to attract and retain talented management and employees;

ability to ensure system availability and effectively manage technology initiatives;

difficulties with technology or data security breaches, including cyber attacks;

ability to maintain uninterrupted business operations;

outcome of pending and potential litigation;

factors affecting the quality and liquidity of our investment portfolio; and

our ability to meet liquidity needs and access capital.

A forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and reflects our analysis only as of that date. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, or otherwise.

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Operations (dollars in thousands, except per share data)





Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Operating revenue















Management fee revenue - policy issuance and renewal services

$ 633,339

$ 544,555

$ 1,191,429

$ 1,032,547 Management fee revenue - administrative services

15,636

14,476

30,825

28,789 Administrative services reimbursement revenue

184,466

160,675

357,293

324,002 Service agreement revenue

6,429

6,437

12,788

12,915 Total operating revenue

839,870

726,143

1,592,335

1,398,253

















Operating expenses















Cost of operations - policy issuance and renewal services

521,246

461,468

990,341

885,939 Cost of operations - administrative services

184,466

160,675

357,293

324,002 Total operating expenses

705,712

622,143

1,347,634

1,209,941 Operating income

134,158

104,000

244,701

188,312

















Investment income















Net investment income

13,535

8,268

15,718

18,772 Net realized and unrealized investment losses

(1,737)

(10,324)

(7,019)

(17,603) Net impairment losses recognized in earnings

(171)

(38)

(1,804)

(254) Total investment income (loss)

11,627

(2,094)

6,895

915

















Interest expense

—

895

—

1,894 Other income

3,305

337

6,642

810 Income before income taxes

149,090

101,348

258,238

188,143 Income tax expense

31,238

21,201

54,145

39,377 Net income

$ 117,852

$ 80,147

$ 204,093

$ 148,766

















Net income per share















Class A common stock – basic

$ 2.53

$ 1.72

$ 4.38

$ 3.19 Class A common stock – diluted

$ 2.25

$ 1.53

$ 3.90

$ 2.84 Class B common stock – basic and diluted

$ 380

$ 258

$ 657

$ 479

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Basic















Class A common stock

46,189,026

46,188,845

46,188,923

46,188,803 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Weighted average shares outstanding – Diluted















Class A common stock

52,299,974

52,296,139

52,298,298

52,298,321 Class B common stock

2,542

2,542

2,542

2,542

















Dividends declared per share















Class A common stock

$ 1.19

$ 1.11

$ 2.38

$ 2.22 Class B common stock

$ 178.50

$ 166.50

$ 357.00

$ 333.00

Erie Indemnity Company Statements of Financial Position (in thousands)





June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022



(Unaudited)



Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 142,996

$ 142,090 Available-for-sale securities

63,510

24,267 Receivables from Erie Insurance Exchange and affiliates, net

591,008

524,937 Prepaid expenses and other current assets

66,399

79,201 Accrued investment income

8,890

8,301 Total current assets

872,803

778,796









Available-for-sale securities, net

857,442

870,394 Equity securities

77,220

72,560 Fixed assets, net

422,903

413,874 Agent loans, net

60,367

60,537 Other assets

34,776

43,295 Total assets

$ 2,325,511

$ 2,239,456









Liabilities and shareholders' equity







Current liabilities:







Commissions payable

$ 347,795

$ 300,028 Agent bonuses

37,443

95,166 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

164,718

165,915 Dividends payable

55,419

55,419 Contract liability

39,046

36,547 Deferred executive compensation

7,672

12,036 Total current liabilities

652,093

665,111









Defined benefit pension plans

55,075

51,224 Contract liability

18,892

17,895 Deferred executive compensation

13,539

13,724 Deferred income taxes, net

15,647

14,075 Other long-term liabilities

25,353

29,019 Total liabilities

780,599

791,048









Shareholders' equity

1,544,912

1,448,408 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$ 2,325,511

$ 2,239,456

