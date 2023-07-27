True Fitness Recalls Showrunner II Consoles Sold with Fitness Equipment Due to Fire Hazard

WASHINGTON, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Recall Summary

Name of Product: Showrunner II Consoles, with included wireless phone chargers, sold with fitness equipment

Hazard: An exposed area of the wireless charging board can come in contact with other internal wiring, posing a fire hazard.

Remedy: Replace

Commercial facilities with these recalled products should immediately turn off and unplug the exercise equipment containing the console and contact True Fitness to receive a free replacement console.

Consumer Contact: True Fitness at 800-538-2740 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at www.truefitness.com/recall or www.truefitness.com and click on "recall information" for more information.

Recall Details

Units: About 600

Description: This recall involves Showrunner II Consoles with wireless phone chargers. Product numbers C4P, C4PAE, C4PBE, C4PES, C4PVC, C4PM, C4PMAE, C4PMBE, C4PMES or C4PMVC are printed on a label located on the rear console cover at the connection point of console (console mast) and cardio product base. Consoles will need to be removed from base to view product number label. The consoles are 16-inch Integrated Personal Viewing System ("PVS") LCD Consoles for use with True Fitness exercise products, including treadmills, upright bikes, recumbent bikes, ellipticals and stepmills, created for commercial facilities. The model numbers for the fitness equipment include True Fitness Treadmill, Model TC900, True Fitness Stationary Bike, Model UC900, True Fitness Climber, Model VC900 and True Fitness Elliptical, Model XS1000. The console containing the wireless phone charger with an uncovered mounting bracket is a component part of some True Fitness exercise equipment.

Incidents/Injuries: True Fitness has received one report of a fire. No injuries have been reported.

Sold At: Specialty fitness stores, distributors and direct sales to commercial clubs and gyms nationwide from September 2021 through September 2022 for between about $5,500 to $14,900.

Importer: True Fitness, of O'Fallon, Missouri

Manufactured in: China

