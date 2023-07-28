Perfect Game Announces Details for 21st Annual Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic Featuring Sixty of Baseball's Future Stars

2023 All-American Classic features 60 of the top high school-aged baseball players competing for East vs. West supremacy at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 20

21 st Annual All-American Classic will air live on PerfectGame.TV 8 pm ET / 5 pm PT

27 states and Canadian province of Ontario represented - Californians and Floridians lead way with nine players each

Free admission to watch the stars of the future at Chase Field – Home of the Arizona Diamondbacks

Perfect Game and Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation teaming up to benefit students in low-income communities

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, July 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Perfect Game, the world's largest youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, today announced details for its upcoming 2023 Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic amateur baseball game, set to be played at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 20 at 5:00 PM local time.

The 2023 Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic TEAM EAST roster includes 30 of the best high school aged baseball players from 12 states and the Canadian Province of Ontario. The team will square off against their peers from the west at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 20.

The 2023 Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic, featuring 60 of the best young baseball players, set for Aug. 20 .

The All-American Classic is the culminating amateur baseball game of the season, featuring the top 60 high school baseball players from across North America. As the premier amateur baseball game of the summer, the game attracts professional and collegiate scouts from around the country, and it is broadcast on linear television and streamed live to an international audience.

The All-American Classic offers baseball fans a one-of-a-kind opportunity to watch a number of the game's future stars free of charge. More than 275 past Perfect Game All-American Classic players have gone on to play Major League Baseball. The TEAM EAST and TEAM WEST rosters were announced earlier this week, and once again Florida and California lead the way with nine players each. In all, 27 states, including Hawaii, and the Canadian province of Ontario are represented.

[Watch the PerfectGame.TV roster announcement shows here: TEAM WEST / TEAM EAST. Check them out on the web here.]

Arizona fans attending the All-American Classic will have the chance to watch two homegrown players compete against North America's best young players when Smith Bailey (P) of Peoria and Mountain Ridge H.S. and Cam Caminiti (OF/P) of Scottsdale and Saguaro H.S. take the field for TEAM WEST. Among the talented players on TEAM EAST is Akhil Nimmala (3B/1B) of Strawberry Crest High School (Valrico, FL), the brother of 2023 MLB First Round draft choice, Arjun Nimmala (SS/20th overall/Toronto Blue Jays.)

The rosters for the 2023 All-American Classic were chosen by a panel of talent evaluators assembled by Perfect Game, after being scouted and identified through a series of tournaments and events, including Perfect Game's National Showcase, which took place recently at Chase Field.

In 2022, the West defeated the East in 10 innings, 5-2, and holds a 13-7 All-American Classic series lead.

Over the past 21 years, the Perfect Game All-American Classic fundraising efforts have raised more than $1.5 million for charitable causes. This year, Perfect Game and the Arizona Diamondbacks Foundation are teaming up to provide school supplies, technology, sports equipment, clothing, and shoes for students in low-income communities. Beneficiaries will include Title I schools including the Valencia Newcomer School in Phoenix. The 2023 Perfect Game All-American players will make a special visit to Valencia Newcomer School on Friday, August 18.

Admission to Chase Field to watch the 21st annual Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic on August 20 will be free, and fans can enter through the main gate on the day of the game. Additionally, the All-American Classic will be broadcast live on PerfectGame.TV at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

For more information, please visit perfectgame.org/allamerican.

Media Contact: Daron Sutton, dsutton@perfectgame.org, 602-769-5712

About Perfect Game

Perfect Game is the world's largest elite youth baseball and softball platform and scouting service, producing over 9,800+ events, hundreds of thousands of games, and showcases each year across the country. Perfect Game is dedicated to giving amateur players exposure to take their game to the next level, whether that be in college or in the professional ranks. At Perfect Game events, players are performing with top-level competition in front of college recruiters and professional scouts from all over the country. Because of this, these events prove to be invaluable to college coaches as well as Major League Baseball, as they can scout a large population of talented ballplayers in one location. To date, more than 1,847 players that have played in a Perfect Game event have also played in Major League Baseball. Since 2003, 13,893 Perfect Game alumni have been selected in the MLB First-Year Amateur Player Draft. In the 2022 Draft, for example, more than 90 percent of all players selected had played in Perfect Game events, and every player selected on the Draft's first day had previously attended Perfect Game events.

The 2023 Perfect Game Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic TEAM WEST roster includes players from 15 states, including Hawaii. The team will square off against their peers from the east at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 20. Team West holds a 13-7 advantage in the series.

The 2023 Dick's Sporting Goods All-American Classic features 60 of the top high school-aged baseball players competing for East vs. West supremacy at Chase Field in Phoenix, AZ on Sunday, August 20. Players from 27 states and the Canadian province of Ontario will participate in the premier amateur baseball game of the year. The 21st edition of the All-American Classic will air live on PerfectGame.TV at 8 pm ET/5 pm PT.

