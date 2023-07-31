Introducing GlacierFresh Gravity Water Filter: Pure Innovation

PATERSON, N.J., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

Glacier Fresh, a leading provider of innovative water filtration solutions, has developed and launched one of the most advanced gravity filters in the market, rivalling the mainstream kitchen filter products. Does 30% higher flow rate, antibacterial silver ion technology and industry-leading 90% fluorine removal with half the market price sounds interesting? Then read on!

Experience the epitome of clean water with the GlacierFresh Gravity Water Filter. Glacier Fresh not only uses the most high quality and sustainable activated carbons from coconut shells, but also developed a breakthrough technology to safely combine silver-ions with activated carbons to to safeguard your drinking water. This new filter inhibits bacteria growth and prevents mildew formation. This ensures not only clean and refreshing water but also peace of mind regarding your family's health.

Unlike other gravity filters on the market that typically have 2 carbon and 2 optional fluorine filters, Glacier Fresh has taken filtration to the next level. With an increased filter capacity of 3+3, the GlacierFresh Gravity Water Filter offers an unmatched advantage. This upgrade not only contributes to a remarkable 30% higher flow rate and better filtration performance but also sets it apart in fluoride removal. While other filters can only remove 30%-40% of fluoride, the Glacier Fresh gravity water filter excels with industry-leading 90% fluoride removal. To fill 2.25 gallons, it now takes approximately 23 minutes, a significant improvement compared to the market standard of 1-2 hours.

Its stylish 304 stainless steel housing ensures durability while adding a touch of elegance to your kitchen. The product also comes with a visible water level meter, that you can easily see it without opening the product. All these improvements you may thing may come at a steep cost? But no! Because of Glacier Fresh's strong product development background, and commitment to offer affordability, it offers the best possible price for this new gravity filter.

Since 2015, Glacier Fresh has been dedicated to making healthy drinking water accessible to everyone. Trusted by families worldwide, Glacier Fresh is renowned for its advanced technology and high-quality filtration ingredients. Glacier Fresh's commitment to excellence is evident in its state-of-the-art production facility, boasting over 30 patents. Through continuous research and development, Glacier Fresh pioneers innovative water filtration solutions.Their products, including the GlacierFresh Gravity Water Filter, are certified by IAPMO, NSF/ANSI 42, and 53, guaranteeing the highest quality and safety.

Driven by the vision of becoming the top hydration brand in the USA, Glacier Fresh offers a comprehensive product line, including refrigerator water filters, ice makers, RV/Marine filters, Soda makers, and water pitcher filters. With an independent e-commerce platform and a strong social media presence, Glacier Fresh continues to grow rapidly, making a mark in the market.

Discover the pure innovation of the GlacierFresh Gravity Water Filter. With its durable construction, ultimate filtration, and innovative technology, this gravity filter provides clean and pure water for your everyday needs. Join Glacier Fresh in their mission to create a healthier world by experiencing the difference in water filtration.

