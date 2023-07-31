Pacific Companies Ranked on SIA's 2023 Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms List

IRVINE, Calif., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pacific Companies, a leading healthcare staffing and recruiting firm specializing in locum tenens and permanent hire opportunities for physicians and advanced practice providers, is pleased to announce its inclusion in the 2023 Largest Locum Tenens Staffing Firms in the US list compiled by Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA). This ranking coincides with Pacific Companies' recent expansion into new office facilities in Irvine, CA, and Dallas, TX, to accommodate its expanding team and growth.

As the global research and advisory firm focused on staffing and workforce solutions, SIA releases an annual list ranking healthcare staffing firms by estimated revenue in the latest full calendar year. Pacific Companies' inclusion on the locum tenens segment of the list demonstrates its leadership in the locum tenens industry and its dedication to delivering superior healthcare staffing solutions to hospitals, clinics, and healthcare facilities nationwide.

"We are delighted to rank as one of the largest locum tenens staffing firms in the US," said Gary Cook, CEO of Pacific Companies. "This achievement is a testament to our team's hard work, dedication, and commitment to providing exceptional locum tenens services to our clients. We remain focused on our mission to connect healthcare systems with the highly skilled and qualified physicians they need to deliver quality patient care."

"Locum tenens continues to be an area of tremendous growth for our organization as more healthcare systems find locums as an efficient way to fill in any staffing gaps quickly," said John Paulk, COO of Pacific Companies. "Our commitment to providing top-notch locum tenens services has allowed us to forge strong partnerships with healthcare facilities nationwide. As we move forward, Pacific Companies remains dedicated to expanding our network of highly skilled locum tenens professionals and delivering comprehensive staffing solutions that address the evolving needs of the healthcare industry."

Pacific Companies has been at the forefront of the locum tenens staffing industry, leveraging its extensive network of expert recruiters to match highly qualified physicians with healthcare facilities in need. With a deep understanding of the healthcare landscape, Pacific Companies has consistently demonstrated its ability to meet the evolving staffing demands of the industry and maintain strong relationships with clients and providers.

As Pacific Companies celebrates this prestigious accolade, the company remains dedicated to delivering innovative staffing solutions, fostering long-term partnerships, and upholding the highest standards of quality and integrity in the locum tenens industry.

About Pacific Companies:

Pacific Companies is a leading healthcare staffing and recruiting firm specializing in locum tenens and permanent placement. With over 20 years of experience, Pacific Companies offers comprehensive staffing solutions to healthcare facilities across the United States. The company's team of industry experts is committed to providing exceptional service and matching highly skilled healthcare professionals with healthcare facilities in need.

