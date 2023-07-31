Treasury Prime and Academy Bank Join Forces to Address Growing Market Demand through Banking-as-a-Service Partnership

Innovative community bank with $2.4 billion in assets to provide award-winning BaaS offering

SAN FRANCISCO, July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Treasury Prime , a leading embedded banking software company, today announced it is partnering with Academy Bank to bring embedded finance services to its customers in the financial services industry. This partnership addresses the increasing demand for flexible and scalable solutions that effectively meet the evolving needs of businesses and customers.

(PRNewsfoto/Treasury Prime) (PRNewswire)

The objective of this partnership is to provide businesses with seamless access to Academy Bank's deposit services, enabling them to offer FDIC-insured accounts to their customers while staying fully compliant with regulatory requirements. Treasury Prime's award-winning BaaS platform, coupled with Academy Bank's established banking infrastructure, will empower businesses to rapidly launch and scale their payment and deposit products, driving strong customer engagement and retention.

"Academy Bank's ability to service deposit customers in a highly personalized manner, combined with their unwavering commitment to innovation, forms a strong foundation for our partnership," said Jeff Nowicki, VP of Banking at Treasury Prime. "We are proud to welcome Academy Bank to our bank network and work together to deliver transformative banking experiences."

"This collaboration aligns perfectly with our commitment to innovation and focus on the fintech industry," said David Robinson, Director of Fintech Partnerships at Academy Bank. "By leveraging Treasury Prime's technology, we can enhance our offerings and provide our fintech partners with the tools they need to accelerate their growth and deliver innovative financial services."

This partnership follows Treasury Prime's success in rapidly expanding its bank network, which now exceeds 15 financial institutions nationwide.

For more information about Treasury Prime, visit treasuryprime.com .

About Treasury Prime

Treasury Prime is building the future of finance. Leveraging its award-winning APIs and versatile embedded banking products, Treasury Prime enables banks and enterprise partners to innovate, adapt, grow and scale to stay competitive in a rapidly changing marketplace. The company helps enterprises with a range of complex services including money transfer, risk mitigation and access to a chartered bank's infrastructure. Treasury Prime works with forward-thinking banks to innovate responsibly and increase access to banking products and services to all segments of the population Treasury Prime was named Best Banking-as-a-Service Platform in the Tearsheet Embedded Awards 2021 and 2022, and was named to CB Insights' annual 2021 Fintech 250 list.

About Academy Bank

Academy Bank is a full-service bank with $2.4 billion in assets and over 70 branch locations in Arizona, Colorado, Kansas and Missouri. Honored as one of Fortune Magazine's "2023 Most Innovative Companies," Academy Bank provides a wide range of financial solutions for business and individuals, including commercial and business banking, treasury management and mortgage services. Academy Bank is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dickinson Financial Corporation, a $3.6 billion holding company headquartered in downtown Kansas City, Missouri. Academy Bank's sister bank, Armed Forces Bank, headquartered in Leavenworth, Kansas, proudly serves active and retired military and civilian clients across the country and around the world. Armed Forces Bank is recognized as one of the top-three strongest banks in Kansas City by the Kansas City Business Journal.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Treasury Prime