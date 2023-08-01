Client First Technologies Upgrades to Unanet GovCon ERP

Unanet to streamline multiple accounting functions that previous off-the-shelf software was incapable of doing

DULLES, Va., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Unanet, the leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM for government contractors (GovCons), today announced that Client First Technologies (CFT) has selected Unanet ERP GovCon to provide the company with the streamlined accounting automation and compliance tools it needs to scale rapidly in the midst of growth.

Founded in 2018, Fairfax, Va.-based CFT provides information technology services to several government agencies, including the Department of Veterans Affairs and the Department of Defense. The company has exponentially increased employees, contracts and the size of its contracts over the last several years and found that it has outgrown its off-the-shelf software.

CFT's previous accounting software required a lot of manual time and expense tracking, data importing and exporting, and invoice generating which was not an efficient use of the team's time. They also found they couldn't easily or intuitively pull strategic insights from their spreadsheets that they needed to make future business decisions.

Seeking a solution that would quickly scale with them, CFT conducted a search for ERP technology, ultimately choosing Unanet's purpose-built platform for GovCons. An early adopter of Unanet's ERP at a previous firm, Greg Prince, director of finance and administration at CFT, chose Unanet based on its ability to provide a more modern solution than the other legacy software they reviewed. He was also impressed with the positive recommendations from peers in the GovCon space and with Unanet's continuous advancements in functionality and interface.

"We're trying to grow responsibly, but as we win more contracts and awards, our business just becomes more difficult to manage without having an ERP solution that does all of that manual work for you," said Prince. "We think Unanet will help us save time and ensure accuracy and compliance, as well as give us the tools to review valuable data that will help us grow strategically."

CFT also believes that Unanet's user-friendly tools will help increase the efficiency of their accounts receivable process by allowing them to close their books faster and reduce their reliance on outside accounting resources. Unanet clients often see a 50% or more reduction in close time after implementation. CFT will implement Unanet in the next few months.

Managing growth is a big reason more GovCons are embracing Unanet solutions. Approximately 30% of GovCon small businesses rank organic growth as the top contributor to their financial challenges, according to Unanet's GAUGE Report, a widely referenced benchmarking analysis that highlights trends, best practices and business challenges in the government contracting world.

Today, more than 2,000 GovCons have selected Unanet ERP GovCon and Unanet CRM because the solutions have the right mix of functionality and accessibility while also offering the ability to scale and grow seamlessly. To learn more about Unanet solutions for GovCon, please visit https://unanet.com/erp-for-govcon/overview/.

About Unanet

Unanet is a leading provider of project-based ERP and CRM solutions purpose-built for government contractors, architecture, engineering, construction, and professional services. More than 3,600 project-driven organizations depend on Unanet to turn their information into actionable insights, drive better decision-making, and accelerate business growth. All backed by a people-centered team invested in the success of your projects, people, and financials. For more information, visit www.unanet.com.

About Client First Technologies

Established in 2018, Client First Technologies (CFT) provides strategic consulting, technology and managed services to commercial, non-profit and government organizations. Our expertise lies in mobilizing the right people, skills and technologies to help organizations with their most pressing challenges. As a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB), CFT is committed to excellence and creating innovative and flexible solutions for clients. Learn more at clientfirsttechnologiesllc.com.

