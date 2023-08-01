MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS AND RAISES FULL YEAR OUTLOOK

- Second quarter 2023 comparable systemwide constant dollar RevPAR increased 13.5 percent worldwide, 6.0 percent in the U.S. & Canada, and 39.1 percent in international markets, compared to the 2022 second quarter;
- Second quarter reported diluted EPS totaled $2.38, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.06 in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter adjusted diluted EPS totaled $2.26, compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted diluted EPS of $1.80;
- Second quarter reported net income totaled $726 million, compared to reported net income of $678 million in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter adjusted net income totaled $690 million, compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted net income of $593 million;
- Adjusted EBITDA totaled $1,219 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1,019 million;
- The company added approximately 33,100 rooms globally during the second quarter, including 17,300 rooms associated with the City Express transaction and roughly 11,200 other rooms in international markets. Marriott also added more than 2,800 conversion rooms;
- At the end of the quarter, Marriott's worldwide development pipeline totaled more than 3,100 properties and nearly 547,000 rooms, including roughly 31,500 of pipeline rooms approved, but not yet subject to signed contracts. More than 240,000 rooms in the pipeline, including approximately 37,000 rooms from the company's deal with MGM Resorts International, were under construction as of the end of the second quarter;
- Marriott repurchased 5.2 million shares of common stock for $903 million during the second quarter. Year to date through July 28, the company has returned $2.6 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases.
Anthony Capuano, President and Chief Executive Officer, said, "With continued momentum in demand for global travel, we posted another quarter of outstanding results. Second quarter worldwide RevPAR1 increased 13.5 percent, aided by significant growth in all of our international regions, where RevPAR rose 39 percent. Greater China rebounded quickly once travel restrictions were lifted in January, with second quarter RevPAR surpassing pre-pandemic levels.
"In the U.S. & Canada, RevPAR increased 6 percent, with many urban markets showing impressive growth in the second quarter. Within customer segments, group once again performed extremely well, with revenue rising 10 percent above 2022. Business transient revenue also saw strong year-over-year growth, driven by solid average daily rate growth. Leisure transient revenue rose as well, albeit more slowly, as more travelers from the region chose to visit overseas destinations.
"Our growth strategies are proving successful. During the quarter, we added approximately 33,100 rooms to our system, including 17,300 City Express rooms in the Caribbean & Latin America region, and our industry-leading pipeline grew to nearly 547,000 rooms, with more than 240,000 global rooms under construction. In June, we announced our planned entry into the affordable midscale extended stay space in the U.S. & Canada. Initial owner interest in our new offering has been tremendous.
"Just a few weeks ago, we announced our long-term strategic licensing agreement with MGM Resorts International and the creation of MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy. This transaction is consistent with our strategy to pursue deals that meet customer needs, increase our distribution, and enhance the value of Marriott Bonvoy, our powerful loyalty platform. We are excited to have 17 iconic MGM Resorts properties available on our robust digital channels beginning later this fall and to dramatically increase our footprint in Las Vegas, an important, high-barrier-to-entry U.S. market. With this deal, our 2023 full year net rooms growth expectation is now 6.4 percent to 6.7 percent.
"While conditions could change rapidly, booking trends remain solid. We are raising our full year rooms growth and earnings guidance and now expect to return $4.1 billion to $4.5 billion to shareholders in 2023."
Second Quarter 2023 Results
Marriott's reported operating income totaled $1,096 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to 2022 second quarter reported operating income of $950 million. Reported net income totaled $726 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to 2022 second quarter reported net income of $678 million. Reported diluted earnings per share (EPS) totaled $2.38 in the quarter, compared to reported diluted EPS of $2.06 in the year-ago quarter.
Adjusted operating income in the 2023 second quarter totaled $1,043 million, compared to 2022 second quarter adjusted operating income of $857 million. Second quarter 2023 adjusted net income totaled $690 million, compared to 2022 second quarter adjusted net income of $593 million. Adjusted diluted EPS in the 2023 second quarter totaled $2.26, compared to adjusted diluted EPS of $1.80 in the year-ago quarter. The 2022 second quarter adjusted results excluded $13 million ($11 million after-tax and $0.03 per share) of gains on investees' property sales and a $2 million ($2 million after-tax and $0.01 per share) gain on an asset disposition.
Adjusted results also excluded cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses and merger-related charges and other expenses. See pages A-3 and A-11 for the calculation of adjusted results and the manner in which the adjusted measures are determined in this press release.
Base management and franchise fees totaled $1,057 million in the 2023 second quarter, a 13 percent increase compared to base management and franchise fees of $938 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase is primarily attributable to RevPAR increases and unit growth.
Incentive management fees totaled $193 million in the 2023 second quarter, a 43 percent increase compared to $135 million in the 2022 second quarter. Managed hotels in international markets contributed 61 percent of the fees earned in the quarter.
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses, totaled $103 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to $83 million in the year-ago quarter. The year-over-year change largely reflects improved performance at owned and leased hotels. Results in the 2022 quarter included a $12 million expense accrual related to a portfolio of 12 leased hotels in the U.S. & Canada.
General, administrative, and other expenses for the 2023 second quarter totaled $240 million, compared to $231 million in the year-ago quarter.
Interest expense, net, totaled $141 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to $89 million in the year-ago quarter. The increase was largely due to higher interest expense associated with higher debt balances.
Equity in earnings for the second quarter totaled $7 million, compared to $15 million in the year-ago quarter. Equity in earnings in the 2022 second quarter included $13 million of gains on joint ventures' sales of hotels.
Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) totaled $1,219 million in the 2023 second quarter, compared to second quarter 2022 adjusted EBITDA of $1,019 million. See page A-11 for the adjusted EBITDA calculation.
Selected Performance Information
Marriott added 254 properties (33,097 rooms) to its worldwide lodging portfolio during the 2023 second quarter, including 17,300 rooms associated with the City Express transaction and roughly 11,200 other rooms in international markets. The company also added more than 2,800 conversion rooms. Seventeen properties (1,995 rooms) exited the system during the quarter. At the end of the quarter, Marriott's global lodging system totaled nearly 8,600 properties, with over 1,565,000 rooms.
At the end of the quarter, the company's worldwide development pipeline totaled 3,149 properties with nearly 547,000 rooms, including 199 properties with roughly 31,500 rooms approved for development, but not yet subject to signed contracts. The pipeline includes 1,066 properties with more than 240,000 rooms under construction, or 44 percent, including approximately 37,000 rooms from the MGM Resorts deal.
In the 2023 second quarter, worldwide RevPAR increased 13.5 percent (a 12.7 percent increase using actual dollars) compared to the 2022 second quarter. RevPAR in the U.S. & Canada increased 6.0 percent (a 5.7 percent increase using actual dollars), and RevPAR in international markets increased 39.1 percent (a 36.0 percent increase using actual dollars).
Balance Sheet & Common Stock
At the end of the quarter, Marriott's total debt was $11.3 billion and cash and equivalents totaled $0.6 billion, compared to $10.1 billion in debt and $0.5 billion of cash and equivalents at year-end 2022.
Year to date through July 28, the company has repurchased 13.6 million shares for $2.3 billion.
Company Outlook
The company's updated guidance for full year 2023 reflects relatively steady global economic conditions through the remainder of 2023, with continued resilience in travel demand. RevPAR growth is expected to remain higher internationally than in the U.S. & Canada, where there has been a return to more normal seasonal patterns, and year-over-year RevPAR growth is stabilizing.
Third Quarter 2023
vs Third Quarter 2022
Full Year 2023
Comparable systemwide constant $
RevPAR growth
Worldwide
6% to 8%
12% to 14%
U.S. & Canada
2% to 4%
7% to 9%
International
17% to 19%
28% to 30%
Year-End 2023
Net Rooms Growth
6.4% to 6.7%
($ in millions, except EPS)
Third Quarter 2023
Full Year 2023
Gross fee revenues
$1,185 to $1,210
$4,730 to $4,820
Owned, leased, and other revenue, net of direct expenses
Approx. $65
$330 to $335
General, administrative, and other expenses
$250 to $240
$935 to $915
Adjusted EBITDA1,2
$1,105 to $1,140
$4,535 to $4,650
Adjusted EPS – diluted2,3
$2.00 to $2.09
$8.36 to $8.65
Investment Spending4
$900 to $1,000
Capital Return to Shareholders5
$4,100 to $4,500
1See pages A-12 and A-13 for the adjusted EBITDA calculations.
2Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS – diluted for third quarter and full year 2023 do not include cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, special tax items, or any asset sales that may occur during the year, each of which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant. Adjusted EPS – diluted for full year 2023 excludes a special tax item of $100 million reported in the first half of 2023. See page A-3 for the Adjusted EPS – diluted calculation for the first half of 2023.
3Assumes the level of capital return to shareholders noted above.
4Investment spending includes capital and technology expenditures, loan advances, contract acquisition costs, and other investing activities.
5 Assumes the level of investment spending noted above and that no asset sales occur during the remainder of the year.
Note on forward-looking statements: All statements in this press release and the accompanying schedules are made as of August 1, 2023. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. This press release and the accompanying schedules contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws, including statements related to our RevPAR, rooms growth and other financial metric estimates, outlook and assumptions; our growth prospects; the effect of changes in global economic conditions; travel and lodging demand trends and expectations; booking, occupancy, ADR and RevPAR trends and expectations; our development pipeline, deletions, and growth expectations; our planned entry into midscale extended stay; and similar statements concerning anticipated future events and expectations that are not historical facts. We caution you that these statements are not guarantees of future performance and are subject to numerous evolving risks and uncertainties that we may not be able to accurately predict or assess, including the risk factors that we describe in our Securities and Exchange Commission filings, including our most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K or Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q. Any of these factors could cause actual results to differ materially from the expectations we express or imply in this press release.
Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ: MAR) is based in Bethesda, Maryland, USA, and encompasses a portfolio of nearly 8,600 properties under 31 leading brands spanning 139 countries and territories. Marriott operates and franchises hotels and licenses vacation ownership resorts all around the world. The company offers Marriott Bonvoy®, its highly-awarded travel program. For more information, please visit our website at www.marriott.com, and for the latest company news, visit www.marriottnewscenter.com. In addition, connect with us on Facebook and @MarriottIntl on Twitter and Instagram.
Marriott encourages investors, the media, and others interested in the company to review and subscribe to the information Marriott posts on its investor relations website at www.marriott.com/investor or Marriott's news center website at www.marriottnewscenter.com, which may be material. The contents of these websites are not incorporated by reference into this press release or any report or document Marriott files with the SEC, and any references to the websites are intended to be inactive textual references only.
1 All occupancy, Average Daily Rate (ADR) and RevPAR statistics and estimates are systemwide constant dollar. Unless otherwise stated, all changes refer to year-over-year changes for the comparable period. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2023 and 2022 reflect properties that are comparable in both years. Occupancy, ADR and RevPAR comparisons between 2023 and 2019 reflect properties that are defined as comparable as of June 30, 2023, even if they were not open and operating for the full year 2019 or they did not meet all the other criteria for comparable in 2019. Unless otherwise stated, all comparisons to pre-pandemic or 2019 are comparing to the same time period each year.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
SECOND QUARTER 2023 AND 2022
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Three Months Ended
Three Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Reported 2023 vs. 2022
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 318
$ 269
18
Franchise fees 1
739
669
10
Incentive management fees
193
135
43
Gross Fee Revenues
1,250
1,073
16
Contract investment amortization 2
(22)
(19)
(16)
Net Fee Revenues
1,228
1,054
17
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
390
364
7
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
4,457
3,920
14
Total Revenues
6,075
5,338
14
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
287
281
(2)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
48
49
2
General, administrative, and other 7
240
231
(4)
Merger-related charges and other
38
-
*
Reimbursed expenses 4
4,366
3,827
(14)
Total Expenses
4,979
4,388
(13)
OPERATING INCOME
1,096
950
15
Gains and other income, net 8
2
2
-
Interest expense
(140)
(95)
(47)
Interest income
(1)
6
(117)
Equity in earnings 9
7
15
(53)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
964
878
10
Provision for income taxes
(238)
(200)
(19)
NET INCOME
$ 726
$ 678
7
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 2.39
$ 2.06
16
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 2.38
$ 2.06
16
Basic Shares
303.6
328.2
Diluted Shares
305.0
329.5
*
Calculated percentage is not meaningful.
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and
residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,
and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from
other equity investments.
9
Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME - AS REPORTED
SECOND QUARTER YEAR-TO-DATE 2023 AND 2022
(in millions except per share amounts, unaudited)
As Reported
As Reported
Percent
Six Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Better/(Worse)
June 30, 2023
June 30, 2022
Reported 2023 vs. 2022
REVENUES
Base management fees
$ 611
$ 482
27
Franchise fees 1
1,378
1,169
18
Incentive management fees
394
237
66
Gross Fee Revenues
2,383
1,888
26
Contract investment amortization 2
(43)
(43)
-
Net Fee Revenues
2,340
1,845
27
Owned, leased, and other revenue 3
746
626
19
Cost reimbursement revenue 4
8,604
7,066
22
Total Revenues
11,690
9,537
23
OPERATING COSTS AND EXPENSES
Owned, leased, and other - direct 5
568
478
(19)
Depreciation, amortization, and other 6
92
97
5
General, administrative, and other 7
442
439
(1)
Merger-related charges and other
39
9
(333)
Reimbursed expenses 4
8,502
7,006
(21)
Total Expenses
9,643
8,029
(20)
OPERATING INCOME
2,047
1,508
36
Gains and other income, net 8
5
6
(17)
Interest expense
(266)
(188)
(41)
Interest income
14
11
27
Equity in earnings 9
8
17
(53)
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,808
1,354
34
Provision for income taxes
(325)
(299)
(9)
NET INCOME
$ 1,483
$ 1,055
41
EARNINGS PER SHARE
Earnings per share - basic
$ 4.84
$ 3.21
51
Earnings per share - diluted
$ 4.81
$ 3.20
50
Basic Shares
306.6
328.3
Diluted Shares
308.0
329.8
1
Franchise fees include fees from our franchise agreements, application and relicensing fees, timeshare and yacht fees, co-branded credit card fees, and
residential branding fees.
2
Contract investment amortization includes amortization of capitalized costs to obtain contracts with our owner and franchisee customers, and any related
impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
3
Owned, leased, and other revenue includes revenue from the properties we own or lease, termination fees, and other revenue.
4
Cost reimbursement revenue includes reimbursements from properties for property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of
our hotel owners. Reimbursed expenses include costs incurred by Marriott for certain property-level operating expenses and centralized programs and services.
5
Owned, leased, and other - direct expenses include operating expenses related to our owned or leased hotels, including lease payments and pre-opening expenses.
6
Depreciation, amortization, and other expenses include depreciation for fixed assets, amortization of capitalized costs incurred to acquire management, franchise,
and license agreements, and any related impairments, accelerations, or write-offs.
7
General, administrative, and other expenses include our corporate and business segments overhead costs and general expenses.
8
Gains and other income, net includes gains and losses on the sale of real estate, the sale of joint venture interests and other investments, and adjustments from
other equity investments.
9
Equity in earnings include our equity in earnings or losses of unconsolidated equity method investments.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
(in millions except per share amounts)
The following table presents our reconciliations of Adjusted operating income, Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income, and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, to the
most directly comparable GAAP measure. Adjusted total revenues is used in the determination of Adjusted operating income margin.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
Percent
Percent
June 30,
June 30,
Better/
June 30,
June 30,
Better/
2023
2022
(Worse)
2023
2022
(Worse)
Total revenues, as reported
$ 6,075
$ 5,338
$ 11,690
$ 9,537
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,457)
(3,920)
(8,604)
(7,066)
Add: Impairments 1
-
-
-
5
Adjusted total revenues **
1,618
1,418
3,086
2,476
Operating income, as reported
1,096
950
2,047
1,508
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,457)
(3,920)
(8,604)
(7,066)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,366
3,827
8,502
7,006
Add: Merger-related charges and other
38
-
39
9
Add: Impairments 1
-
-
-
5
Adjusted operating income **
1,043
857
22 %
1,984
1,462
36 %
Operating income margin
18 %
18 %
18 %
16 %
Adjusted operating income margin **
64 %
60 %
64 %
59 %
Net income, as reported
726
678
1,483
1,055
Less: Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,457)
(3,920)
(8,604)
(7,066)
Add: Reimbursed expenses
4,366
3,827
8,502
7,006
Add: Merger-related charges and other
38
-
39
9
Add: Impairments 2
-
-
-
11
Less: Gains on investees' property sales 3
-
(13)
-
(21)
Less: Gain on asset dispositions 4
-
(2)
-
(2)
Income tax effect of above adjustments
17
23
18
14
Less: Income tax special items
-
-
(100)
-
Adjusted net income **
$ 690
$ 593
16 %
$ 1,338
$ 1,006
33 %
Diluted earnings per share, as reported
$ 2.38
$ 2.06
$ 4.81
$ 3.20
Adjusted diluted earnings per share**
$ 2.26
$ 1.80
26 %
$ 4.35
$ 3.05
43 %
**
Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations
on their use.
1
Six months ended June 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million.
2
Six months ended June 30, 2022 includes impairment charges reported in Contract investment amortization of $5 million and Equity in earnings of $6 million.
3
Gains on investees' property sales reported in Equity in earnings.
4
Gain on asset dispositions reported in Gains and other income, net.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
As of June 30, 2023
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Managed
632
216,276
1,384
351,187
2,016
567,463
Marriott Hotels
103
57,239
172
53,864
275
111,103
Sheraton
26
20,869
184
61,857
210
82,726
Courtyard
167
27,077
117
25,152
284
52,229
Westin
40
21,868
80
24,666
120
46,534
JW Marriott
22
12,886
72
25,603
94
38,489
The Ritz-Carlton
40
12,077
75
17,824
115
29,901
Renaissance
23
10,245
54
17,327
77
27,572
Four Points
1
134
85
23,643
86
23,777
Le Méridien
1
100
72
20,037
73
20,137
W Hotels
23
6,516
39
10,399
62
16,915
Residence Inn
73
11,857
9
1,116
82
12,973
St. Regis
11
2,169
43
9,780
54
11,949
Delta Hotels by Marriott
25
6,770
27
4,956
52
11,726
Fairfield by Marriott
6
1,431
71
8,877
77
10,308
The Luxury Collection
6
2,296
41
7,983
47
10,279
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Aloft
2
505
44
9,624
46
10,129
AC Hotels by Marriott
8
1,512
68
8,466
76
9,978
Autograph Collection
9
2,870
23
3,514
32
6,384
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
36
5,159
36
5,159
SpringHill Suites
25
4,241
-
-
25
4,241
Element
3
810
14
2,952
17
3,762
EDITION
5
1,379
11
2,309
16
3,688
Protea Hotels
-
-
25
3,081
25
3,081
Moxy
1
380
6
1,092
7
1,472
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
9
1,252
9
1,252
TownePlace Suites
6
825
-
-
6
825
Bulgari
-
-
7
654
7
654
Franchised
5,192
744,050
1,117
204,600
6,309
948,650
Courtyard
885
118,187
114
21,276
999
139,463
Fairfield by Marriott
1,140
107,312
51
8,966
1,191
116,278
Residence Inn
783
93,400
28
3,719
811
97,119
Marriott Hotels
233
74,401
63
18,167
296
92,568
Sheraton
144
44,781
74
21,831
218
66,612
SpringHill Suites
511
59,267
-
-
511
59,267
Autograph Collection
141
27,559
115
24,514
256
52,073
TownePlace Suites
489
49,571
-
-
489
49,571
Westin
92
31,075
27
7,858
119
38,933
Four Points
156
23,629
62
10,449
218
34,078
Aloft
158
22,580
22
3,607
180
26,187
AC Hotels by Marriott
105
17,320
49
8,665
154
25,985
Renaissance
64
18,075
30
7,671
94
25,746
Moxy
31
5,797
92
17,323
123
23,120
City Express by Marriott
-
-
149
17,300
149
17,300
Delta Hotels by Marriott
63
14,273
13
2,998
76
17,271
Tribute Portfolio
58
9,364
34
4,050
92
13,414
The Luxury Collection
11
3,112
52
9,602
63
12,714
Le Méridien
25
5,749
20
5,244
45
10,993
Element
80
10,712
2
269
82
10,981
JW Marriott
12
6,072
12
2,733
24
8,805
Design Hotels
10
1,385
70
5,187
80
6,572
Protea Hotels
-
-
33
2,622
33
2,622
The Ritz-Carlton
1
429
-
-
1
429
W Hotels
-
-
1
246
1
246
Bulgari
-
-
2
161
2
161
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
2
142
2
142
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY OWNERSHIP TYPE
As of June 30, 2023
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Owned/Leased
14
4,656
38
9,209
52
13,865
Marriott Hotels
2
1,308
6
2,064
8
3,372
Courtyard
7
987
4
894
11
1,881
Sheraton
-
-
4
1,830
4
1,830
W Hotels
2
779
2
665
4
1,444
Westin
1
1,073
-
-
1
1,073
Protea Hotels
-
-
5
912
5
912
Renaissance
1
317
2
505
3
822
The Ritz-Carlton
-
-
2
550
2
550
JW Marriott
-
-
1
496
1
496
The Luxury Collection
-
-
3
383
3
383
Autograph Collection
-
-
5
361
5
361
Residence Inn
1
192
1
140
2
332
Tribute Portfolio
-
-
2
249
2
249
St. Regis
-
-
1
160
1
160
Residences
68
7,199
51
5,187
119
12,386
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
40
4,431
17
1,506
57
5,937
St. Regis Residences
10
1,196
12
1,562
22
2,758
W Residences
10
1,089
7
547
17
1,636
Westin Residences
3
266
2
353
5
619
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Sheraton Residences
-
-
2
282
2
282
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
EDITION Residences
3
90
-
-
3
90
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
JW Marriott Residences
1
36
-
-
1
36
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,906
93
22,745
Yacht*
-
-
1
149
1
149
Grand Total
5,978
991,020
2,612
574,238
8,590
1,565,258
*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
TOTAL LODGING PRODUCTS BY TIER
As of June 30, 2023
US & Canada
Total International
Total Worldwide
Total Systemwide
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Properties
Rooms
Luxury
198
54,648
408
93,792
606
148,440
JW Marriott
34
18,958
85
28,832
119
47,790
JW Marriott Residences
1
36
-
-
1
36
The Ritz-Carlton
41
12,506
77
18,374
118
30,880
The Ritz-Carlton Residences
40
4,431
17
1,506
57
5,937
The Luxury Collection
17
5,408
96
17,968
113
23,376
The Luxury Collection Residences
1
91
3
115
4
206
W Hotels
25
7,295
42
11,310
67
18,605
W Residences
10
1,089
7
547
17
1,636
St. Regis
11
2,169
44
9,940
55
12,109
St. Regis Residences
10
1,196
12
1,562
22
2,758
EDITION
5
1,379
11
2,309
16
3,688
EDITION Residences
3
90
-
-
3
90
Bulgari
-
-
9
815
9
815
Bulgari Residences
-
-
5
514
5
514
Premium
1,070
359,807
1,131
296,246
2,201
656,053
Marriott Hotels
338
132,948
241
74,095
579
207,043
Marriott Hotels Residences
-
-
2
246
2
246
Sheraton
170
65,650
262
85,518
432
151,168
Sheraton Residences
-
-
2
282
2
282
Westin
133
54,016
107
32,524
240
86,540
Westin Residences
3
266
2
353
5
619
Autograph Collection
150
30,429
143
28,389
293
58,818
Renaissance
88
28,637
86
25,503
174
54,140
Le Méridien
26
5,849
92
25,281
118
31,130
Le Méridien Residences
-
-
1
62
1
62
Delta Hotels by Marriott
88
21,043
40
7,954
128
28,997
Tribute Portfolio
58
9,364
45
5,551
103
14,915
Gaylord Hotels
6
10,220
-
-
6
10,220
Design Hotels
10
1,385
70
5,187
80
6,572
Marriott Executive Apartments
-
-
38
5,301
38
5,301
Select
4,638
557,726
1,051
180,145
5,689
737,871
Courtyard
1,059
146,251
235
47,322
1,294
193,573
Fairfield by Marriott
1,146
108,743
122
17,843
1,268
126,586
Residence Inn
857
105,449
38
4,975
895
110,424
SpringHill Suites
536
63,508
-
-
536
63,508
Four Points
157
23,763
147
34,092
304
57,855
TownePlace Suites
495
50,396
-
-
495
50,396
Aloft
160
23,085
66
13,231
226
36,316
AC Hotels by Marriott
113
18,832
117
17,131
230
35,963
Moxy
32
6,177
98
18,415
130
24,592
City Express by Marriott
-
-
149
17,300
149
17,300
Element
83
11,522
16
3,221
99
14,743
Protea Hotels
-
-
63
6,615
63
6,615
Timeshare*
72
18,839
21
3,906
93
22,745
Yacht*
-
-
1
149
1
149
Grand Total
5,978
991,020
2,612
574,238
8,590
1,565,258
*Timeshare and Yacht counts are included in this table by geographical location. For external reporting purposes, these offerings are captured within "Unallocated corporate and other."
In the above table, The Luxury Collection, Autograph Collection and Tribute Portfolio include seven total properties that we acquired when we purchased Elegant Hotels Group plc in December 2019 which we currently intend to re-brand under such brands after the completion of planned renovations.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$239.29
3.4 %
73.5 %
1.2 %
pts.
$325.62
1.8 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$341.14
-5.3 %
68.0 %
-2.8 %
pts.
$501.41
-1.4 %
W Hotels
$245.95
-3.0 %
69.7 %
1.1 %
pts.
$352.76
-4.5 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$294.05
-1.8 %
70.8 %
-0.6 %
pts.
$415.17
-1.0 %
Marriott Hotels
$178.84
9.1 %
74.0 %
2.0 %
pts.
$241.71
6.2 %
Sheraton
$165.07
10.0 %
71.3 %
3.7 %
pts.
$231.43
4.3 %
Westin
$182.94
4.5 %
72.4 %
0.1 %
pts.
$252.54
4.4 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$174.50
8.2 %
72.9 %
2.0 %
pts.
$239.46
5.2 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$200.09
4.9 %
72.4 %
1.5 %
pts.
$276.23
2.7 %
Courtyard
$119.10
7.2 %
70.9 %
0.7 %
pts.
$168.00
6.2 %
Residence Inn
$155.77
4.6 %
79.4 %
-0.8 %
pts.
$196.18
5.6 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$131.11
6.7 %
73.6 %
0.4 %
pts.
$178.23
6.1 %
US & Canada - All5
$183.42
5.2 %
72.7 %
1.2 %
pts.
$252.26
3.4 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$231.03
2.2 %
73.9 %
0.8 %
pts.
$312.77
1.1 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$339.82
-4.6 %
68.5 %
-2.4 %
pts.
$496.03
-1.3 %
W Hotels
$245.95
-3.0 %
69.7 %
1.1 %
pts.
$352.76
-4.5 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$278.74
-1.4 %
71.5 %
-0.2 %
pts.
$389.71
-1.1 %
Marriott Hotels
$149.83
9.1 %
71.5 %
2.8 %
pts.
$209.46
4.9 %
Sheraton
$130.81
10.3 %
69.4 %
3.8 %
pts.
$188.57
4.3 %
Westin
$167.26
6.0 %
72.8 %
1.6 %
pts.
$229.72
3.7 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$151.77
7.5 %
71.2 %
2.6 %
pts.
$213.20
3.6 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$166.16
5.7 %
71.2 %
2.2 %
pts.
$233.29
2.3 %
Courtyard
$119.91
6.6 %
73.4 %
0.9 %
pts.
$163.46
5.2 %
Residence Inn
$135.41
5.7 %
79.2 %
-0.8 %
pts.
$170.95
6.8 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$99.75
6.6 %
73.7 %
1.1 %
pts.
$135.38
5.0 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$117.94
6.3 %
75.3 %
0.7 %
pts.
$156.71
5.4 %
US & Canada - All5
$137.93
6.0 %
73.6 %
1.3 %
pts.
$187.44
4.1 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated US & Canada Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$244.53
16.2 %
72.4 %
8.1 %
pts.
$337.98
3.1 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$336.63
1.5 %
66.5 %
2.6 %
pts.
$506.40
-2.4 %
W Hotels
$236.64
2.6 %
64.5 %
5.0 %
pts.
$367.07
-5.4 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$300.81
7.5 %
69.1 %
5.2 %
pts.
$435.41
-0.7 %
Marriott Hotels
$167.20
22.7 %
69.8 %
7.6 %
pts.
$239.52
9.3 %
Sheraton
$157.27
21.1 %
68.0 %
8.3 %
pts.
$231.34
6.3 %
Westin
$168.41
16.5 %
68.3 %
5.4 %
pts.
$246.75
7.2 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$163.84
21.9 %
69.2 %
8.2 %
pts.
$236.68
7.5 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$193.16
16.7 %
69.2 %
7.6 %
pts.
$279.14
3.9 %
Courtyard
$109.79
16.3 %
66.6 %
4.0 %
pts.
$164.85
9.4 %
Residence Inn
$149.76
10.8 %
77.1 %
1.7 %
pts.
$194.23
8.4 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$122.96
14.4 %
70.0 %
3.4 %
pts.
$175.68
8.9 %
US & Canada - All5
$176.19
16.3 %
69.4 %
6.6 %
pts.
$253.92
5.3 %
Comparable Systemwide US & Canada Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Brand
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
JW Marriott
$235.59
13.0 %
72.8 %
7.0 %
pts.
$323.77
2.1 %
The Ritz-Carlton
$332.42
2.1 %
66.5 %
3.0 %
pts.
$499.79
-2.5 %
W Hotels
$236.64
2.6 %
64.5 %
5.0 %
pts.
$367.07
-5.4 %
Composite US & Canada Luxury1
$282.13
7.4 %
69.6 %
5.3 %
pts.
$405.18
-0.7 %
Marriott Hotels
$139.24
20.4 %
67.4 %
7.4 %
pts.
$206.73
7.2 %
Sheraton
$120.28
20.4 %
65.0 %
7.6 %
pts.
$185.11
6.2 %
Westin
$157.19
17.1 %
69.1 %
6.3 %
pts.
$227.45
6.4 %
Composite US & Canada Premium2
$141.97
18.8 %
67.3 %
7.3 %
pts.
$210.86
5.8 %
US & Canada Full-Service3
$157.86
16.3 %
67.6 %
7.1 %
pts.
$233.54
4.0 %
Courtyard
$109.49
13.9 %
69.2 %
3.9 %
pts.
$158.31
7.4 %
Residence Inn
$126.70
10.4 %
76.1 %
1.2 %
pts.
$166.39
8.7 %
Fairfield by Marriott
$89.84
10.7 %
69.0 %
2.8 %
pts.
$130.20
6.2 %
Composite US & Canada Select4
$108.40
12.3 %
71.4 %
3.1 %
pts.
$151.85
7.5 %
US & Canada - All5
$128.91
14.3 %
69.8 %
4.7 %
pts.
$184.64
6.5 %
1 Includes JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St. Regis, and EDITION.
2 Includes Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Renaissance, Autograph Collection, Delta Hotels by Marriott, and Gaylord Hotels.
Systemwide also includes Le Méridien and Tribute Portfolio.
3 Includes Composite US & Canada Luxury and Composite US & Canada Premium.
4 Includes Courtyard, Residence Inn, Fairfield by Marriott, SpringHill Suites, TownePlace Suites, Four Points, Aloft, Element,
and AC Hotels by Marriott. Systemwide also includes Moxy.
5 Includes US & Canada Full-Service and Composite US & Canada Select.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$90.90
124.5 %
69.5 %
27.9 %
pts.
$130.86
34.3 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$109.48
45.1 %
67.0 %
9.7 %
pts.
$163.43
24.1 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$160.93
10.1 %
62.8 %
2.1 %
pts.
$256.25
6.4 %
Europe
$205.13
24.2 %
75.0 %
5.8 %
pts.
$273.43
14.5 %
Middle East & Africa
$116.06
20.0 %
63.8 %
4.2 %
pts.
$182.05
12.2 %
International - All1
$121.50
43.8 %
68.2 %
14.1 %
pts.
$178.06
14.0 %
Worldwide2
$148.66
19.9 %
70.2 %
8.5 %
pts.
$211.77
5.5 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Three Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$84.99
125.2 %
68.5 %
28.5 %
pts.
$124.03
31.5 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$111.21
47.6 %
67.3 %
9.3 %
pts.
$165.20
27.1 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$138.71
11.9 %
63.3 %
1.6 %
pts.
$218.98
9.0 %
Europe
$161.98
24.5 %
73.8 %
6.9 %
pts.
$219.59
12.8 %
Middle East & Africa
$109.70
22.6 %
63.0 %
3.9 %
pts.
$174.24
15.0 %
International - All1
$119.21
39.1 %
68.2 %
12.4 %
pts.
$174.91
13.7 %
Worldwide2
$132.17
13.5 %
71.9 %
4.7 %
pts.
$183.79
6.0 %
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
KEY LODGING STATISTICS
In Constant $
Comparable Company-Operated International Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$87.42
100.1 %
67.1 %
25.9 %
pts.
$130.35
22.8 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$113.94
73.2 %
67.5 %
16.9 %
pts.
$168.81
29.9 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$178.07
25.3 %
64.6 %
6.2 %
pts.
$275.87
13.1 %
Europe
$166.09
37.4 %
68.0 %
12.3 %
pts.
$244.08
12.5 %
Middle East & Africa
$128.26
18.3 %
66.9 %
4.0 %
pts.
$191.80
11.3 %
International - All1
$118.74
51.9 %
67.1 %
16.5 %
pts.
$176.87
14.5 %
Worldwide2
$143.96
30.4 %
68.1 %
12.2 %
pts.
$211.32
7.2 %
Comparable Systemwide International Properties
Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 and June 30, 2022
REVPAR
Occupancy
Average Daily Rate
Region
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
2023
vs. 2022
Greater China
$81.68
100.6 %
66.0 %
26.1 %
pts.
$123.72
21.3 %
Asia Pacific excluding China
$113.64
73.5 %
67.4 %
16.2 %
pts.
$168.73
31.9 %
Caribbean & Latin America
$152.12
26.0 %
65.4 %
6.6 %
pts.
$232.60
13.2 %
Europe
$130.71
39.8 %
65.6 %
13.2 %
pts.
$199.11
11.7 %
Middle East & Africa
$119.67
20.7 %
65.6 %
4.0 %
pts.
$182.48
13.4 %
International - All1
$114.17
49.5 %
66.1 %
15.4 %
pts.
$172.71
14.6 %
Worldwide2
$124.38
22.4 %
68.7 %
8.0 %
pts.
$181.11
8.1 %
1 Includes Greater China, Asia Pacific excluding China, Caribbean & Latin America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa.
2 Includes US & Canada - All and International - All.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA
(in millions)
Fiscal Year 2023
First
Second
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 757
$ 726
$ 1,483
Cost reimbursement revenue
(4,147)
(4,457)
(8,604)
Reimbursed expenses
4,136
4,366
8,502
Interest expense
126
140
266
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
1
2
Provision for income taxes
87
238
325
Depreciation and amortization
44
48
92
Contract investment amortization
21
22
43
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
31
38
69
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
3
7
Stock-based compensation
37
56
93
Merger-related charges and other
1
38
39
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 1,098
$ 1,219
$ 2,317
Change from 2022 Adjusted EBITDA **
45 %
20 %
30 %
Fiscal Year 2022
First
Second
Third
Fourth
Total
Net income, as reported
$ 377
$ 678
$ 630
$ 673
$ 2,358
Cost reimbursement revenue
(3,146)
(3,920)
(3,931)
(4,420)
(15,417)
Reimbursed expenses
3,179
3,827
3,786
4,349
15,141
Interest expense
93
95
100
115
403
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
1
2
2
1
6
Provision for income taxes
99
200
239
218
756
Depreciation and amortization
48
49
50
46
193
Contract investment amortization
24
19
22
24
89
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
26
29
32
31
118
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
13
3
7
4
27
Stock-based compensation
44
52
48
48
192
Merger-related charges and other
9
-
2
1
12
Gains on investees' property sales
(8)
(13)
(2)
-
(23)
Gain on asset dispositions
-
(2)
-
-
(2)
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 759
$ 1,019
$ 985
$ 1,090
$ 3,853
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. Please see pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures and the limitations on their use.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
THIRD QUARTER 2023
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 602
$ 629
Interest expense
140
140
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
2
2
Provision for income taxes
193
201
Depreciation and amortization
50
50
Contract investment amortization
23
23
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
35
35
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
4
4
Stock-based compensation
56
56
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 1,105
$ 1,140
$ 985
Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA **
12 %
16 %
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures
and the limitations on their use.
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company
cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified
in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not
reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts,
and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
ADJUSTED EBITDA FORECAST
FULL YEAR 2023
($ in millions)
Range
Estimated
Net income excluding certain items 1
$ 2,635
$ 2,722
Interest expense
568
568
Interest expense from unconsolidated joint ventures
6
6
Provision for income taxes
690
718
Depreciation and amortization
190
190
Contract investment amortization
90
90
Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses
138
138
Depreciation, amortization, and impairments from unconsolidated joint ventures
17
17
Stock-based compensation
201
201
Adjusted EBITDA **
$ 4,535
$ 4,650
$ 3,853
Increase over 2022 Adjusted EBITDA **
18 %
21 %
** Denotes non-GAAP financial measures. See pages A-14 and A-15 for information about our reasons for providing these alternative financial measures
and the limitations on their use.
1
Guidance excludes cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, and merger-related charges and other expenses, each of which the company
cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts, and which may be significant, except for depreciation and amortization classified
in reimbursed expenses, which is included in the caption "Depreciation and amortization classified in reimbursed expenses" above. Guidance does not
reflect any asset sales that may occur during the year, which the company cannot forecast with sufficient accuracy and without unreasonable efforts,
and which may be significant.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
In our press release and schedules, and on the related conference call, we report certain financial measures that are not required by, or presented in accordance with, United States generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). We discuss the manner in which the non-GAAP measures reported in this press release and schedules are determined and management's reasons for reporting these non-GAAP measures below, and the press release schedules reconcile the most directly comparable GAAP measure to each non-GAAP measure that we refer to. Although management evaluates and presents these non-GAAP measures for the reasons described below, please be aware that these non-GAAP measures have limitations and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for revenue, operating income, net income, earnings per share or any other comparable operating measure prescribed by GAAP. In addition, we may calculate and/or present these non-GAAP financial measures differently than measures with the same or similar names that other companies report, and as a result, the non-GAAP measures we report may not be comparable to those reported by others.
Adjusted Operating Income and Adjusted Operating Income Margin. Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin exclude cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, and certain non-cash impairment charges. Adjusted operating income margin reflects Adjusted operating income divided by Adjusted total revenues. We believe that these are meaningful metrics because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share. Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share reflect our net income and diluted earnings per share excluding the impact of cost reimbursement revenue, reimbursed expenses, merger-related charges and other expenses, certain non-cash impairment charges, gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees (when applicable), the income tax effect of these adjustments, and income tax special items. The income tax special items primarily related to the resolution of a prior year tax audit. We calculate the income tax effect of the adjustments using an estimated tax rate applicable to each adjustment. We believe that these measures are meaningful indicators of our performance because they allow for period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items and for the reasons further described below.
Adjusted Earnings Before Interest Expense, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization ("Adjusted EBITDA"). Adjusted EBITDA reflects net income excluding the impact of the following items: cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, interest expense, depreciation and amortization (including depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses," as discussed below), provision for income taxes, merger-related charges and other expenses, and stock-based compensation expense for all periods presented. When applicable, Adjusted EBITDA also excludes certain non-cash impairment charges related to equity investments and gains and losses on asset dispositions made by us or by our joint venture investees.
In our presentations of Adjusted operating income and Adjusted operating income margin, Adjusted net income and Adjusted diluted earnings per share, and Adjusted EBITDA, we exclude a one-time cost in the 2022 first half related to certain property-level adjustments related to compensation and transition costs associated with the Starwood merger, which we record in the "Merger-related charges and other" caption of our Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income (our "Income Statements"), to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We also exclude non-cash impairment charges (if above a specified threshold) related to our management and franchise contracts (if the impairment is non-routine), leases, equity investments, and other capitalized assets, which we record in the "Contract investment amortization," "Depreciation, amortization, and other," and "Equity in earnings" captions of our Income Statements to allow for period-over period comparisons of our ongoing operations before the impact of these items. We exclude cost reimbursement revenue and reimbursed expenses, which relate to property-level and centralized programs and services that we operate for the benefit of our hotel owners. We do not operate these programs and services to generate a profit over the long term, and accordingly, when we recover the costs that we incur for these programs and services from our hotel owners, we do not seek a mark-up. For property-level services, our owners typically reimburse us at the same time that we incur expenses. However, for centralized programs and services, our owners may reimburse us before or after we incur expenses, causing timing differences between the costs we incur and the related reimbursement from hotel owners in our operating and net income. Over the long term, these programs and services are not designed to impact our economics, either positively or negatively. Because we do not retain any such profits or losses over time, we exclude the net impact when evaluating period-over-period changes in our operating results.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA is a meaningful indicator of our operating performance because it permits period-over-period comparisons of our ongoing operations before these items. Our use of Adjusted EBITDA also facilitates comparison with results from other lodging companies because it excludes certain items that can vary widely across different industries or among companies within the same industry. For example, interest expense can be dependent on a company's capital structure, debt levels, and credit ratings. Accordingly, the impact of interest expense on earnings can vary significantly among companies. The tax positions of companies can also vary because of their differing abilities to take advantage of tax benefits and because of the tax policies of the jurisdictions in which they operate. As a result, effective tax rates and provisions for income taxes can vary considerably among companies. Our Adjusted EBITDA also excludes depreciation and amortization expense, which we report under "Depreciation, amortization, and other" as well as depreciation and amortization classified in "Contract investment amortization," "Reimbursed expenses," and "Equity in earnings" of our Income Statements, because companies utilize productive assets of different ages and use different methods of both acquiring and depreciating productive assets. Depreciation and amortization classified in "Reimbursed expenses" reflects depreciation and amortization of Marriott-owned assets, for which we receive cash from owners to reimburse the company for its investments made for the benefit of the system. These differences can result in considerable variability in the relative costs of productive assets and the depreciation and amortization expense among companies. We exclude stock-based compensation expense in all periods presented to address the considerable variability among companies in recording compensation expense because companies use stock-based payment awards differently, both in the type and quantity of awards granted.
MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL, INC.
EXPLANATION OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL AND PERFORMANCE MEASURES
RevPAR. In addition to the foregoing non-GAAP financial measures, we present Revenue per Available Room ("RevPAR") as a performance measure. We believe RevPAR is a meaningful indicator of our performance because it measures the period-over-period change in room revenues for comparable properties. RevPAR relates to property level revenue and may not be comparable to similarly titled measures, such as revenues, and should not be viewed as necessarily correlating with our fee revenue. We calculate RevPAR by dividing room sales (recorded in local currency) for comparable properties by room nights available for the period. We present growth in comparative RevPAR on a constant dollar basis, which we calculate by applying exchange rates for the current period to each period presented. We believe constant dollar analysis provides valuable information regarding our properties' performance as it removes currency fluctuations from the presentation of such results.
